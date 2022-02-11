Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq Millicom International Cellular S.A. News Summary TIGO LU0038705702 MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. (TIGO) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 02/11 04:00:00 pm 27.54 USD +0.58% 04:52p MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K PU 08:00a TRANSCRIPT : Millicom International Cellular S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 11, 2022 CI 06:00a Strong finish to a solid 2021 AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Millicom International Cellular S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K 02/11/2022 | 04:52pm EST Send by mail :

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of February, 2022. Commission File Number: 001-38763 MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) 2, Rue du Fort Bourbon, L-1249 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F X Form 40-F Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): Yes No X Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): Yes No X MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. INDEX TO FURNISHED MATERIAL Item

______

1. Press release dated February 11, 2022 2. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2021 Item 1 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Luxembourg, February 11, 2022 Strong finish to a solid 2021 Group highlights Q4 2021 The financial highlights discussed and summarized in the table below are presented on an IFRS basis and therefore do not include our results from our Honduras joint venture. Since acquiring the remaining 45% equity interest on November 12, 2021 we fully consolidate our Guatemala business in our consolidated financial statements. • Revenue up 23.7% to $1,347 million, reflecting positive growth from most countries and business units as well as the consolidation of Guatemala since November 12, which added $220 million of revenue. • Operating profit of $212 million up 71.7% year-on-year reflects strong revenue growth and cost control, as well as the impact of higher depreciation and other expenses in Q4 of 2020. • Net profit of $643 million, $6.41 per share, including a $670 million gain on acquisition from the revaluation of the Guatemala business. Excluding this gain, net loss would have been $27 million, an improvement compared to a net loss of $56 million in Q4 2020. Financial highlights ($ millions) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % change FY 2021 FY 2020 % change Revenue 1,347 1,088 23.7% 4,617 4,171 10.7% Operating Profit 212 123 71.7% 659 446 47.5% Net profit/(loss) 643 (56) NM 590 (344) NM Latin America segment highlights1 - Q4 2021 Our Latin America ("Latam") segment includes our Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures as if they were fully consolidated. The acquisition of the remaining 45% equity interest in our Guatemala joint venture business on November 12, 2021, had no impact on the way we present our Latin America segment, as the segment already included our operations in Guatemala as if it was fully consolidated. • Service revenue up 5.7% organically year-on-year, the fourth consecutive quarter of growth and making it 6.7% for the full year. • Home led with growth up 10.0%, fuelled by record HFC customer net additions of 415,000 in 2021. • Consumer mobile service revenue grew 4.2% organically, as growth accelerated to nearly 13% in Colombia. • B2B grew 3.3% organically, the strongest performance of 2021, led by double-digit growth in Panama and El Salvador in Q4. • Underlying OCF in 2021 was $1.45 billion, ahead of our target of at least $1.40 billion. Latam segment highlights ($ millions) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % change Organic % change FY 2021 FY 2020 % change Organic % change Revenue 1,597 1,534 4.1% 5.1% 6,220 5,843 6.4% 6.9% Service Revenue 1,458 1,394 4.6% 5.7% 5,716 5,377 6.3% 6.7% EBITDA 617 634 (2.7)% 0.4% 2,498 2,360 5.9% 6.7% EBITDA Margin 38.7% 41.3% (2.7) pt 40.2% 40.4% (0.2) pt Capex 417 358 16.4% 1,111 941 18.0% OCF (EBITDA - Capex) 200 276 (27.4)% (18.6)% 1,387 1,418 (2.2)% (0.5)% _______________ 1 Service revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Capex, OCF and Organic growth are non-IFRS measures. See page 13 for a description of these measures and for reconciliations to the nearest equivalent IFRS measures. 1 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Millicom Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Ramos commented: "In 2021, we accelerated our investments to meet the heightened demand for connectivity we see in our markets. The immediate impact of this investment is impressive: robust customer growth, including record 1.1 million postpaid mobile and 415,000 cable subscriber net additions, all reflecting the quality of our networks and the strength of our brand. As a result, our service revenue and EBITDA grew 6.7%, our fastest organic growth rate in years. We continued to invest to support the growth of our cable business, which now represents 40% of our Latam service revenue and grew 9.3% in 2021, and we also deployed capital to gain scale in the Colombian mobile market, leading to a significant acceleration in customer and revenue growth during the second half of the year and positioning us for continued rapid growth and improved profitability in that market in 2022. Finally, we acquired the remaining 45% equity interest in our Guatemala operations in a highly accretive transaction. During the past year, we made great strides toward significantly advancing our ESG agenda. On climate, we have submitted Near-Term Science-Based Targets, and we have action plans that will allow us to meet these goals. Meanwhile, we have continued to strengthen employee engagement and maintained our position as the top ranked telco in the region in the 2021 Great Place to Work survey. With a clear sense of purpose, the passion of our Sangre Tigo, world-class governance, as well as robust networks and a thriving brand, we have built a solid foundation upon which to deliver sustainable growth and shareholder value creation in 2022 and for years to come." Outlook In 2022, we plan to accelerate expansion of our fixed network to reach one million additional homes, of which over half are expected to be deployed using fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) technology. We expect the cost of this accelerated network deployment will be more than offset by a moderation of our investments in our mobile networks, as we are now in the final stages of significant modernization and expansion projects undertaken over the past 24 months. We expect these investments will help sustain solid organic service revenue, EBITDA and operating cash flow growth. Specifically, we are targeting organic OCF growth of around 10% per year over the next three years2 on average, reflecting expected mid-single-digit organic service revenue growth and annual capex of around $1.0 billion. Subsequent Events On January 27, 2022, our principal subsidiary in Guatemala, Comcel, completed the issuance of a new 10-year $900 million Bond with a coupon of 5.125%. Proceeds from this bond as well as cash were used to repay a significant portion of the bridge financing that was used to fund the acquisition of the remaining 45% equity interest in our Tigo Guatemala operations. As of February 8, 2022, a balance of $450 million remained unpaid under the initial $2.15 billion bridge loan agreement. _____________________ 2 Rebased to reflect our reporting under IFRS scope, which excludes Honduras, and the planned disposal of our remaining African business. 2 Earnings Release Q4 2021 On January 13, 2022, we completed the issuance of a new 5-year sustainability bond raising SEK 2.25 billion (approximately $252 million) at a fully swapped rate of SOFR plus 3.496%. Proceeds will be used to fund investments in accordance with the Company's sustainability framework. This bond has been fully hedged against foreign exchange fluctuations. Group Quarterly Financial Review - Q4 2021 In Q4 2021, group revenue increased 23.7% year-on-year to $1,347 million due to strong customer growth in all business lines and countries and the consolidation of our Guatemala operations beginning on November 12, 2021, compared to a softer top line in some parts of the business due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 in Q4 2020 and due to the impact of currency translation. Cost of sales increased 31.5% in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020, due to the effect of lower bad debt provisions in Q4 2020 and the consolidation of Guatemala. Operating expenses increased 19.4% ($79 million) year-on-year to $483 million, reflecting increased sales and marketing costs to support customer growth in Q4 2021 as well as the consolidation of Guatemala, as compared to Q4 2020 which was impacted by lower commercial activity in our markets and weaker foreign exchange rates. Depreciation increased 3.3% ($8 million) year-on-year to $238 million, as network modernization activities which accelerated the depreciation of older infrastructure in 2020 were offset by the consolidation of Guatemala. Amortization increased by 7.5% ($6 million) to $79 million. Our share of profits in joint ventures decreased to $25 million in Q4 2021 from $71 million in Q4 2020 due to the consolidation of our Guatemala operations which are now fully consolidated. Other operating income of $14 million compares to an expense of $43 million in Q4 2020 related to the impairment of a loan with our former Ghana joint venture. As a result of the above factors, operating profit was $212 million in Q4 2021, up 71.7% year-on-year. 3 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Income statement data (IFRS) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % change FY 2021 FY 2020 % change $ millions (except EPS in $) Revenue 1,347 1,088 23.7% 4,617 4,171 10.7% Cost of sales (374) (284) 31.5% (1,302) (1,171) 11.1% Gross profit 973 804 21.0% 3,316 3,000 10.5% Operating expenses (483) (405) 19.4% (1,677) (1,505) 11.4% Depreciation (238) (230) 3.3% (878) (890) (1.4)% Amortization (79) (74) 7.5% (318) (318) 0.1% Share of net profit in joint ventures 25 71 (64.8)% 210 171 22.6% Other operating income (expenses), net 14 (43) NM 6 (12) NM Operating profit 212 123 71.7% 659 446 47.5% Net financial expenses (140) (163) (13.8)% (507) (611) (17.0)% Revaluation of previously held interests in Guatemala 670 - NM 670 - NM Other non-operating income (expenses), net (12) 41 NM (50) (106) (52.8)% Gains (losses) from other JVs and associates, net (1) - NM (39) (1) NM Profit (loss) before tax 728 1 NM 732 (271) NM Net tax credit (expense) (105) (54) 93.7% (189) (102) 85.7% Profit (loss) for the period from continuing ops. 623 (53) NM 543 (373) NM Non-controlling interests 20 - NM 48 41 17.1% Profit (loss) from discontinued operations - (3) (100.0)% - (12) (96.1)% Net profit (loss) for the period 643 (56) NM 590 (344) NM Weighted average shares outstanding (millions) 100.30 101.20 (0.9)% 101.13 101.17 -% EPS 6.41 (0.55) NM 5.84 (3.40) NM Net financial expenses decreased $22 million year-on-year to $140 million, reflecting debt repayment and refinancing activity over the past year, and due to expenses in Q4 2020 related to the early redemption of the 2025 MICSA bond. As a result of the acquisition of the remaining 45% shareholding in Guatemala, the Group revalued its previously held 55% investment at the fair value implied by the deal, as required under IFRS. This resulted in the recognition of a gain of $670 million with a corresponding increase in intangibles and goodwill. Other non-operating expense of $12 million reflects foreign exchange losses and compares to income of $41 million in Q4 2020. Charges for taxes increased to $105 million in Q4 2021 from $54 million in Q4 2020. The increase was mainly due to the consolidation of our operations in Guatemala, higher profitability in the operations of the Group and a one-off tax provision in Tanzania, as well as the net effect of changes in deferred tax assets in Colombia. Non-controlling interests were a $20 million gain in Q4 2021, reflecting our partners' share of net losses in Colombia, up from $0.5 million in Q4 2020. 4 Earnings Release Q4 2021 As a result of these factors, net profit attributable to owners of the company was $643 million, or $6.41 per share, as compared to a net loss of $56 million ($0.55 loss per share) in Q4 2020. The weighted average number of shares during the quarter was 100.30 million, a decline of 0.9% year-on-year, as share repurchases more than offset issuance under the employee share-based compensation plans. As of December 31, 2021, we had 101,739,217 shares outstanding, including 1,538,256 held in treasury. Cash Flow Cash flow data ($ millions) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % change FY 2021 FY 2020 % change Operating free cash flow* 306 257 19.3% 619 657 (5.8)% Finance charges paid, net (84) (95) (11.1)% (351) (399) (12.2)% Lease interest payments, net (31) (40) (23.2)% (140) (151) (7.3)% Free cash flow* 191 122 56.9% 128 106 20.5% Dividends and advances from joint ventures - 4 (101.2)% 13 71 (81.8)% Dividends and advances to non-controlling interests - - (100.0)% (6) (5) 20.7% Equity free cash flow* 191 126 51.9% 135 172 (21.7)% Lease principal repayments (47) (33) 42.7% (137) (116) 18.1% Equity free cash flow after leases* 144 93 55.1% (2) 56 (103.5)% * Non-IFRS measures. See page 13 for a description of these measures. Please refer to page 18 of this Earnings Release or to Note 4 of our Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the reconciliation of Operating free cash flow to the nearest IFRS measures. In prior years, equity free cash flow was calculated by including the results of Guatemala and Honduras as if fully consolidated. On that same comparable basis, equity free cash flow was $659 million in FY 2021 and $542 million in FY 2020, before lease principal repayments of $169 million in FY 2021 and $152 million in FY 2020. During FY 2021, Operating Free Cash Flow (OFCF) was $619 million, a decrease of $38 million compared to $657 million in FY 2020. The decline was largely due to increased working capital due to better trade payables in 2020, as well as higher capex, which more than offset the increase in EBITDA during the period. In FY 2021, dividends and advances received from our joint ventures were $13 million, compared to $71 million received in FY 2020. This reflects the decision to prioritize use of Guatemala's robust cash flow generation to reduce gross debt in Guatemala during 2021. In early 2022, we issued a new $900 million bond in Guatemala after our acquisition of the minority stake of this businesses. Finally, dividends paid to non-controlling interests in Colombia were $6 million in FY 2021. As a result of these factors, Equity Free Cash Flow (EFCF) for FY 2021 was $135 million, as compared to $172 million in FY 2020. Further adjusting for lease principal repayments, EFCF after leases was negative $2 million in FY 2021, a decline of $58 million from $56 million in FY 2020. The slightly negative EFCF after leases reflects our decision to prioritize Guatemala's acquisition debt reduction; including Guatemala and Honduras as if fully consolidated for the full year, EFCF after leases was $490 million in FY 2021, up $101 million from $389 million in FY 2020. 5 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Debt Debt information Gross Debt Cash Net Leases Financial Obligations ($ millions) USD LCY Total Debt Gross Net* Latin America 692 2,843 3,535 644 2,891 968 4,504 3,859 Africa 150 38 188 26 163 180 368 343 Corporate 3,985 36 4,020 260 3,761 18 4,039 3,779 Millicom Group (IFRS) 4,827 2,917 7,744 930 6,814 1,167 8,911 7,981 Honduras JV 177 101 279 39 240 61 340 301 Underlying (non-IFRS) 5,004 3,018 8,023 969 7,054 1,228 9,251 8,282 Total Proportionate (non-IFRS) 4,892 2,193 7,357 831 6,526 1,036 8,392 7,562 * Net Debt and Net financial obligations are non-IFRS measures. See page 13 for a description of non-IFRS measures and for reconciliations to the nearest equivalent IFRS measures. Cash includes term deposits of $35 million as of December 31, 2021 and Honduras as if fully consolidated.. In order to provide a more complete picture of the Group's financial situation, this section discusses gross debt, leases, cash, and net debt on an underlying basis, a non-IFRS measure that includes Honduras as if fully consolidated. On November 12, 2021, Millicom acquired the remaining 45% equity interest in its joint venture business in Guatemala and as a result Millicom fully consolidates Tigo Guatemala as of this date. As of December 31, 2021, underlying gross debt was $8,023 million, an increase of $2,020 million during the quarter due to financing of the Guatemala transaction. As of December 31, 2021, $1.65 billion remained outstanding out of the initial $2.15 billion bridge financing. Our underlying gross debt includes Honduras, which had $279 million of gross debt as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of $41 million during the quarter. Excluding the remaining bridge loan balance, approximately 60% of underlying gross debt at December 31, 2021 was in Latam, 3% in Africa, and the remaining 37% at the corporate level. Over the past year, we have lowered our average effective interest rate to 5.5% from 5.6% while also improving the mix to 47% in local currency or swapped for local currency as of Q4 2021, up from 44% as of Q4 2020. In addition 78% was at fixed rates or swapped for fixed rates and the average maturity of 5.8 years, in line with our targets. On our dollar-denominated debt1, the average rate was 4.8% with an average maturity of 6.4 years, as of December 31, 2021, as compared to an average rate of 5.0% and an average maturity of 6.6 years as of September 30, 2021. Our underlying cash position was $969 million as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of $15 million compared to $984 million as of September 31, 2021. Of our underlying cash balance, 60% was held in U.S. dollars. As a result, our underlying net debt was $7,054 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $2,035 million during the quarter, reflecting the Guatemala transaction. _____________________ 1 Including also SEK denominated bonds 6 Earnings Release Q4 2021 In addition, as of December 31, 2021, we had underlying lease liabilities of $1,228 million, which represented 13% of underlying gross financial obligations. Including these lease liabilities, underlying net financial obligations were $8,282 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $2,046 million during the quarter. Proportionate leverage2, which captures our proportional ownership in each country as well as lease obligations, was 3.36x as of December 31, 2021. This is up from 2.81x as of September 31, 2021 due to the increase in debt used to fund the Guatemala acquisition. Excluding the impact of leases, proportionate leverage would have been 3.30x3, compared to 2.67x as of September 31, 2021. Proforma for the planned $750 million rights issue4, proportionate leverage would be 3.03x. _____________________ 2 Proportionate leverage is a non-IFRS measure calculated using LTM (last twelve-month) EBITDA, proforma for acquisitions and disposals. 3 Proportionate leverage after leases is the ratio of proportionate net debt over LTM EBITDA after leases, proforma for acquisitions made during the last twelve months. Refer to page 13 for a description of non-IFRS measures and for reconciliations to the nearest equivalent IFRS measures. 4 As announced in our press release on November 12, 2021. 7 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Operating segment performance Our management determines operating and reportable segments based on the reports that are used by the chief operating decision maker to make strategic and operational decisions from both a business and geographic perspective. The Millicom Group's risks and rates of return for its operations are predominantly affected by operating in different geographical regions. The Millicom Group has businesses in two main regions, Latin America and Africa, which constitute our two segments. We allocate corporate costs to each segment based on their contribution to underlying revenue, and only unusual costs, such as the M&A-related fees remain unallocated. Our Latin America segment includes our Honduras joint venture as if it were fully consolidated, as this reflects the way our management reviews and uses internally reported information to make decisions about operating matters. Although we acquired the remaining 45% equity interest in our Guatemala joint venture business on November 12, 2021, the acquisition has no impact on the way we present our Latin America segment because it already included our operations in Guatemala as if they were fully consolidated. Our Africa segment does not include our former joint venture in Ghana because our management does not consider it to be a strategic part of the group. Please refer to Note 4 of our Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for more details on our segments. The information contained herein can also be accessed electronically in the Financial & Operating Data Excel file published at www.millicom.com/investors alongside this earnings release. Latin America segment Business units We discuss our Latam results under two principal business units: 1. Mobile, including mobile data, mobile voice, and mobile financial services (MFS) to consumer, business and government customers; 2. Cable and other fixed, including broadband, Pay TV, content, and fixed voice services for residential (Home) customers, as well as voice, data and value-added services and solutions to business and government customers. On occasion, we also discuss our performance by customer type, with B2B referring to our business and government customers, while B2C includes residential and personal consumer groups. Market environment Economic activity continued to recover in our markets, while remittances from the U.S. to Central America sustained double-digit growth year-on-year. Meanwhile, vaccination rates improved to above 50% in Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Panama, but remained below 30% in Guatemala. During the quarter, the number of new COVID cases was stable, and there were few restrictions on mobility. Currencies in our markets were generally stable, except for the Colombian peso and the Costa Rican colon which both depreciated approximately 2% during the quarter. Foreign exchange rates and movements are presented on page 16. 8 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Latam segment - Key Performance Indicators Key Performance Indicators ('000) Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020 Mobile customers 44,881 43,901 43,137 42,805 41,734 7.5% Of which 4G customers 21,447 20,327 19,321 18,830 18,243 17.6% Of which postpaid subscribers 6,019 5,682 5,352 5,060 4,920 22.3% Mobile ARPU ($) 6.4 6.4 6.4 6.5 6.8 (5.8)% Total homes passed 12,686 12,539 12,403 12,248 12,229 3.7% Of which HFC homes passed 12,413 12,263 12,113 11,949 11,888 4.4% Total customer relationships 4,893 4,857 4,792 4,701 4,545 7.7% Of which HFC customer relationships 4,148 4,086 3,998 3,899 3,733 11.1% HFC revenue generating units 8,665 8,480 8,273 7,971 7,602 14.0% Of which Broadband Internet 3,790 3,728 3,642 3,535 3,356 12.9% Home ARPU ($) 27.9 28.1 28.6 28.8 28.0 (0.3)% Mobile services We ended Q4 2021 with 44.9 million customers, an increase of 980,000 during the quarter, including 337,000 net additions in postpaid, with over 263,000 of these coming from Colombia, where our investments in spectrum, network and distribution channels have extended our reach, improved customer experience, and are driving robust customer gains. In prepaid, we added 643,000 customers during the quarter, ending the period with 38.9 million, up 6% year-on-year, with Colombia and Guatemala accounting for the majority of the net gains. We added 1.1 million new 4G smartphone data users, and these now account for 48% of our mobile customer base, up from 44% in Q4 2020. Mobile ARPU was flat sequentially at $6.4, declining 5.8% compared to Q4 2020. ARPU increased in Nicaragua and Panama, where we have invested to upgrade our networks over the past two years. Cable and other fixed services In Home, our residential cable business, we continued to experience healthy demand for our services, and we added 62,000 HFC customer relationships in the quarter, capping a record year with more than 415,000 new customers added in 2021. At the end of Q4, our networks passed 12.7 million homes, an increase of 147,000 during the quarter, as we continued to expand our network mainly in Colombia, Paraguay, Bolivia and El Salvador. As a result, penetration on our HFC network increased to 33.4%, an increase of 2.0 percentage points from 31.4% in Q4 2020. Home ARPU averaged $27.9 for the quarter and was broadly stable both year-on-year and compared to Q3 2021. 9 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Latam segment financial results Latam Financial Highlights* Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % change Organic % change FY 2021 FY 2020 % change Organic % change ($m, unless otherwise stated) Revenue 1,597 1,534 4.1% 5.1% 6,220 5,843 6.4% 6.9% Service revenue 1,458 1,394 4.6% 5.7% 5,716 5,377 6.3% 6.7% Mobile 863 837 3.0% 3,372 3,220 4.7% Cable and other fixed services 578 539 7.3% 2,275 2,097 8.5% Other 17 17 1.3% 70 60 16.4% EBITDA 617 634 (2.7)% 0.4% 2,498 2,360 5.9% 6.7% EBITDA margin 38.7% 41.3% (2.7) pt 40.2% 40.4% (0.2) pt Capex 417 358 16.4% 1,111 941 18.0% OCF 200 276 (27.4)% (18.6)% 1,387 1,418 (2.2)% (0.5)% * Service revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Capex, OCF and organic growth are Non-IFRS measures. Capex is defined as capital expenditures excluding spectrum, license costs and finance lease capitalizations. See page 13 for a description of non-IFRS measures and for reconciliations to the nearest equivalent IFRS measures. In Q4 2021, revenue in our Latam segment increased 4.1% year-on-year to $1,597 million, while service revenue increased 4.6% to $1,458 million. Adjusting for currency, organic service revenue growth was 5.7% year-on-year, benefiting from a second consecutive quarter of positive growth in all countries and business units. El Salvador sustained its strong performance, with service revenue growing 11.1%, with all three business lines growing sequentially and benefiting from recent spectrum and network investments in that country. In Panama, growth across all business units, including double digit mobile and B2B growth, drove 10.2% service growth. In Colombia, organic service revenue growth in consumer mobile accelerated to 12.9% and led to 6.4% growth in that country. Finally, organic service revenue grew 13.1% in Nicaragua and 10.0% in Costa Rica. By business unit, Home service revenue grew 10.0% organically, fueled by customer growth and stable ARPU. In our consumer Mobile business, organic service revenue grew 4.2% year-on-year, with both prepaid and postpaid growing. Finally, B2B service revenue increased 3.3% organically, as the majority of countries saw improved B2B performance during the quarter as the macroeconomic context improved in most countries. EBITDA for our Latam segment was $617 million in Q4 2021 and decreased 2.7% year-on-year due to effect of weaker currencies and increased investments related to the expansion of our Fintech hub, which added $8 million to corporate costs in the quarter. EBITDA of $634 million in Q4 2020 was positively impacted by a $20 million reversal in bad debt provisions made earlier in the year. EBITDA growth was very strong in Panama (19.3%), and Nicaragua (12.6%), and Colombia saw a notable increase in EBITDA compared to Q3. EBITDA declined in some countries due to largely to the reversal of bad debt provisions in Q4 2020. 10 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Capex in Latin America was $417 million in the quarter. In mobile, we added more than 900 points of presence to our 4G network, and we ended the quarter with more than 17,500, an increase of 17% year-on-year. At the end of Q4 2021, our 4G networks covered approximately 78% of the population (approximately 120 million in our markets), up from approximately 74% at Q4 2020. Operating Cash Flow (OCF) decreased 27.4% year-on-year to $200 million in Q4 2021, an decrease of 18.6% on an organic basis on higher capex. Including our Africa segment, underlying OCF was $210 million for the quarter and $1.45 billion for the year, surpassing our target of at least $1.40 billion for the year. Africa segment - Segment financial results and Key Performance Indicators Please refer to Note 4 of our Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for more details on our segments. Africa Financial Highlights* Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % change FY 2021 FY 2020 % change ($m, unless otherwise stated) Revenue 92 97 (5.0)% 357 366 (2.7)% Service revenue 92 97 (4.9)% 357 366 (2.7)% EBITDA 25 34 (27.7)% 111 125 (11.0)% EBITDA margin % 26.8% 35.3% (8.4) pt 31.2% 34.2% (2.9) pt Capex 16 13 27.9% 41 41 0.7% Key Performance Indicators ('000) Mobile customers 13,547 13,111 3.3% 13,547 13,111 3.3% Tigo Money customers 7,311 7,141 2.4% 7,311 7,141 2.4% Mobile ARPU ($) 2.2 2.4 (10.9)% 2.1 2.3 (8.7)% * Service revenue, EBITDA and Capex are non-IFRS measures. See page 13 for a description of non-IFRS measures and for reconciliations to the nearest equivalent IFRS measures. Our Africa segment comprises our Tanzania operations. On April 19, 2021, we announced the signing of an agreement for the sale of our operations in Tanzania to a consortium led by Axian, a pan-African group that was part of the consortium that acquired Millicom's operations in Senegal in 2018. Completion remains subject to regulatory approvals. On 24 December 2021, we received approval from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Agency (TCRA). Although additional approvals remain pending, we expect the transaction will receive all the necessary approvals to be completed. Service revenue for our Africa segment decreased 4.9% year-on-year to $92 million in Q4 2021, while EBITDA declined 27.7% year-on-year to $25 million. The decline in performance was mostly due to a reduction in customer usage of mobile financial services, which make up a third of our revenues, due to a new government levy imposed on many mobile money transactions, as well as a government claim. Capex of $16 million was 27.9% higher year-on-year, resulting in OCF of $8 million, a drop of 60.8% year-on-year. 11 Earnings Release Q4 2021 ESG highlights - Q4 2021 Revamping our ESG approach 2021 was a watershed year for our work in ESG, most of which we formerly addressed under the Corporate Responsibility umbrella. While the concept is far from new to us, the Executive Team led a comprehensive review of our existing work areas to update and upgrade our approach. Much of the work has been underway for many years, which is reflected in mature programs and robust performance. This nomenclature allows us to reorganize key focus areas, further enhancing internal collaboration, management and alignment on material issues, while improving our public disclosures in response to the increasing stakeholder demand for ESG performance data. Environment As per our public commitments, a cross-functional team worked throughout 2021 to set new emissions reduction targets, since our previous ones, set in 2015, had been met ahead of time. We based our analysis on the Science-Based Target methodology, and we submitted our first near-term Science-Based Targets in Q4, consistent with a climate scenario limiting global warming to 1.5°C for Scopes 1 and 2, and to 2°C for Scope 3 emissions. Furthermore, we have joined the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign and committed to set net-zero targets under the Science-Based Targets Initiative standard. Society Digital Education We have officially initiated the soft launch of our Conectadas App in five countries through our local implementing partners. This initial pilot will allow us to optimize the App ahead of our launch planned for March. The content for the App has been developed by the Grameen Foundation and covers both the use of online tools for entrepreneurs as well as personal finances and the use of mobile financial services. With our partner AHYU, we organized the first regional Maestr@s Conectad@s virtual congress with more than 30,000 participants from Latin America. The congress featured 11 experts in the field of education who shared key insights on the future of education and their role as educators. Finally, we ended 2021 with the Fundación Real Madrid partnership officially launched in six of our Latam operations Our programs have already reached over 1,600 beneficiaries and are projected to reach over 11,000 over a timeframe of 5 years. Supply Chain Management We surpassed our intended 2021 goal of training 75% of strategic suppliers in our ESG training, putting us well on track to reaching our 2022 goal of training 100% of our suppliers in that same category. 12 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Governance Compliance In Q4 2021, we finished our annual mandatory Compliance training with a completion rate of 99%. In November and December, we celebrated our Compliance Week and Anti-Corruption Day, respectively, hosting various activities that included global senior management and issuing communications that reinforced awareness amongst all personnel. As part of our continuous improvement efforts, we concluded the revision of our Code of Conduct, as well as our Anti-Corruption, Speak Up, and AML (Anti Money Laundering) policies, which have been approved at board level and expected to be formally launched in Q1 2022. Financial calendar 2022 Date Event February 14 Virtual Investor Day ( Link to register ) February 28 EGM April 28 Q1 2022 results May 4 2022 AGM1 July 28 Q2 2022 results October 27 Q3 2022 results For further information, please contact Press: Investors: Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations +1 (786) 628-5300 +1 (786) 628-5270 press@millicom.com investors@millicom.com Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations +1 (305) 929-541 +1 (786) 628-5303 press@millicom.com investors@millicom.com About Millicom Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2021, Millicom employed approximately 21,000 people and provided mobile services through its digital highways to around 58 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com . Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2021, Millicom employed approximately 21,000 people and provided mobile services through its digital highways to around 58 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com . Connect with Millicom on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn . ____________ 1 The deadline for submitting additional items to the 2022 AGM is April 12, 2022. 14 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Forward-Looking Statements Statements included herein that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements concerning future strategy, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, projected financial results, liquidity, growth and prospects, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. In the event such risks or uncertainties materialize, Millicom's results could be materially adversely affected. In particular, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on Millicom's operations, the demand for Millicom's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: • global economic conditions and foreign exchange rate fluctuations as well as local economic conditions in the markets we serve; • potential disruption due to diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists, including the impact of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and the ongoing efforts throughout the world to contain it; • telecommunications usage levels, including traffic and customer growth; • competitive forces, including pricing pressures, the ability to connect to other operators' networks and our ability to retain market share in the face of competition from existing and new market entrants as well as industry consolidation; • legal or regulatory developments and changes, or changes in governmental policy, including with respect to the availability of spectrum and licenses, the level of tariffs, laws and regulations which require the provision of services to customers without charging or the ability to disconnect such services during the COVID-19 pandemic, tax matters, the terms of interconnection, customer access and international settlement arrangements; • adverse legal or regulatory disputes or proceedings; • the success of our business, operating and financing initiatives and strategies, including partnerships and capital expenditure plans; • the level and timing of the growth and profitability of new initiatives, start-up costs associated with entering new markets, the successful deployment of new systems and applications to support new initiatives; • relationships with key suppliers and costs of handsets and other equipment; • our ability to successfully pursue acquisitions, investments or merger opportunities, integrate any acquired businesses in a timely and cost-effective manner and achieve the expected benefits of such transactions; • the availability, terms and use of capital, the impact of regulatory and competitive developments on capital outlays, the ability to achieve cost savings and realize productivity improvements; • technological development and evolving industry standards, including challenges in meeting customer demand for new technology and the cost of upgrading existing infrastructure; • the capacity to upstream cash generated in operations through dividends, royalties, management fees and repayment of shareholder loans; and • other factors or trends affecting our financial condition or results of operations. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in Millicom's Registration Statement on Form 20-F, including those risks outlined in "Item 3. Key Information-D. Risk Factors," and in Millicom's subsequent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. To the extent COVID-19 adversely affects Millicom's business and financial results, it may also have the effect of heightening many of the risks described in its filings. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. Except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 15 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Non IFRS Measures This press release contains financial measures not prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are referred to as "non-IFRS" measures and include: non-IFRS service revenue, non-IFRS EBITDA, and non-IFRS Capex, among others defined below. Annual growth rates for these non-IFRS measures are often expressed in organic constant currency terms to exclude the effect of changes in foreign exchange rates, the adoption of new accounting standards, and are proforma for material changes in perimeter due to acquisitions and divestitures. The non-IFRS financial measures are presented in this press release as Millicom's management believes they provide investors with an additional information for the analysis of Millicom's results of operations, particularly in evaluating performance from one period to another. Millicom's management uses non-IFRS financial measures to make operating decisions, as they facilitate additional internal comparisons of Millicom's performance to historical results and to competitors' results, and provides them to investors as a supplement to Millicom's reported results to provide additional insight into Millicom's operating performance. Millicom's Remuneration Committee uses certain non-IFRS measures when assessing the performance and compensation of employees, including Millicom's executive directors. The non-IFRS financial measures used by Millicom may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies - refer to the section "Non-IFRS Financial Measure Descriptions" for additional information. In addition, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for, or as superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, and Millicom's financial results calculated in accordance with IFRS and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Financial Measure Descriptions Service revenue is revenue related to the provision of ongoing services such as monthly subscription fees, airtime and data usage fees, interconnection fees, roaming fees, mobile finance service commissions and fees from other telecommunications services such as data services, short message services, installation fees and other value-added services excluding telephone and equipment sales. EBITDAis operating profit excluding impairment losses, depreciation and amortization, and gains/losses on fixed asset disposals. In respect of the segments Latam or Africa it is shown after the allocation of Corporate Costs and inter-company eliminations. EBITDA after Leases (EBITDAaL) represents EBITDA excluding lease interest and principal repayments. EBITDA Margin represents EBITDA in relation to Revenue. Proportionate EBITDAis the sum of the EBITDA in every country where Millicom operates, including its Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures, pro rata for Millicom's ownership stake in each country. Organic growth represents year-on-year growth excluding the impact of changes in FX rates, perimeter, and accounting. Changes in perimeter are the result of acquisitions and divestitures. Results from divested assets are immediately removed from both periods, whereas the results from acquired assets are included in both periods at the beginning (January 1) of the first full calendar year of ownership. Net debtis Debt and financial liabilities less cash and pledge and time deposits. Net financial obligationsis Net debt plus lease liabilities. Proportionate financial obligationsis the sum of the net financial obligations in every country where Millicom operates, including its Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures, pro rata for Millicom's ownership stake in each country. 16 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Leverageis the ratio of net financial obligations over LTM (Last twelve month) EBITDA, proforma for acquisitions made during the last twelve months. Leverage after leasesis the ratio of net debt over LTM (Last twelve month) EBITDA after leases, proforma for acquisitions made during the last twelve months. Proportionate leverageis the ratio of proportionate net financial obligations over LTM proportionate EBITDA, proforma for acquisitions made during the last twelve months. Proportionate leverage after leasesis the ratio of proportionate net debt over LTM (Last twelve month) EBITDA after leases, proforma for acquisitions made during the last twelve months. Capexis balance sheet capital expenditure excluding spectrum and license costs and lease capitalizations. Cash Capexrepresents the cash spent in relation to capital expenditure, excluding spectrum and licenses costs. Operating Cash Flow (OCF)is EBITDA less Capex. Operating Free Cash Flow (OFCF) is OCF less changes in working capital and other non-cash items and taxes paid. Equity Free Cash Flow (EFCF)is OFCF less finance charges paid (net), less advances for dividends to non-controlling interests, plus dividends received from joint ventures. Equity Free Cash Flow after Leases (EFCFaL) is EFCF, less lease principal repayments. Operating Profit After Taxdisplays the profit generated from the operations of the company after statutory taxes. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)is used to assess the Group's efficiency at allocating the capital under its control to and is defined as Operating Profit After Tax, including Guatemala and Honduras as if fully consolidated, divided by the average invested Capital during the period. Average Invested Capitalis the capital invested in the company operation throughout the year and is calculated with the average of opening and closing balances of the total assets minus current liabilities (excluding debt, joint ventures, accrued interests, deferred and current tax, cash as well as investments and non-controlling interests), less assets and liabilities held for sale. Underlyingmeasures, such asUnderlying service revenue, Underlying EBITDA, Underlying equity free cash flow, Underlying net debt, Underlying leverage,etc., include Guatemala and Honduras, as if fully consolidated. Average Revenue per User per Month (ARPU)for our Mobile customers is (x) the total mobile and mobile financial services revenue (excluding revenue earned from tower rentals, call center, data and mobile virtual network operator, visitor roaming, national third parties roaming and mobile telephone equipment sales revenue) for the period, divided by (y) the average number of mobile subscribers for the period, divided by (z) the number of months in the period. We define ARPU for our Home customers in our Latin America segment as (x) the total Home revenue (excluding equipment sales, TV advertising and equipment rental) for the period, divided by (y) the average number of customer relationships for the period, divided by (z) the number of months in the period. ARPU is not subject to a standard industry definition and our definition of ARPU may be different to other industry participants. Please refer to our 2020 Annual Report for a list and description of non-IFRS measures. 17 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Non-IFRS Reconciliations Reconciliation from Reported Growth to Organic Growth for the Latam segment1 Latam Segment ($ millions) Revenue Service Revenue EBITDA OCF Q4 2021 Q4 2021 Q4 2021 Q4 2021 A- Current period 1,597 1,458 617 200 B- Prior year period 1,534 1,394 634 276 C- Reported growth (A/B) 4.1% 4.6% (2.7)% (27.4)% D- FX impact (1.0)% (1.0)% (0.7)% (1.6)% E- Other* (0.1)% (0.1)% (2.4)% (7.1)% F- Organic Growth (C-D-E) 5.1% 5.7% 0.4% (18.6)% Latam Segment ($ millions) Revenue Service Revenue EBITDA OCF FY 2021 FY 2021 FY 2021 FY 2021 A- Current period 6,220 5,716 2,498 1,387 B- Prior year period 5,843 5,377 2,360 1,418 C- Reported growth (A/B) 6.4% 6.3% 5.9% (2.2)% D- FX impact (0.3)% (0.3)% (0.2)% (0.4)% E- Other* (0.1)% (0.1)% (0.6)% (1.4)% F- Organic Growth (C-D-E) 6.9% 6.7% 6.7% (0.5)% *Organic growth is calculated by re-basing all periods to the budget FX rates of the current year. This creates small differences that are captured in "Other". EBITDA and OCF are calculated excluding the allocation of corporate costs to reflect operational growth and to align with how we manage the Latam segment, and this creates additional differences that are also included in "other". ARPU reconciliations Latam Segment - Mobile ARPU Reconciliation Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Mobile service revenue ($m) 863 837 3,372 3,220 Mobile Service revenue ($m) from non Tigo customers ($m) * (10) (10) (31) (36) Mobile Service revenue ($m) from Tigo customers (A) 852 827 3,341 3,185 Mobile customers - end of period (000) 44,881 41,734 44,881 41,734 Mobile customers - average (000) (B) ** 44,391 40,609 43,292 39,658 Mobile ARPU (USD/Month) (A/B/number of months) 6.4 6.8 6.4 6.7 * Refers to production services, MVNO, DVNO, equipment rental revenue, call center revenue, national roaming, equipment sales, visitor roaming, tower rental, DVNE, and other non-customer driven revenue. ** Average QoQ for the quarterly view is the average of the last quarter. _________________ 1 See Note 4 of our Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for details on our segments. 18 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Latam Segment - Home ARPU Reconciliation Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Home service revenue ($m) 418 387 1,655 1,509 Home service revenue ($m) from non Tigo customers ($m) * (10) (10) (35) (33) Home service revenue ($m) from Tigo customers (A) 408 378 1,620 1,477 Customer Relationships - end of period (000) ** 4,893 4,545 4,893 4,545 Customer Relationships - average (000) (B) *** 4,875 4,499 4,757 4,405 Home ARPU (USD/Month) (A/B/number of months) 27.9 28.0 28.4 27.9 * TV advertising, production services, equipment rental revenue, call center revenue, equipment sales and other non customer driven revenue. ** Represented by homes connected all technologies (HFC + Other Technologies + DTH & Wimax RGUs). *** Average QoQ for the quarterly view is the average of the last quarter. One-off Summary - Items above EBITDA only 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 ($ millions) Revenue EBITDA Revenue EBITDA Comment (Q4 2021) Paraguay - - (4) (4) Latam Total - - (4) (4) 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020 ($ millions) Revenue EBITDA Revenue EBITDA Comment (Q4 2020) Nicaragua - - - (8) Latam Total - - - (8) Foreign Exchange rates used to support FX impact calculations in the above Organic Growth reconciliations Average FX rate (vs. USD) End of period FX rate (vs. USD) Q4 21 Q3 21 QoQ Q4 20 YoY Q4 21 Q3 21 QoQ Q4 20 YoY Bolivia BOB 6.91 6.91 0.0% 6.91 0.0% 6.91 6.91 0.0% 6.91 0.0% Colombia COP 3,903 3,817 (2.2)% 3,695 (5.3)% 3,981 3,835 (3.7)% 3,433 (13.8)% Costa Rica CRC 637 625 (1.9)% 611 (4.1)% 645 630 (2.4)% 617 (4.3)% Guatemala GTQ 7.73 7.74 0.1% 7.80 0.9% 7.72 7.73 0.2% 7.79 1.0% Honduras HNL 24.25 23.98 (1.1)% 24.36 0.5% 24.43 24.17 (1.1)% 24.20 (1.0)% Nicaragua NIO 35.43 35.26 (0.5)% 34.72 (2.0)% 35.52 35.34 (0.5)% 34.82 (2.0)% Paraguay PYG 6,886 6,877 (0.1)% 6,989 1.5% 6,886 6,914 0.4% 6,900 0.2% Tanzania TZS 2,305 2,315 0.4% 2,319 0.6% 2,305 2,307 0.1% 2,319 0.6% 19 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Reconciliation of Net financial obligations to EBITDA to Proportionate net financial obligations to EBITDA as of December 31, 2021 Debt Information - December 31, 2021 Financial obligations EBITDA Proforma $ millions Gross Cash Net Adjustments* EBITDA Leverage Millicom Group (IFRS) 8,911 930 7,981 1,639 747 2,385 3.34x Plus: Guatemala 747 - Plus: Honduras 340 39 301 259 - Less: Corporate Costs - - - 29 - Underlying Millicom Group (Non-IFRS) 9,251 969 8,282 2,615 2,615 3.17x Less: 50% Minority Stake in Colombia 545 105 440 220 Less: 33% Minority Stake in Honduras 113 13 100 86 Less: 20% Minority Stake in Panama 195 20 174 56 Less: 1.5% Minority Stake in Tanzania 6 - 5 2 Proportionate Millicom Group (Non-IFRS) 8,392 831 7,562 2,251 2,251 3.36x *Related to Guatemala acquisition completed on November 12, 2021. Capex Reconciliation Capex Reconciliation Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Consolidated: Additions to property, plant and equipment 338 261 787 649 Additions to licenses and other intangibles 66 23 164 520 Of which spectrum and license costs 19 (6) 29 421 Total consolidated additions 403 284 951 1,169 Of which capital expenditures related to corporate offices 3 1 10 7 Latin America Segment Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Additions to property, plant and equipment 359 317 949 816 Additions to licenses and other intangibles 76 36 212 629 Of which spectrum and license costs 19 (6) 50 504 Latin America Segment total additions (Underlying) 436 352 1,161 1,445 Capex excluding spectrum and license costs 417 358 1,111 941 20 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Africa Segment Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Additions to property, plant and equipment 16 13 41 41 Additions to licenses and other intangibles - - - - Of which spectrum and license costs - - - - Africa Segment total additions 16 13 41 41 Capex excluding spectrum and license costs 16 13 41 41 Underlying Capex Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Latam capex excluding spectrum and license cost 417 358 1,111 941 Africa capex excluding spectrum and license cost 16 13 41 41 Capital expenditures related to corporate offices 3 1 10 7 Underlying capex excluding spectrum and license costs 436 372 1,162 989 Equity Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Cash Flow Data Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities 439 296 956 821 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (262) (182) (740) (622) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 5 3 11 9 Purchase of intangible assets (3) (1) (135) (202) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets - - - - Purchase of spectrum and licenses 12 6 37 101 Finance charges paid, net 115 135 491 551 Operating free cash flow 306 257 619 657 Interest (paid), net (115) (135) (491) (551) Free cash flow 191 122 128 106 Dividends received from joint ventures - 4 13 71 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - (6) (5) Equity free cash flow 191 126 135 172 Lease Principal Repayments (47) (33) (137) (116) Equity free cash flow after leases 144 93 (2) 56 OCF (EBITDA- Capex) Reconciliation Latam OCF Underlying Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Latam EBITDA 617 634 2,498 2,360 (-) Capex (Ex. Spectrum) 417 358 1,111 941 Latam OCF 200 276 1,387 1,418 21 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Africa OCF Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Africa EBITDA 25 34 111 125 (-) Capex (Ex. Spectrum) 16 13 41 41 Africa OCF 8 21 70 84 Corporate OCF Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Corporate EBITDA 5 4 6 2 (-) Capex (Ex. Spectrum) 3 1 10 7 Corporate OCF 2 3 (4) (5) Underlying OCF Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Underlying EBITDA 647 672 2,615 2,487 (-) Capex (Ex. Spectrum) 436 372 1,162 989 Underlying OCF 210 300 1,453 1,497 Interest Expense Reconciliation Interest ($ millions) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Interest expense (86) (88) (321) (366) Interest expense on leases (37) (40) (131) (156) Loan Redemption expense - (15) (5) (15) Other (19) (25) (74) (87) Total financial expenses (142) (168) (531) (624) Interest income 2 5 23 13 Net financial expenses (140) (163) (507) (611) 22 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Underlying Interest ($ millions) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Interest expense on bonds and bank financing (93) (100) (365) (453) Interest expense on leases (40) (46) (153) (183) Loan Redemption expense - (15) (5) (33) Other (22) (16) (85) (83) Total financial expenses (156) (177) (607) (752) Interest income 3 6 25 22 Net financial expenses (153) (172) (583) (730) Amortization Expense Detail Amortization Expense* ($ millions) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Licenses and Spectrum (19) (18) (74) (66) Related to acquisitions (26) (31) (130) (144) Other items (34) (25) (115) (108) Total Amortization (79) (74) (318) (318) *Amortization expense related to joint ventures was $14 million in Q4 2021 and $115 million in FY 2021, and $34 million in Q4 2020 and $134 million in FY 2020. We began consolidating our Guatemala operations as of November 12, 2021. Rebased Select Financial Indicators In order to aid investors track the company's performance in future periods, the table that follows rebases a selection of 2021 full year financial indicators to reflect the full consolidation of Guatemala after our purchase of the minority interest on November 12, 2021, as well as the expected sale of our Tanzania business. ($ millions) Service Revenue EBITDA Capex OCF 2021 Underlying 6,069 2,615 1,162 1,453 Honduras and Tanzania eliminations 898 351 122 229 2021 rebased 5,171 2,264 1,040 1,225 23 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Joint Venture Financial Information (unaudited) Until 2015, Millicom group results included Guatemala and Honduras on a 100% consolidation basis. Since 2016, these businesses are treated as joint ventures and are consolidated using the equity method. To aid investors to better track the evolution of the company's performance over time, we provide the following indicative unaudited financial statement data for the Millicom group as if our Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures had been fully consolidated. Since acquiring the remaining 45% equity interest on November 12, 2021 we fully consolidate our Guatemala business in our consolidated financial statements. Income statement data Q4 2021 Millicom (IFRS) Guatemala and Honduras JVs Eliminations Underlying (non-IFRS) ($millions) Revenue 1,347 341 - 1,687 Cost of sales (374) (77) - (451) Gross profit 973 263 - 1,236 Operating expenses (483) (106) - (590) EBITDA 490 157 - 647 EBITDA margin 36.4% 46.1% - 38.3% Depreciation & amortization (317) (64) - (381) Share of net profit in joint ventures 25 - (25) - Other operating income (expenses), net 14 - 0 14 Operating profit 212 92 (25) 280 Net financial expenses (140) (13) - (153) Revaluation of previously held interests 670 - - 670 Other non-operating income (expenses), net (12) (4) - (17) Gains (losses) from associates (1) - - (1) Profit (loss) before tax 728 75 (25) 778 Net tax credit (charge) (105) (33) - (138) Profit (loss) for the period 623 42 (25) 641 Non-controlling interests 20 (18) - 3 Profit (loss) from discontinued operations - - - - Net profit (loss) for the period 643 25 (25) 643 24 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Income statement data FY 2021 Millicom (IFRS) Guatemala and Honduras JVs* Eliminations Underlying (non-IFRS) ($millions) Revenue 4,617 1,955 - 6,572 Cost of sales (1,302) (433) - (1,735) Gross profit 3,316 1,522 - 4,837 Operating expenses (1,677) (545) - (2,222) EBITDA 1,639 977 - 2,615 EBITDA margin 35.5% 50.0% - 39.8% Depreciation & amortization (1,196) (403) - (1,599) Share of net profit in joint ventures 210 - (210) - Other operating income (expenses), net 6 - - 6 Operating profit 659 574 (210) 1,023 Net financial expenses (507) (76) - (583) Revaluation of previously held interests 670 - - 670 Other non-operating income (expenses), net (50) (1) - (51) Gains (losses) from associates (39) - - (39) Profit (loss) before tax 732 498 (210) 1,020 Net tax credit (charge) (189) (119) - (308) Profit (loss) for the period 543 379 (210) 712 Non-controlling interests 48 (169) - (121) Profit (loss) from discontinued operations - - - - Net profit (loss) for the period 590 210 (210) 590 * Millicom began consolidating our Guatemala operations as of November 12, 2021. 25 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Balance Sheet data ($ millions) Millicom IFRS Honduras JV Underlying (non-IFRS) Assets Intangible assets, net 7,721 478 8,199 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,198 312 3,510 Right of Use Assets 1,008 53 1,061 Investments in joint ventures and associates 618 (596) 22 Other non-current assets 307 (5) 302 Total non-current assets 12,852 241 13,094 Inventories, net 63 4 68 Trade receivables, net 405 35 440 Other current assets 719 11 730 Restricted cash 203 13 216 Cash and cash equivalents 895 39 934 Total current assets 2,286 102 2,388 Assets held for sale - - - Total assets 15,139 343 15,482 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the Company 2,583 (43) 2,541 Non-controlling interests 157 (148) 9 Total equity 2,740 (190) 2,550 Debt and financing 6,900 267 7,166 Other non-current liabilities 1,014 71 1,085 Total non-current liabilities 7,914 338 8,252 Debt and financing 2,011 73 2,084 Other current liabilities 2,474 123 2,596 Total current liabilities 4,485 196 4,681 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale - - - Total liabilities 12,399 534 12,932 Total equity and liabilities 15,139 343 15,482 26 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Cash Flow Data FY 2021 Millicom IFRS Guatemala and Honduras JVs* Underlying (non-IFRS) ($millions) Profit (loss) before taxes from continuing operations 732 288 1,020 Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operations - - - Profit (loss) before taxes 731 288 1,019 Net cash provided by operating activities (incl. discontinued ops) 956 794 1,749 Net cash used in investing activities (incl. discontinued ops) (2,703) (543) (3,246) Net cash from (used by) financing activities (incl. discontinued ops) 1,777 (459) 1,318 Exchange impact on cash and cash equivalents, net (10) - (9) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 20 (208) (188) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 875 247 1,122 Effect of cash in disposal group held for sale - - - Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 895 39 934 27 Earnings Release Q4 2021 Proforma Financial Information Since 2016, Millicom group results the Guatemala and Honduras businesses were treated as joint ventures and were consolidated using the equity method. On November 12, 2021, Millicom purchased the minority equity interest in Guatemala, and as of this date this operation is fully consolidated. To aid investors to better track the evolution of the company's performance over time, we provide the following indicative unaudited financial statement data for the Millicom group as if our Guatemala had been fully consolidated. Income statement data Proforma Q4 2021 Proforma Q4 2020 Proforma 2021 Proforma 2020 ($millions) Revenue 1,540 1,481 5,990 5,661 Cost of sales (417) (372) (1,601) (1,521) Gross profit 1,123 1,110 4,389 4,140 Operating expenses (530) (502) (2,003) (1,870) EBITDA 593 607 2,386 2,270 EBITDA margin 38.5% 41.0% 39.8% 40.1% Depreciation & amortization (353) (385) (1,476) (1,531) Share of net profit in joint ventures 8 17 28 27 Other operating income (expenses), net 14 (43) 5 (15) Operating profit 262 196 944 751 Net financial expenses (145) (171) (549) (706) Revaluation of previously held interest 670 - 670 - Other non-operating income (expenses), net (16) 40 (51) (114) Gains (losses) from associates (1) - (39) (1) Profit (loss) before tax 770 66 975 (70) Net tax credit (charge) (136) (75) (287) (185) Profit (loss) for the period 634 (9) 688 (254) Non-controlling interests 20 1 48 42 Profit (loss) from discontinued operations - (3) - (12) Net profit (loss) for the period 654 (12) 736 (225) Regulatory Statement This information was prior to this release inside information and is information that Millicom is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on February 11, 2022. 28 Item 2 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2021 February 11, 2022 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of income for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2021 in millions of U.S. dollars except per share data Notes Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 (i) Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 Three months ended December 31, 2021(i) Three months ended December 31, 2020 Continuing Operations Revenue 4 4,617 4,171 1,347 1,088 Cost of sales (1,302) (1,171) (374) (284) Gross profit 3,316 3,000 973 804 Operating expenses (1,677) (1,505) (483) (405) Depreciation (878) (890) (238) (230) Amortization (318) (318) (79) (74) Share of profit in joint ventures (i) 7 210 171 25 71 Other operating income (expenses), net 14, 16 6 (12) 14 (43) Operating profit 4 659 446 212 123 Interest and other financial expenses 10 (531) (624) (142) (168) Interest and other financial income 10 23 13 2 5 Revaluation of previously held interests in Guatemala 3 670 - 670 - Other non-operating (expenses) income, net 5 (50) (106) (12) 41 Profit (loss) from other joint ventures and associates, net 3 (39) (1) (1) - Profit (loss) before taxes from continuing operations 732 (271) 728 1 Tax (charge) credit, net (189) (102) (105) (54) Profit (loss) from continuing operations 543 (373) 623 (53) Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - (12) - (3) Net profit (loss) for the period 542 (385) 623 (56) Attributable to: Owners of the Company 590 (344) 643 (56) Non-controlling interests (48) (41) (20) - Earnings/(loss) per common share for net profit/ (loss) attributable to the owners of the Company: Basic and Diluted ($ per share) (ii) 6 5.84 (3.40) 6.41 (0.55) (i) Tigo Guatemala is fully consolidated since the acquisition of the remaining 45% shareholding on November 12, 2021. See note 3 for further details. As a result, numbers might not be directly comparable with 2020 figures. (ii) There are no dilutive potential ordinary shares The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements 2 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2021 in millions of U.S. dollars Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 (i) Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 Three months ended December 31, 2021 (i) Three months ended December 31, 2020 Net profit (loss) for the period 542 (385) 623 (56) Other comprehensive income (to be reclassified to statement of income in subsequent periods), net of tax: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (52) (19) (15) 63 Change in value of cash flow hedges, net of tax effects 17 (1) 5 3 Other comprehensive income (not to be reclassified to statement of income in subsequent periods), net of tax: Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations, net of tax effects 2 (2) 2 (2) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 509 (407) 614 8 Attributable to Owners of the Company 565 (360) 637 (4) Non-controlling interests (57) (48) (23) 12 Total comprehensive income for the period arises from: Continuing operations 509 (395) 614 11 Discontinued operations - (12) - (3) (i) Tigo Guatemala is fully consolidated since the acquisition of the remaining 45% shareholding on November 12, 2021. See note 3 for further details. As a result, numbers might not be directly comparable with 2020 figures. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements 3 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2021 in millions of U.S. dollars Notes December 31, 2021(i) December 31, 2020 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets, net 3, 9 7,721 3,403 Property, plant and equipment, net 8 3,198 2,755 Right of use assets 1,008 895 Investments in joint ventures 3, 7 596 2,642 Investments in associates 22 24 Contract costs, net 8 5 Deferred tax assets 180 197 Derivative financial instruments 13 21 27 Amounts due from non-controlling interests, associates and joint ventures 12 24 90 Other non-current assets 74 77 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 12,852 10,114 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 63 37 Trade receivables, net 405 351 Contract assets, net 69 31 Amounts due from non-controlling interests, associates and joint ventures 12 42 206 Prepayments and accrued income 168 149 Current income tax assets 104 96 Supplier advances for capital expenditure 35 21 Equity investments 14 - 160 Other current assets 302 181 Restricted cash 203 199 Cash and cash equivalents 895 875 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 2,286 2,307 Assets held for sale - 1 TOTAL ASSETS 15,139 12,422 (i) The assets and liabilities of Tigo Guatemala are fully consolidated since the acquisition of the remaining 45% shareholding on November 12, 2021. See note 3 for further details. As a result, numbers might not be directly comparable with 2020 figures. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements 4 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2021 (continued) in millions of U.S. dollars Notes December 31, 2021(i) December 31, 2020 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital and premium 628 630 Treasury shares (60) (30) Other reserves (594) (562) Retained profits 2,019 2,365 Net profit (loss) for the year attributable to equity holders 590 (344) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 2,583 2,059 Non-controlling interests 157 215 TOTAL EQUITY 2,740 2,274 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt and financing 10 5,904 5,578 Lease liabilities 10 996 897 Derivative financial instruments 13 1 14 Amounts due to non-controlling interests, associates and joint ventures - 29 Payables and accruals for capital expenditure 435 485 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 364 328 Deferred tax liabilities 214 209 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 7,914 7,540 CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt and financing 10 1,840 113 Lease liabilities 10 171 123 Put option liability 13 290 262 Derivative financial instruments - 1 Payables and accruals for capital expenditure 452 345 Other trade payables 347 334 Amounts due to non-controlling interests, associates and joint ventures 12 74 311 Accrued interest and other expenses 539 445 Current income tax liabilities 128 71 Contract liabilities 97 90 Provisions and other current liabilities 546 511 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,485 2,608 TOTAL LIABILITIES 12,399 10,148 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 15,139 12,422 (i) The assets and liabilities of Tigo Guatemala are fully consolidated since the acquisition of the remaining 45% shareholding on November 12, 2021. See note 3 for further details. As a result, numbers might not be directly comparable with 2020 figures. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements 5 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2021 in millions of U.S. dollars Notes December 31, 2021(i) December 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities (including discontinued operations) Profit (loss) before taxes from continuing operations 732 (271) Profit (loss) before taxes from discontinued operations 4 - (12) Profit (loss) before taxes 731 (283) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash: Interest expense on leases 131 156 Interest expense on debt and other financing 400 468 Interest and other financial income (23) (13) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 4 1,196 1,208 Share of net profit in joint ventures (210) (171) (Gain) on disposal and impairment of assets, net (6) 20 Share-based compensation 17 24 Loss from other joint ventures and associates, net 12 39 1 Revaluation of previously held interest in Guatemala 3 (670) - Other non-cash non-operating (income) expenses, net 5 50 106 Changes in working capital: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, prepayments and other current assets, net (93) (43) Decrease (increase) in inventories 9 (6) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables, net 6 40 Increase (decrease) in contract assets, liabilities and costs, net (5) 8 Total changes in working capital (81) (2) Interest paid on leases (140) (151) Interest paid on debt and other financing (355) (411) Interest received 4 11 Taxes paid (127) (142) Net cash provided by operating activities 956 821 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities (including discontinued operations): Acquisition of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, net of cash acquired 3 (2,000) 10 Financing exit from the Ghana joint venture 3 (37) - Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries and associates, net of cash disposed 30 10 Purchase of intangible assets and licenses 9 (135) (202) Purchase of property, plant and equipment 8 (740) (622) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 8 11 9 Proceeds from disposal of equity investments, net of costs 14 163 197 Dividends and dividend advances received from joint ventures 7 13 71 Transfer to pledge deposits (33) - Cash (used in) provided by other investing activities, net 26 32 Net cash used in investing activities (2,703) (495) 6 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2021 (continued) Cash flows from financing activities (including discontinued operations): Proceeds from debt and other financing 10 3,113 1,470 Repayment of debt and other financing 10 (1,142) (1,744) Loan repayment from (advanced to) joint venture 12 - (193) Lease capital repayment (137) (116) Advances and dividends paid to non-controlling interests (6) (5) Share repurchase program (50) (10) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,777 (598) Exchange impact on cash and cash equivalents, net (10) (17) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 20 (289) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 875 1,164 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 895 875 (i) The cash flows of Tigo Guatemala are fully consolidated since the acquisition of the remaining 45% shareholding on November 12, 2021. See note 3 for further details. As a result, numbers might not be directly comparable with 2020 figures. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements 7 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 in millions of U.S. dollars Number of shares (000's) Number of shares held by the Group (000's) Share capital(iv) Share premium Treasury shares Retained profits (i) Other reserves Total Non- controlling interests Total equity Balance on January 1, 2020 101,739 (581) 153 480 (51) 2,372 (544) 2,409 271 2,680 Total comprehensive income for the year - - - - - (344) (15) (360) (48) (407) Dividends to non controlling interest - - - - - - - - (8) (8) Purchase of treasury shares(ii) - (467) - - (19) 3 - (16) - (16) Share based compensation - - - - - - 24 24 - 24 Issuance of shares under share-based payment schemes - 521 - (2) 40 (11) (26) 1 - 1 Balance on December 31, 2020 101,739 (526) 153 478 (30) 2,020 (562) 2,059 215 2,274 Total comprehensive income for the year - - - - - 590 (25) 565 (57) 509 Dividends to non controlling interests - - - - - - - - (3) (3) Purchase of treasury shares(ii) - (1,471) - - (56) 2 - (54) - (54) Share based compensation - - - - - 18 18 1 19 Issuance of shares under share-based payment schemes - 459 - (2) 26 2 (25) 1 - 1 Change in scope of consolidation(iii) - - - - - (5) - (5) - (5) Balance on December 31, 2021 101,739 (1,538) 153 476 (60) 2,609 (594) 2,583 157 2,740 (i) Retained profits - includes profit for the year attributable to equity holders, of which at December 31, 2021, $486 million (2020: $310 million) are not distributable to equity holders. (ii) During the year ended December 31, 2021, Millicom repurchased 1,369,284 shares (2020: 350,000 shares) for a total amount of $50 million (2020: $10 million) and withheld approximately 102,000 shares (2020: 117,000 shares) for settlement of tax obligations on behalf of employees under share-based compensation plans. (iii) Cloud 2 Nube S.A. was a subsidiary owned by the Group at 55% and already fully consolidated as Millicom had control over it. As a result, in accordance with IFRS 10, the acquisition of the remaining 45% in Cloud 2 Nube S.A has been treated as an equity transaction and non-controlling interests amounting to less than $1 million were transferred to the Group's equity against a purchase consideration of $5 million. (iv) On December 13, 2021, Millicom's Board of Directors proposed to increase the authorized share capital of the Company to $300 million divided into 200,000,000 shares with a par value of $1.50 each, through an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM"). The EGM is finally scheduled to take place on 28 February 2022. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements 8 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements 1. GENERAL Millicom International Cellular S.A. (the "Company" or "MIC SA"), a Luxembourg Société Anonyme, and its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (the "Group" or "Millicom") is a provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom provides high speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. On November 12, 2021, Millicom announced that it has closed the acquisition of the remaining 45% equity interest in its business in Guatemala (collectively, "Tigo Guatemala"). As a result, Millicom owns 100% equity interest in Tigo Guatemala and fully consolidates it since that date (see note 3). As a result, the statements of income, cash flows and financial position in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements might not be directly comparable with 2020 figures. On February 10, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for issuance. 2. SUMMARY OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES I. Basis of presentation These interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group are unaudited. They are presented in US dollars ($) and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and as adopted by the European Union ("EU"). In the opinion of management, these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments that are necessary for a proper presentation of the results for interim periods. Millicom's operations are not affected by significant seasonal or cyclical patterns. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the IASB and in conformity with IFRS as adopted by the EU. These financial statements are prepared in accordance with consolidation and accounting policies consistent with the December 31, 2020 consolidated financial statements, except for the changes described below. We have made rounding adjustments to reach some of the figures included in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that preceded them and percentage calculations using these adjusted figures may not result in the same percentage values as are shown in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. II. COVID-19 - Qualitative and quantitative assessment on business activities, financial situation and economic performance Impact on Millicom's markets and business During the year ended December 31, 2021, economic activity continued to recover in our markets, as most countries continued to ease lockdowns implemented at the beginning of the pandemic, and remittances from the U.S. to Central America sustained double-digit growth year-on-year. Meanwhile, vaccination rates improved to above 50% in Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Panama, but remained below 30% in Guatemala. During the quarter, the number of new COVID cases was stable, and there were few restrictions on mobility. As of December 31, 2021, and for the year ended December 31, 2021, management did not identify any significant adverse accounting effects as a result of the pandemic. 9 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 2. SUMMARY OF ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) III. New and amended IFRS standards The following changes to standards have been adopted by the Group and did not have any significant impact on the Group's accounting policies or disclosures and did not require retrospective adjustments: • Amendment to IFRS 16, 'Leases' - COVID 19 Rent Concessions - effective for annual periods starting on June 1, 2020. While the Group has implemented this amendment already in 2020, the IASB (in March 2021) extended its initial application beyond June 30, 2021, by one additional year. • Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, IFRS 7, IFRS 4 and IFRS 16 - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase 2 - effective for annual periods starting on January 1, 2021. The amendments provide temporary reliefs which address the financial reporting effects when an interbank offered rate (IBOR) is replaced with an alternative nearly risk-free interest rate. Main reliefs provided by the Phase 2 amendments relate to: • Changes to contractual cash flows: That is, when changing the basis for determining contractual cash flows for financial assets and liabilities required by the reform this will not result in an immediate gain or loss in the income statement but in an update of the effective interest rate (or an update in the discount rate to remeasure the lease liability as a result of the IBOR reform), and; • Hedge accounting: That is, allowing hedge relationships that are directly affected by the reform to continue, though additional ineffectiveness might need to be recorded. The following changes to standards not yet effective are not expected to materially affect the Group: • Amendments effective for annual periods starting on January 1, 2022: ◦ IFRS 3 'Business Combinations' - Reference to Conceptual Framework. ◦ IAS 16 'Property, Plant and Equipment' - Proceeds before intended use. ◦ IAS 37 'Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets' - Cost of fulfilling a contract. ◦ Annual improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020, affecting IFRS 1, IFRS 9, IFRS 16 and IAS 41. • Amendments effective for annual periods starting on January 1, 2023: ◦ Amendments to IAS 1, 'Presentation of Financial Statements' : These amendments clarify that liabilities are classified as either current or non-current, depending on the rights that exist at the end of the reporting period. The amendments also clarify what IAS 1 means when it refers to the 'settlement' of a liability. The IASB also issued 'Disclosure of Accounting Policies' with amendments that are intended to help preparers in deciding which accounting policies to disclose in their financial statements (not yet endorsed by the EU). ◦ IFRS 17, 'Insurance contracts'. ◦ Amendments to IFRS 17, 'Insurance contracts' (not yet endorsed by the EU). ◦ IAS 8, 'Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors' - Definition of accounting estimates (not yet endorsed by the EU). The following changes to standards are effective for annual periods starting on January 1, 2023 (not yet endorsed by the EU) and their potential impact on the Group consolidated financial statements is currently being assessed by Management: ◦ Amendments to IAS 12, 'Income Taxes: Deferred tax related to Assets and liabilities arising from a Single Transaction' - These amendments clarify that the initial recognition exception does not apply to the initial recognition of leases and decommissioning obligations. These amendments apply prospectively to transactions that occur on or after the beginning of the earliest comparative period presented. In addition, an entity should apply the amendments for the first time by recognising deferred tax for all temporary differences related to leases and decommissioning obligations at the beginning of the earliest comparative period presented. 10 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 3. ACQUISITION AND DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES, ASSOCIATES AND OTHER NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS Acquisitions 2021 On November 12, 2021, Millicom announced that it has closed the previously-announced agreement to acquire the remaining 45% equity interest in its joint venture business in Guatemala (collectively, "Tigo Guatemala") from its local partner for $2.2 billion in cash. The acquisition has been financed through a bridge facility (see note 10). Millicom has provisionally determined the fair values of Tigo Guatemala's identifiable assets and liabilities, and in particular its tangible assets, intangible and right of use assets as well as its lease liabilities. Finalization of the fair value is expected to occur before Q3 2022. At acquisition date - November 12, 2021 Provisional fair values (100%) ($ millions) Intangible assets (excluding goodwill) 1,294 Property, plant and equipment 547 Right of use assets 189 Other non-current assets 5 Current assets (excluding cash) 245 Trade receivables 42 Cash and cash equivalents 199 Total assets acquired 2,521 Lease liabilities 205 Other debt and financing 417 Other liabilities 280 Total liabilities assumed 901 Fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed, net - A 1,620 Purchase consideration (45%) - B 2,195 Implied fair value (100% of business) - C 4,877 Carrying value of our investment in joint venture at acquisition date - D 2,013 Goodwill arising on change of control - B+D-A=E 2,588 Revaluation of previously held interests - C-B-D=F (i) 670 Total provisional goodwill - E+F=G 3,258 (i) The acquisition has been determined as a business combination achieved in stages, requiring Millicom to remeasure its 55% previously held equity investment in Tigo Guatemala at its acquisition date fair value; the resulting gain has been recognized in the statement of income under the line "Revaluation of previously held interests" and is included in the goodwill calculation (see above). The goodwill is attributable to the workforce and the high profitability of Tigo Guatemala. It is currently not expected to be tax deductible. From November 12, 2021 to December 31, 2021, Tigo Guatemala contributed $223 million of revenue and a net profit of $28 million to the Group. If Tigo Guatemala had been acquired on January 1, 2021 incremental revenue for the year 2021 would have been $1.38 billion and incremental net profit for the same period of $147 million. Acquisition related costs included in the statement of income under operating expenses were immaterial. 11 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 3. ACQUISITION AND DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES, ASSOCIATES AND OTHER NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS (Continued) Disposals 2021 - Ghana On October 13, 2021, Millicom, along with its joint venture partner Bharti Airtel Limited, closed the disposal of AirtelTigo Ghana to the Government of Ghana. As part of the closing conditions, each partner committed and paid $37.5 million for the reimbursement of certain local bank facilities which has been provided for during Q3 in the statement of income under the line "Profit (loss) from other joint ventures and associates, net". Acquisitions - Disposals 2020 There were no material acquisitions or disposals during the year ended December 31, 2020. 12 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION Management determines operating and reportable segments based on information used by the chief operating decision maker (CODM) to make strategic and operational decisions from both a business and geographic perspective. The Group's risks and rates of return are predominantly affected by operating in different geographical regions. The Group has businesses in two main regions: Latin America ("Latam") and Africa. Millicom is allocating corporate costs to each segment based on their contribution to underlying revenue, and only non-recurring costs - such as M&A related costs-, remain as unallocated. The Latam figures below include Guatemala and Honduras as if they were fully consolidated by the Group, over both years presented, as this reflects the way management reviews and uses internally reported information to make decisions about operating matters and to provide increased transparency to investors on those operations. See also note 3 for information regarding the acquisition of the remaining 45% equity interest in our Guatemala business on November 12, 2021. This acquisition has no impact on the way we present our Latin America segment because it included our Guatemala business as if it was already fully consolidated. Finally, even prior to its formal disposal in October 2021, our Africa segment did not include our joint venture in Ghana because our management did not consider it a strategic part of our Group (See also note 3). Revenue, operating profit (loss), EBITDA and other segment information for the years and the three-month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, are as follows: Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Latin America Africa Unallocated Guatemala and Honduras(vii)(viii) Eliminations and Transfers Total Mobile revenue 3,372 347 - (1,372) - 2,347 Cable and other fixed services revenue 2,275 9 - (334) (2) 1,947 Other revenue 70 - - (8) (2) 60 Service revenue (i) 5,716 357 - (1,715) (4) 4,354 Telephone and equipment and other revenue (i) 503 - - (240) - 263 Revenue 6,220 357 - (1,955) (4) 4,617 Operating profit (loss) 1,001 29 (7) (574) 210 659 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 1,504 83 12 (403) - 1,196 Share of profit in joint ventures(viii) - - - - (210) (210) Other operating income (expenses), net (8) (1) 2 - - (6) EBITDA (ii) 2,498 111 6 (977) - 1,639 EBITDA from discontinued operations - - - - - - EBITDA incl discontinued operations 2,498 111 6 (977) - 1,639 Capital expenditure (iii) (1,015) (42) (7) 238 - (827) Changes in working capital and others (iv) (200) 33 116 (13) - (65) Taxes paid (241) (20) (9) 143 - (128) Operating free cash flow (v) 1,041 81 106 (609) - 619 Total Assets (vi) 14,400 870 6,401 (6,430) (103) 15,139 Total Liabilities 8,333 937 5,081 (1,761) (191) 12,399 13 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Latin America Africa Unallocated Guatemala and Honduras (vii) Eliminations and transfers Total Mobile revenue 3,220 357 - (1,461) - 2,116 Cable and other fixed services revenue 2,097 8 - (302) (1) 1,803 Other revenue 60 1 - (6) (2) 52 Service revenue (i) 5,377 366 - (1,769) (4) 3,971 Telephone and equipment revenue (i) 466 - - (266) - 201 Revenue 5,843 366 - (2,035) (4) 4,171 Operating profit (loss) 803 36 (32) (536) 175 446 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 1,561 89 11 (453) - 1,208 Share of profit in joint ventures - - - - (171) (171) Other operating income (expenses), net (5) - 23 (3) (4) 12 EBITDA (ii) 2,360 125 2 (992) - 1,495 EBITDA from discontinued operations - (4) - - - (4) EBITDA incl discontinued operations 2,360 121 2 (992) - 1,491 Capital expenditure (iii) (926) (42) (4) 258 - (714) Changes in working capital and others (iv) 61 11 (7) (43) - 22 Taxes paid (260) (10) (2) 131 - (142) Operating free cash flow (v) 1,234 80 (11) (645) - 657 Total Assets (vi) 13,418 926 4,052 (5,116) (859) 12,422 Total Liabilities 8,878 959 3,342 (2,044) (987) 10,148 14 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Three months ended December 31, 2021 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Latin America Africa Unallocated Guatemala and Honduras (vii)(viii) Eliminations and transfers Total Mobile revenue 863 90 - (236) - 716 Cable and other fixed services revenue 578 2 - (64) (1) 515 Other revenue 17 - - (2) - 16 Service revenue (i) 1,458 92 - (302) (2) 1,247 Telephone and equipment revenue (i) 139 - - (39) - 100 Revenue 1,597 92 - (341) (2) 1,347 Operating profit (loss) 262 5 12 (92) 25 212 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 359 20 3 (64) - 317 Share of profit in joint ventures(viii) - - - - (25) (25) Other operating income (expenses), net (3) - (10) - - (14) EBITDA (ii) 617 25 5 (157) - 490 EBITDA from discontinued operations - - - - - - EBITDA incl discontinued operations 617 25 5 (157) - 490 Capital expenditure (iii) (279) (13) 2 42 - (248) Changes in working capital and others (iv) (36) 20 120 8 - 112 Taxes paid (64) (5) (4) 24 - (48) Operating free cash flow (v) 239 27 122 (82) - 306 15 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Three months ended December 31, 2020 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Latin America Africa Unallocated Guatemala and Honduras (vii) Eliminations and transfers Total Mobile revenue 837 95 - (384) - 548 Cable and other fixed services revenue 539 2 - (80) - 461 Other revenue 17 - - (1) (1) 15 Service revenue (i) 1,394 97 - (465) (1) 1,024 Telephone and equipment revenue (i) 140 - - (76) - 64 Revenue 1,534 97 - (541) (1) 1,088 Operating profit (loss) 238 13 (44) (159) 75 123 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 392 22 3 (113) - 304 Share of profit in joint ventures - - - - (71) (71) Other operating income (expenses), net 5 (1) 44 (1) (5) 43 EBITDA (ii) 634 34 4 (273) - 399 EBITDA from discontinued operations - (3) - - - (3) EBITDA incl discontinued operations 634 31 4 (273) - 396 Capital expenditure (iii) (234) (10) 3 68 - (174) Changes in working capital and others (iv) 47 9 17 (4) - 68 Taxes paid (65) (2) (1) 34 - (34) Operating free cash flow (v) 382 28 23 (176) - 257 (i) Service revenue is Group revenue related to the provision of ongoing services such as monthly subscription fees, airtime and data usage fees, interconnection fees, roaming fees, mobile finance service commissions, installation fees and fees from other telecommunications services such as data services, SMS and other value-added services excluding telephone and equipment sales. Revenues from other sources comprises rental, sub-lease rental income and other non-recurring revenues. The Group derives revenue from the transfer of goods and services over time and at a point in time. Refer to the table below. (ii) EBITDA is operating profit excluding impairment losses, depreciation and amortization and gains/losses on the disposal of fixed assets. EBITDA is used by the management to monitor the segmental performance and for capital management. (iii) Excluding spectrum and licenses of $37 million (2020: $101 million). (iv) 'Changes in working capital and others' include changes in working capital as stated in the cash flow statement as well as share based payments expense. (v) Operating Free Cash Flow is EBITDA less cash capex (excluding spectrum and license costs) less change in working capital, other non-cash items (share-based payment expense) and taxes paid. (vi) Segment assets include goodwill and other intangible assets. (vii) Including eliminations for Guatemala (prior to acquisition) and Honduras as reported in the Latin America segment. (viii) Tigo Guatemala is fully consolidated since the acquisition of the remaining 45% shareholding on November 12, 2021. See note 3 for further details. As a result, from the acquisition date on November 12, 2021, Guatemala's statement of income and cash flow figures are no longer removed to reconcile to the total consolidated balances. 16 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Revenue from contracts with customers from continuing operations Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 Three months ended December 31, 2021 Three months ended December 31, 2020 in millions of U.S. dollars Timing of revenue recognition Latin America Africa Total Group Latin America Africa Total Group Latin America Africa Total Group Latin America Africa Total Group Mobile Over time 1,963 233 2,196 1,728 239 1,967 617 64 681 445 62 507 Mobile Financial Services Point in time 37 114 150 31 118 149 10 26 36 9 33 41 Cable and other fixed services Over time 1,938 9 1,947 1,794 8 1,803 513 2 516 458 2 460 Other Over time 60 - 60 51 1 52 16 - 16 15 - 16 Service Revenue 3,998 357 4,354 3,604 366 3,971 1,155 92 1,248 927 97 1,024 Telephone and equipment Point in time 264 - 264 201 - 201 100 - 100 64 - 64 Revenue from contracts with customers 4,261 357 4,618 3,805 366 4,171 1,255 92 1,347 991 97 1,088 5. OTHER NON-OPERATING (EXPENSES) INCOME, NET The Group's other non-operating (expenses) income, net comprised the following: in millions of U.S. dollars Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 Three months ended December 31, 2021 Three months ended December 31, 2020 Change in fair value of derivatives (Note 13) 3 (11) 1 (6) Change in fair value in investment in Jumia (Note 14) - (18) - - Change in fair value in investment in Helios Towers (Note 14) 18 (16) - 5 Change in value of call option and put option liability (Note 13) (31) 5 (5) (3) Exchange gains (losses), net (43) (69) (9) 44 Other non-operating income (expenses), net 3 3 1 1 Total (50) (106) (12) 41 17 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 6. EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Earnings per common share (EPS) attributable to owners of the Company are comprised as follows: in millions of U.S. dollars Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 Three months ended December 31, 2021 Three months ended December 31, 2020 Basic and Diluted Net profit (loss) attributable to equity holders from continuing operations 591 (332) 643 (52) Net profit (loss) attributable to equity holders from discontinued operations - (12) - (3) Net profit/(loss) attributable to all equity holders to determine the basic profit (loss) per share 590 (344) 643 (56) in thousands Weighted average number of ordinary shares for basic and diluted earnings per share 101,129 101,172 100,302 101,201 in U.S. dollars Basic and diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to owners of the Company 5.84 (3.28) 6.41 (0.52) EPS from discontinued operations attributable to owners of the Company - (0.12) - (0.03) EPS for the period attributable to owners of the Company 5.84 (3.40) 6.41 (0.55) 18 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 7. INVESTMENTS IN JOINT VENTURES Joint ventures are businesses over which Millicom exercises joint control as decisions over the relevant activities of each, such as the ability to upstream cash from the joint ventures, require unanimous consent of shareholders. Millicom determines the existence of joint control by reference to joint venture agreements, articles of association, structures and voting protocols of the board of directors of those ventures. At December 31, 2021, the carrying value of the Group's investment in AirtelTigo Ghana joint venture is zero and is therefore not shown in the table below (see note 3 for further details on the disposal of our stake in the AirtelTigo joint venture in Ghana). At December 31, 2021, the equity accounted net assets of our joint venture in Honduras totaled $406 million (December 31, 2020: Honduras: $422 million; Guatemala: $2,649 million). These net assets do not necessarily represent statutory reserves available for distribution as these include consolidation adjustments (such as goodwill and identified assets and assumed liabilities recognized as part of the purchase accounting). Out of these reserves, $3 million (December 31, 2020: $153 million) represent statutory reserves that are unavailable to be distributed to the Group. During the year ended December 31, 2021, Millicom's joint venture in Honduras did not pay any dividend or dividend advances to the Company while Guatemala paid $13 million during the period from January 1, 2021 until November 12, 2021 (December 31, 2020: Honduras: $25 million; Guatemala: $46 million). in millions of U.S. dollars 2021 Guatemala(i) Honduras (i) Opening Balance at January 1, 2021 2,031 610 Capital increase - - Results for the period 183 27 Dividends declared during the period (201) (34) Currency exchange differences - (7) Change in consolidation scope (2,013) Closing Balance at December 31, 2021 - 596 (i) Share of profit is recognized under 'Share of profit in the joint ventures' in the statement of income for the year ended December 31, 2021 for Honduras and for the period from January 1, 2021 until November 12, 2021 for Guatemala (see note 3). 8. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT During the year ended December 31, 2021, Millicom added property, plant and equipment for $787 million (December 31, 2020: $649 million) and received $11 million from disposal of property, plant and equipment (December 31, 2020: $9 million). 9. INTANGIBLE ASSETS During the year ended December 31, 2021, Millicom added intangible assets for $164 million of which $29 million related to spectrum and licenses, and $135 million to additions of other intangible assets (December 31, 2020: $520 million out of which $421 million related to spectrum and licenses and $99 million to additions of intangible assets) and did not receive any proceeds from disposal of intangible assets (December 31, 2020: nil). 19 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 10. FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS A. Debt and financing The most significant movements in debt and financing for the year ended December 31, 2021 were as follows: Luxembourg On November 10, 2021, Millicom executed a Bridge Loan Agreement of $2.15 billion with a consortium of banks. The proceeds were used for the acquisition of Tigo Guatemala's remaining 45% shareholding (see note 3). The Bridge Loan bears a variable interest rate with a step up every three months, and has 6 month maturity, extendable for an additional 6 months. The costs of issuance are being amortized based on the six-month expected timing of refinancing of this Bridge Loan. On December 29, 2021, Millicom partially repaid $500 million of this Bridge loan, partially with Millicom's own cash and partially with proceeds from the $100 million bilateral loan with DNB bank, executed on December 20, 2021, with a variable interest rate and a 5-year maturity. On September 22, 2021, Millicom announced the early participation exchange results from its offer dated September 8, 2021; $302.1 million of the 6.625% Notes due 2026 were exchanged for newly issued $307.5 million of the 4.5% Notes due 2031 (at 101.812% exchange ratio). The gain of $15 million, derived from applying the "modification accounting" under IFRS 9 to this exchange, has been recorded under "Interest and other financial income" in the statement of income during the year ended December 31, 2021. Transaction costs attributable to this exchange amount to approximately $4 million and are being amortized over the life of the Notes. On February 22, 2021, Millicom redeemed 10% of the principal outstanding of its Notes due 2026, 2028 and 2029 at a price of 103%. This redemption followed Millicom's announcement dated February 11, 2021. Total consideration of approximately $180 million was funded from cash, consistent with the Company's decision to prioritize debt reduction. The redemption premium of $5 million and the accelerated amortization of the upfront costs of $3 million, have been recorded in the line "Interest and other financial expenses" in the statement of income during the year ended December 31, 2021. Colombia On December 14, 2021, UNE EPM Telecomunicaciones S.A. entered into an ESG Linked credit agreement with Bancolombia for a COP 450,000 million (approximately $111 million at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate) loan with a variable rate at IBR+ margin and a maturity of 7 years. On February 16, 2021, UNE EPM Telecomunicaciones S.A. issued under the approved local bond program, a COP 485,680 million bond (approximately $123 million at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate) with 3 maturities; Series 7 years at 5.56% fixed rate, Series 10 years at CPI plus 2.61% and Series 15 years at CPI plus 3.18% margin. With the aim to improve UNE's natural hedge against local currency, the bond proceeds were used on March 26, 2021 to partially repay 50% of the $300 million syndicated loan of Colombia Movil S.A. (originally due in December 2024). Panama On August 31, 2021, Cable Onda executed an agreement with Bank of Nova Scotia for $75 million with a 5 year maturity . The facility was used to repay Cable Onda's remaining $75 million under the 5.75% local bond, which was initially due on September 3, 2025. 20 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 10. FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS (Continued) In November 2020, Cable Onda executed an agreement with Bank of Nova Scotia for $110 million, which were disbursed in two tranches. The first tranche of $85 million was disbursed in December 2020, and on March 1, 2021, the second and final tranche ($25 million) was disbursed to Cable Onda. The agreement was amended and restated in February 2021 and has a maturity of 5 years. The proceeds were used to partially repay the local 5.75% bond originally due on 2025. El Salvador On December 26, 2021, Telemovil El Salvador S.A. executed a new credit agreement for $100 million with a 5 year maturity, which bears a variable interest to refinance the $100 million loan agreement dated March 23, 2018 with DNB and Nordea, which was entirely repaid on December 29, 2021. The credit agreement is guaranteed by Millicom. On July 1, 2021, Telemovil El Salvador S.A. repaid the remaining outstanding balance of $18 million of principal under a credit facility dated June 3, 2016 entered into with Citibank, as lender, and the Company as guarantor. Paraguay On October 1, 2021, Telecel issued a PYG 400,000 million bond (approximately $58 million at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate) in three series with fixed interest rates between 6% to 7.5% and a repayment period from 5 to 10 years. Costa Rica On October 25, 2021, Millicom Cable Costa Rica S.A. repaid a $120 million syndicated loan which was initially due on 2023 with the proceeds of a new syndicated loan entered into by the Company and Millicom Cable Costa Rica as co-borrower for an amount of $125 million due on 2026. The latter has 2 tranches, a USD $33 million tranche with a variable interest rate and a local currency tranche also with variable interest rate for an amount of CRC 58,224 million equivalent to $91 million with the exchange rate as at 22 October 2021 . Cross currency swaps used to hedge the interest and principal on the previous loan were terminated on the same date (see note 13). Bolivia In October 2021, Tigo Bolivia signed additional credit facilities for a total amount of approximately $26 million with a repayment period between 2.5 and 5 years and fixed interest rate of 5.5% per annum. Guatemala On December 8, 2021, Tigo Guatemala entered into the following loan agreements: • a GTQ 950 million loan with Banco Industrial (approximately $120 million as at December 31, 2021) which bears a fixed interest of 6.2% per annum and matures in October 2025. • two loans for a total of GTQ 500 million with Banco G&T Continental S.A. (approximately $65 million as at December 31, 2021) which bear a fixed interest rate of 6% per annum and mature in December 2026. 21 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 10. FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS (Continued) Analysis of debt and financing by maturity The total amount of debt and financing is repayable as follows: in millions of U.S. dollars As at December 31, 2021 As at December 31, 2020 Due within: One year 1,840 113 One-two years 206 107 Two-three years 486 439 Three-four years 843 811 Four-five years 758 467 After five years 3,610 3,755 Total debt and financing 7,744 5,691 The table below describes the outstanding and maximum exposure under guarantees and the remaining terms of the guarantees as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Bank and financing guarantees (i) Supplier guarantees in millions of U.S. dollars As at December 31, 2021 As at December 31, 2020 As at December 31, 2021 As at December 31, 2020 Terms Outstanding and Maximum exposure Outstanding and Maximum exposure 0-1 year 71 59 82 - 1-3 years 6 227 - - 3-5 years 223 - - - More than 5 years - - - - Total 300 287 82 - (i) If non-payment by the obligor, the guarantee ensures payment of outstanding amounts by the Group's guarantor. The Group's interest and other financial expenses comprised the following: in millions of U.S. dollars Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 Three months ended December 31, 2021 Three months ended December 31, 2020 Interest expense on bonds and bank financing (345) (386) (97) (98) Interest expense on leases (131) (156) (37) (40) Early redemption charges (5) (15) - (15) Others (50) (67) (7) (15) Total interest and other financial expenses (531) (624) (142) (168) 11. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Litigation & claims The Company and its operations are contingently liable with respect to lawsuits, legal, regulatory, commercial and other legal risks that arise in the normal course of business. As of December 31, 2021, the total amount of claims brought against Millicom and its subsidiaries is $246 million (December 31, 2020: $288 million). The Group's share of the comparable exposure for joint ventures is $13 million (December 31, 2020: $14 million). As at December 31, 2021, $36 million has been provisioned by its subsidiaries for these risks in the consolidated statement of financial position (December 31, 2020: $45 million). The Group's share of provisions made by the joint ventures was $1 million (December 31, 2020: $3 million). While it is not possible to ascertain the ultimate legal and financial liability with respect to these claims and risks, the ultimate outcome is not anticipated to have a material effect on the Group's financial position and operations. Taxation At December 31, 2021, the tax risks exposure of the Group's subsidiaries is estimated at $343 million, for which provisions of $69 million have been recorded in tax liabilities; representing the probable amount of eventual claims and required payments related to those risks (December 31, 2020: $339 million of which provisions of $77 million were recorded). The Group's share of comparable tax exposure and provisions in its joint ventures amounts to $68 million (December 31, 2020: $69 million) and $3 million (December 31, 2020: $7 million), respectively. During 2021, due to tax audit closure in Tanzania, the Group has released tax risk contingencies amounting to $26 million which were considered as 'possible' and has also recorded under the line tax charge in the statement of income, the reversal of a $30 million provision for claims no longer deemed as 'probable'. Capital commitments At December 31, 2021, the Company and its subsidiaries had fixed commitments to purchase network equipment, other fixed assets and intangible assets of $753 million of which $420 million are due within one year (December 31, 2020: $564 million of which $400 million are due within one year). The Group's share of commitments in the joint ventures is $41 million and $41 million. (December 31, 2020: $69 million and $52 million). 22 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 12. RELATED PARTY The following transactions were conducted with related parties: in millions of U.S. dollars Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 Three months ended December 31, 2021 Three months ended December 31, 2020 Expenses Purchases of goods and services from Miffin (i) (165) (216) (14) (60) Purchases of goods and services from EPM (39) (37) (10) (9) Other expenses (18) (57) (2) (48) Total (221) (310) (27) (117) (i) Miffin entities are not considered as related parties since November 12, 2021 (see note 3). in millions of U.S. dollars Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 Three months ended December 31, 2021 Three months ended December 31, 2020 Income / gains Sale of goods and services to Miffin (i) 299 327 31 90 Sale of goods and services to EPM 14 15 3 4 Other income / gains 2 2 1 - Total 314 343 34 94 (i) Miffin entities are not considered as related parties since November 12, 2021 (see note 3). The Group had the following balances with related parties: in millions of U.S. dollars As at December 31, 2021 As at December 31, 2020 Liabilities Payables to Guatemala joint venture(i) - 231 Payables to Honduras joint venture (ii) 69 103 Payables to EPM 15 20 Payables to Panama non-controlling interests 1 1 Other accounts payable 2 1 Total 87 356 (i) Since November 12, 2021, Tigo Guatemala is accounted for as a subsidiary and intercompany transactions are eliminated on consolidation (see note 3). (ii) Mainly advances for dividends expected to be declared in 2022. in millions of U.S. dollars As at December 31, 2021 As at December 31, 2020 Assets Receivables from Guatemala joint venture (i) - 206 Receivables from Honduras joint venture (ii) 62 84 Receivables from EPM 2 3 Receivables from Panama non-controlling interests 1 1 Other accounts receivable 5 5 Total 70 299 (i) In 2021 and prior to the acquisition of the remaining 45% shareholding, Guatemala repaid the entire $193 million loan advanced to joint venture granted in October 2020 and originally repayable by January 13, 2022, at the latest. (ii) In November 2020, our operations in Honduras completed a shareholding restructuring whereby Telefónica Celular S.A. acquired the shares of Navega S.A. de C.V. from its existing shareholders. The sale consideration will be payable in several installments with a final settlement in November 2023. As of December 31, 2021, $24 million out of a total receivable of $53 million is due after more than one year and therefore disclosed in non-current assets. During 2021, our operations in Honduras repaid $30 million to Millicom. 23 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 13. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Other than the items disclosed below, the fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities approximate their carrying values as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020: in millions of U.S. dollars Carrying value Fair value As at December 31, 2021 As at December 31, 2020 As at December 31, 2021 As at December 31, 2020 Financial liabilities Debt and financing 7,744 5,691 7,815 5,572 (i) Fair values are measured with reference to Level 1 (for listed bonds) or 2. Derivative financial instruments Currency and interest rate swap contracts MIC S.A. entered into swap contracts in order to hedge the foreign currency and interest rate risks in relation to the SEK 2 billion (approximately $221 million with the exchange rate as at December 31, 2021) senior unsecured sustainability bond issued in May 2019. These swaps are accounted for as cash flow hedges as the timing and amounts of the cash flows under the swap agreements match the cash flows under the SEK bond. Their maturity date is May 2024. The hedging relationship is highly effective and related fluctuations are recorded through other comprehensive income. At December 31, 2021, the fair values of the swaps amount to an asset of $6 million (December 31, 2020: an asset of $23 million). Colombia, El Salvador and Costa Rica operations have also entered into several swap agreements in order to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risks on certain long term debts. These swaps are accounted for as cash flow hedges and related fair value changes are recorded through other comprehensive income. At December 31, 2021, the fair value of El Salvador amount to a liability of $1 million (December 31, 2020: a liability of $3 million) and the fair value of Colombia swaps amount to an asset of $15 million (December 31, 2020: a liability of $7 million). Costa Rica swaps have been settled as a result of the redemption of the USD facility (see note 10) resulting in a loss of $1.6 million recorded under "Other non-operating (expenses) income, net" (December 31, 2020: liability of $5 million and an asset of $1 million). Interest rate and currency swaps are measured with reference to Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. Call and put options - Panama As of December 31, 2021, the put option liability is valued at $290 million (December 31, 2020: $262 million) (being the higher of the value of the 'Transaction Price' put option and fair market value - for further details refer to the Group's 2020 consolidated financial statements). Changes in the value of the put option liability are recorded in the Group's statement of income under 'other non-operating (expenses) income, net' (see note 5). The call option, having a strike price at initial Transaction price +10% interest p.a (exercisable from June 14, 2022 to July 14, 2022), has been valued at $0.3 million (December 31, 2020: $3 million). There are no other derivative financial instruments with a significant fair value at December 31, 2021. 24 Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- month period and year ended December 31, 2021 14. EQUITY INVESTMENTS As at December 31, 2020, Millicom held an investment in equity instruments of Helios Towers ("HT") amounting to $160 million. The investment was measured at fair value through profit and loss under IFRS 9 and changes were shown under 'Other non-operating (expenses) income, net' (see note 5). In June 2021, Millicom disposed of its remaining 76 million shares it owned in HT for a total net consideration of GBP 115 million ($163 million using the exchange rate of the transaction date, June 2, 2021), triggering a net loss on disposal of $15 million, recorded under 'other operating income (expenses), net'. In total, starting June 2020, Millicom sold 162 million shares it held in HT, yielding total proceeds of GBP 244 million ($383 million using the exchange rate of each transaction date). Following these disposals, Millicom has no remaining ownership in HT. In the course of June 2020, Millicom disposed of its entire stake in Jumia (approximately 6%) for a total net consideration of $29 million, triggering a net gain on disposal of $15 million recorded in the statement of income for the year ended December 31, 2020 under 'other operating income (expenses), net'. 15. MILLICOM'S OPERATIONS IN TANZANIA Tanzania divestiture On April 19, 2021, Millicom agreed to sell its entire operations in Tanzania to a consortium led by Axian, a pan-African group that was part of the consortium that acquired Millicom's operations in Senegal in 2018. The Group is still awaiting the necessary regulatory approvals in order to complete the disposal. IPO - Tanzania The Tanzanian government implemented in 2016 legislation requiring telecommunications companies to list their shares on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange and offer 25% of their shares in a Tanzanian public offering. The Group reached an agreement with the Tanzanian government that such public offering must take place before 31 December 2025 at the latest. 16. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Financing On January 27, 2022, our principal subsidiary in Guatemala, Comcel, completed the issuance of a new 10-year $900 million Bond with a coupon of 5.125%. Proceeds from this bond as well as cash were used to repay a significant portion of the bridge financing that was used to fund the acquisition of the remaining 45% equity interest in our Tigo Guatemala operations. As of February 8, 2022, a balance of $450 million remained unpaid under the initial $2.15 billion bridge loan agreement. On January 13, 2022, we completed the issuance of a new 5-year sustainability bond raising SEK 2.25 billion (approximately $252 million) at a fully swapped rate of SOFR plus 3.496%. Proceeds will be used to fund investments in accordance with the Company's sustainability framework. This bond has been fully hedged against foreign exchange fluctuations. In January 2022, Colombia Movil S.A. repaid a $100 million syndicated loan, which was initially due in 2024. Cross currency swaps used to hedge the previous interest and principal on the previous loan for USD50 million were terminated. An outstanding amount of $50 million is fully swapped. Zantel's earn out In January 2022, Millicom received $11 million from Etisalat as earn-out income related to the purchase of Zantel in 2015. This settlement was considered as an adjusting event and recorded in 'other operating income' in the statement of income. 25 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. (Registrant) By: /s/ Salvador Escalon Name: Salvador Escalon Title: Executive Vice President, General Counsel Date: February 11, 2022 Attachments Original Link

