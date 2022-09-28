Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MillerKnoll, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLKN   US6005441000

MILLERKNOLL, INC.

(MLKN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
19.87 USD   +3.98%
04:57pMillerKnoll Posts Lower Fiscal Q1 Profit, Higher Revenue; Issues Q2 Outlook; Shares Rise After Hours
MT
04:24pMillerknoll : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:49aNorth American Morning Briefing: Another Rocky -2-
DJ
Transcript : MillerKnoll, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Sep 28, 2022

09/28/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MillerKnoll First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call.


Analyst Recommendations on MILLERKNOLL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 462 M - -
Net income 2023 155 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,97x
Yield 2023 3,77%
Capitalization 1 501 M 1 501 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MILLERKNOLL, INC.
Duration : Period :
MillerKnoll, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MILLERKNOLL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,87 $
Average target price 43,75 $
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea R. Owen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher M. Baldwin Group President
Jeffrey M. Stutz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Volkema Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey L. Kurburski Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILLERKNOLL, INC.-51.01%1 443
UE FURNITURE CO., LTD.-21.05%412
KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.-37.44%235
ITAB SHOP CONCEPT AB (PUBL)-40.39%153
GROLLEAU-14.01%22
MARTELA OYJ29.26%13