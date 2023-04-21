Millicom International Cellular S A : Draft resolutions for the AGM 2023

Millicom International Cellular S.A.
société anonyme
Registered Address: 2, rue du Fort Bourbon, L-1249 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 40.630
("Millicom" or the "Company")
DRAFT RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MILLICOM'S
SHAREHOLDERS (THE "AGM")
THAT WILL BE HELD ON MAY 31, 2023 AT 4.00 PM (CET)
THE FINAL MINUTES WILL BE POSTED FOLLOWING THE AGM
FIRST PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To appoint Mr. Alexander Koch, attorney at law (Rechtsanwalt/ Avocat à la Cour), with professional address in Luxembourg, as chair of the AGM.
In case of absence of Mr. Alexander Koch, the chair of the Board of Directors of Millicom (the "Board") or in the absence of the chair of the Board, any member of the Board shall be empowered to appoint the person to preside over the AGM amongst the persons present at the meeting.
To empower the chair of the AGM to appoint the other members of the bureau, i.e. the Secretary and the Scrutineer, amongst the persons present at the meeting.
SECOND PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To acknowledge the management reports of the Board and the reports of the external auditor on the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022.
THIRD PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022.
FOURTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To allocate 5% of the results of the year ended December 31, 2022 to the legal reserves and the remaining balance to the unappropriated net profits to be carried forward.
FIFTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To discharge all the Directors of Millicom for the performance of their mandates during the year ended December 31, 2022.
SIXTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To resolve to set the number of Directors at ten (10).
SEVENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the re-election of José Antonio Ríos García as a Director for a term ending at the annual general meeting to be held in 2024 (the "2024 AGM").
EIGHTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the re-election of Bruce Churchill as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.
NINTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the re-election of Tomas Eliasson as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.
TENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the re-election of Pernille Erenbjerg as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.
ELEVENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the re-election of Mauricio Ramos as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.
TWELFTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the election of María Teresa Arnal as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.
THIRTEENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the election of Blanca Trevino de Vega as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.
FOURTEENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the election of Thomas Reynaud as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.
FIFTEENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the election of Nicolas Jaeger as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.
SIXTEENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the election of Michael Golan as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.
SEVENTEENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the re-election of José Antonio Ríos García as chair of the Board for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.
EIGHTEENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the Directors' remuneration for the period from the AGM to the 2024 AGM.
NINETEENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To re-elect Ernst & Young S.A., Luxembourg as the external auditor for a term ending on the date of the 2024 AGM and to approve the external auditor remuneration to be paid against an approved account.
TWENTIETH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve an instruction to the Nomination Committee.
TWENTY-FIRST PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the Share Repurchase Plan.
TWENTY-SECOND PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the 2022 Remuneration Report.
TWENTY-THIRD PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the Senior Management Remuneration Policy.
TWENTY-FOURTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION
To approve the share-based incentive plans for Millicom employees.
