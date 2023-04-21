Millicom International Cellular S A : Draft resolutions for the AGM 2023

Millicom International Cellular S.A.

société anonyme

Registered Address: 2, rue du Fort Bourbon, L-1249 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 40.630

("Millicom" or the "Company")

DRAFT RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MILLICOM'S

SHAREHOLDERS (THE "AGM")

THAT WILL BE HELD ON MAY 31, 2023 AT 4.00 PM (CET)

THE FINAL MINUTES WILL BE POSTED FOLLOWING THE AGM

FIRST PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To appoint Mr. Alexander Koch, attorney at law (Rechtsanwalt/ Avocat à la Cour), with professional address in Luxembourg, as chair of the AGM.

In case of absence of Mr. Alexander Koch, the chair of the Board of Directors of Millicom (the "Board") or in the absence of the chair of the Board, any member of the Board shall be empowered to appoint the person to preside over the AGM amongst the persons present at the meeting.

To empower the chair of the AGM to appoint the other members of the bureau, i.e. the Secretary and the Scrutineer, amongst the persons present at the meeting.

SECOND PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To acknowledge the management reports of the Board and the reports of the external auditor on the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022.

THIRD PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022.

FOURTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To allocate 5% of the results of the year ended December 31, 2022 to the legal reserves and the remaining balance to the unappropriated net profits to be carried forward.

FIFTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To discharge all the Directors of Millicom for the performance of their mandates during the year ended December 31, 2022.

SIXTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To resolve to set the number of Directors at ten (10).

1