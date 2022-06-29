Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MillerKnoll, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLKN   US6005441000

MILLERKNOLL, INC.

(MLKN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
28.00 USD   -1.44%
04:27pMillerknoll Reports Fiscal Q4 Earnings Down While Sales Jump; Issues Fiscal Q1 Guidance
MT
04:23pMILLERKNOLL : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12pMILLERKNOLL : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
Transcript : MillerKnoll, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 29, 2022

06/29/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good evening, and welcome to MillerKnoll's Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Kevin...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about MILLERKNOLL, INC.
04:27pMillerknoll Reports Fiscal Q4 Earnings Down While Sales Jump; Issues Fiscal Q1 Guidance
MT
04:23pMILLERKNOLL : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12pMILLERKNOLL : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:10pEarnings Flash (MLKN) MILLERKNOLL Reports Q4 Revenue $1.1B
MT
04:10pGUIDANCE : (MLKN) MILLERKNOLL Sees Q1 Revenue Range $1.08B - $1.12B
MT
04:09pEarnings Flash (MLKN) MILLERKNOLL Posts Q4 EPS $0.58
MT
04:06pMillerKnoll, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
PR
05:36aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Futures Waver -2-
DJ
06/06MillerKnoll Introduces Design Days at Fulton Market
PR
06/01MillerKnoll Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
PR
Analyst Recommendations on MILLERKNOLL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 938 M - -
Net income 2022 -21,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -86,8x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 2 122 M 2 122 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart MILLERKNOLL, INC.
MillerKnoll, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MILLERKNOLL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 28,00 $
Average target price 55,60 $
Spread / Average Target 98,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea R. Owen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey M. Stutz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Volkema Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey L. Kurburski Chief Technology Officer
Richard Scott Chief Manufacturing & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILLERKNOLL, INC.-25.90%2 153
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-2.09%7 245
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-16.90%7 238
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-19.54%4 753
BIC10.95%2 444
BRADY CORPORATION-13.77%2 334