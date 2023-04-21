Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Millicom International Cellular S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIGO   LU0038705702

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

(TIGO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
19.93 USD   +0.45%
05:57pMillicom International Cellular S A : Press Release - Millicom Nomination Committee
PU
05:57pMillicom International Cellular S A : Draft resolutions for the EGM 31 May 2023
PU
05:57pMillicom International Cellular S A : Draft resolutions for the AGM 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Millicom International Cellular S A : Draft resolutions for the AGM 2023

04/21/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Millicom International Cellular S.A.

société anonyme

Registered Address: 2, rue du Fort Bourbon, L-1249 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 40.630

("Millicom" or the "Company")

DRAFT RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MILLICOM'S

SHAREHOLDERS (THE "AGM")

THAT WILL BE HELD ON MAY 31, 2023 AT 4.00 PM (CET)

THE FINAL MINUTES WILL BE POSTED FOLLOWING THE AGM

FIRST PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To appoint Mr. Alexander Koch, attorney at law (Rechtsanwalt/ Avocat à la Cour), with professional address in Luxembourg, as chair of the AGM.

In case of absence of Mr. Alexander Koch, the chair of the Board of Directors of Millicom (the "Board") or in the absence of the chair of the Board, any member of the Board shall be empowered to appoint the person to preside over the AGM amongst the persons present at the meeting.

To empower the chair of the AGM to appoint the other members of the bureau, i.e. the Secretary and the Scrutineer, amongst the persons present at the meeting.

SECOND PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To acknowledge the management reports of the Board and the reports of the external auditor on the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022.

THIRD PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022.

FOURTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To allocate 5% of the results of the year ended December 31, 2022 to the legal reserves and the remaining balance to the unappropriated net profits to be carried forward.

FIFTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To discharge all the Directors of Millicom for the performance of their mandates during the year ended December 31, 2022.

SIXTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To resolve to set the number of Directors at ten (10).

1

SEVENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the re-election of José Antonio Ríos García as a Director for a term ending at the annual general meeting to be held in 2024 (the "2024 AGM").

EIGHTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the re-election of Bruce Churchill as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.

NINTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the re-election of Tomas Eliasson as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.

TENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the re-election of Pernille Erenbjerg as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.

ELEVENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the re-election of Mauricio Ramos as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.

TWELFTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the election of María Teresa Arnal as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.

THIRTEENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the election of Blanca Trevino de Vega as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.

FOURTEENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the election of Thomas Reynaud as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.

FIFTEENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the election of Nicolas Jaeger as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.

SIXTEENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the election of Michael Golan as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.

SEVENTEENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the re-election of José Antonio Ríos García as chair of the Board for a term ending at the 2024 AGM.

EIGHTEENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the Directors' remuneration for the period from the AGM to the 2024 AGM.

NINETEENTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

2

To re-elect Ernst & Young S.A., Luxembourg as the external auditor for a term ending on the date of the 2024 AGM and to approve the external auditor remuneration to be paid against an approved account.

TWENTIETH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve an instruction to the Nomination Committee.

TWENTY-FIRST PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the Share Repurchase Plan.

TWENTY-SECOND PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the 2022 Remuneration Report.

TWENTY-THIRD PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the Senior Management Remuneration Policy.

TWENTY-FOURTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the share-based incentive plans for Millicom employees.

3

Disclaimer

Millicom International Cellular SA published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 21:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
05:57pMillicom International Cellular S A : Press Release - Millicom Nomination Committee
PU
05:57pMillicom International Cellular S A : Draft resolutions for the EGM 31 May 2023
PU
05:57pMillicom International Cellular S A : Draft resolutions for the AGM 2023
PU
05:57pMillicom International Cellular S A : SDR Holder proxy form and Notification Form 2023
PU
05:57pMillicom International Cellular S A : Special report reauthorized capital
PU
05:37pConvening Notice for Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareh..
GL
05:21pThe Millicom Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors
GL
04/18Millicom (Tigo) notice of first quarter 2023 results and video conference
GL
04/06Millicom announces change of date of Annual General Meeting
GL
04/06Millicom announces change of date of Annual General Meeting
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 692 M - -
Net income 2023 173 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 0,36%
Capitalization 3 390 M 3 390 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Millicom International Cellular S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 19,84 $
Average target price 22,82 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Ramos President, CEO & Executive Director
Sheldon Bruha Chief Financial Officer
José Antonio Ríos Garcia Chairman
Xavier Charles Rocoplan EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Salvador Escalon Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.57.09%3 390
T-MOBILE US6.27%175 858
AT&T INC.-4.13%126 180
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.71%67 470
KDDI CORPORATION3.59%66 377
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-9.74%55 589
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer