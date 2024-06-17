East Greenville, Pennsylvania, June 17, 2024 - Knoll, a recognized leader in modern design, today launches Cove Collection by Knoll. Designed by Dan Grabowski, this expertly crafted collection for private offices can be scaled to meet the needs of a wide range of workspaces from modest private spaces to expansive suites. Cove Collection by Knoll exemplifies the Knoll commitment to quality craftmanship.

Cove Collection by Knoll is the epitome of a smart private office solution emblematic of the skilled woodworking, high quality materials, and fit and finish that have been Knoll signatures since 1938. Made from premium metal, back painted glass, and fine wood veneer that brings the natural world inside, Cove Collection by Knoll is skillfully constructed, and can be specified in 150 combinations across 25 different finishes, open or closed pore, and three sheen levels.

Components of this versatile collection include credenza storage, overheads, shelves, wall panels, fixed and height-adjustable desks and technology cabinets-all available in an array of veneers, sizes and combinations.

Refined yet approachable, Cove Collection by Knoll has a slim profile, simple construction, and beveled edges. Deftly concealed cable management offers an uncluttered sightline, and a plinth base gives each piece a continuous line from the top to the base.

Cove Collection by Knoll is now available to contract customers through authorized Knoll and MillerKnoll dealers.

About Knoll

At the intersection of people and environments, there's Knoll. Founded in 1938, the company's creative collaborations with the most influential architects and designers of the day have yielded an unmatched portfolio of timeless products for the office, hospitality and home. Knoll was built on its belief that when furniture, interiors and architecture are designed harmoniously, we create spaces where people want to be. Knoll is part of MillerKnoll, a collective of the world's most dynamic design brands. Learn more at knoll.com.

Images Courtesy of Knoll