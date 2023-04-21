Advanced search
Millicom International Cellular S A : Draft resolutions for the EGM 31 May 2023

04/21/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
Millicom International Cellular S.A.

société anonyme

Registered Address: 2, rue du Fort Bourbon, L-1249 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 40.630

("Millicom" or the "Company")

DRAFT RESOLUTIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF MILLICOM'S

SHAREHOLDERS (THE "EGM")

THAT WILL BE HELD ON MAY 31, 2023 FROM 4.00 PM (CET)

THE FINAL MINUTES WILL BE POSTED FOLLOWING THE EGM

FIRST PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To appoint Mr. Alexander Koch, attorney at law (Rechtsanwalt/ Avocat à la Cour), with professional address in Luxembourg, as chair of the EGM.

In case of absence of Mr. Alexander Koch, the chair of the Board of Directors of Millicom (the "Board") or in the absence of the chair of the Board, any member of the Board shall be empowered to appoint the person to preside over the EGM amongst the persons present at the meeting.

To empower the chair of the EGM to appoint the other members of the bureau, i.e. the Secretary and the Scrutineer, amongst the persons present at the meeting.

SECOND PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the increase the authorized share capital of the Company from three hundred million United States Dollars (USD 300,000,000) divided into two hundred million (200,000,000) shares with a par value of one dollar fifty cents (USD 1.50) each, to three hundred and seventy five million United States Dollars (USD 375,000,000) divided into two hundred and fifty million (250,000,000) shares with a par value of one dollar fifty cents (USD 1.50) each, in accordance with Article 420-26 (5) of the law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended from time to time (the "1915 Law") and to amend article 5, paragraph 1 of Millicom's articles of association accordingly.

THIRD PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the renewal of the authorization granted to the Board of Directors in Article 5 of Millicom's articles of association to issue new shares up to a share capital of USD 375,000,000 divided into 250,000,000 shares with a par value of USD 1.50 per share, until 4 May 2028, and to amend article 5, paragraph 4 of the Company's articles of association accordingly.

FOURTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

In relation to the authorized share capital increase and the renewal of the authorization to increase the issued share capital:

1

  1. to receive the special report of the Board of Directors of Millicom issued in accordance with Article 420-26 (5) of the 1915 Law, inter alia; and
  2. to approve the granting to the Board of Directors of the power to remove or limit the preferential subscription right of the shareholders in case of issue of shares against payment in cash, to a maximum of new shares representing 10% of the then outstanding shares (including shares held in treasury by the Company itself.

FIFTH PROPOSED RESOLUTION

To approve the full restatement the Company's articles of association to incorporate the amendments to the Company's articles of association approved in the foregoing resolutions.

2

Disclaimer

Millicom International Cellular SA published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 21:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
