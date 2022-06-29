Log in
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
MillerKnoll, Inc.
News
Summary
MLKN
US6005441000
MILLERKNOLL, INC.
(MLKN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
28.00
USD
-1.44%
04:27p
Millerknoll Reports Fiscal Q4 Earnings Down While Sales Jump; Issues Fiscal Q1 Guidance
MT
04:23p
MILLERKNOLL
: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12p
MILLERKNOLL
: Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
Transcript : MillerKnoll, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 29, 2022
06/29/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
06/29/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good evening, and welcome to MillerKnoll's Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Kevin...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MILLERKNOLL, INC.
01/21
Berenberg Bank Adjusts MillerKnoll's Price Target to $59 From $62, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2021
HERMAN MILLER
: Benchmark Adjusts Herman Miller's Price Target to $61 From $50, Reiterates..
MT
2021
HERMAN MILLER
: Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Herman Miller With Buy Rating, $62 Pr..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
3 938 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-21,7 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
1 113 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-86,8x
Yield 2022
2,68%
Capitalization
2 122 M
2 122 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,82x
EV / Sales 2023
0,70x
Nbr of Employees
7 600
Free-Float
99,5%
More Financials
Chart MILLERKNOLL, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLERKNOLL, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
28,00 $
Average target price
55,60 $
Spread / Average Target
98,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea R. Owen
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey M. Stutz
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Volkema
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey L. Kurburski
Chief Technology Officer
Richard Scott
Chief Manufacturing & Operations Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MILLERKNOLL, INC.
-25.90%
2 153
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
-2.09%
7 245
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.
-16.90%
7 238
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED
-19.54%
4 753
BIC
10.95%
2 444
BRADY CORPORATION
-13.77%
2 334
More Results
