Millicom International Cellular S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K

08/23/2022
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of August, 2022.

Commission File Number: 001-38763

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

2, Rue du Fort Bourbon,

L-1249 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F x Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Yes No

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes No

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

INDEX TO FURNISHED MATERIAL

Item
______

1. Press release dated August 22, 2022

Item 1

Notification of share transaction by Millicom Executive

Luxembourg, August 22, 2022 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) announces that on August 17, 2022, its Chief Information and Technology Officer, Mr. Xavier Rocoplan, sold 57,633 Millicom shares in the open market at an average price of $15.70 per share. Mr. Rocoplan now directly owns 33,302 shares.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:

Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
press@millicom.com

Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

(Registrant)

By: /s/ Salvador Escalón
Name: Salvador Escalón
Title: Executive Vice President, General Counsel

Date: August 22, 2022

Disclaimer

Millicom International Cellular SA published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 10:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
