Millicom International Cellular S A : Press Release - Millicom Nomination Committee

The Millicom Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors

Luxembourg, April 21, 2023 - In advance of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") of Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom"), to be held on May 31, 2023, Millicom's Nomination Committee proposes:

The election of Blanca Treviño de Vega, María Teresa Arnal Machado, Thomas Reynaud, Nicolas Jaeger and Michael Golan as new Non-Executive Directors of the Board;

The re-election of José Antonio Rios García as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board; the re-election of Bruce Churchill, Tomas Eliasson, and Pernille Erenbjerg as Non-Executive Directors of the Board; and

The re-election of Mauricio Ramos as an Executive Director of the Board.

Odilon Almeida, Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, Mercedes Johnson, and James Thompson, have decided not to seek re-election.

María Teresa Arnal will bring her significant knowledge in the fields of digital payments and digital infrastructure businesses in Latin America, as well as her experience in digital and new media technology, telecommunications and entertainment.

Blanca Treviño de Vega will bring her wide-ranging international experience in IT services in emerging market countries, particularly in Latin America, as well as strong leadership and perspectives in the rapidly evolving world of business technology.

Thomas Reynaud will bring extensive experience in driving growth in the telecommunications and media sector and has advised European companies on their business development and IPOs.

Nicolas Jaeger will bring knowledge in strategy and corporate finance, with experience in successfully developing international businesses in the media and telecommunications industries.

Michael Golan will bring insights from his experience as CEO in the telecommunications and media sectors and creating a mobile operator in Israel.

Jan Dworsky, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, commented: "The Nomination Committee is pleased to propose the election of Blanca Treviño de Vega, María Teresa Arnal, Thomas Reynaud, Nicolas Jaeger and Michael Golan as new Board Directors. The addition of these new directors will strengthen Millicom's strategic and operational oversight, particularly in respect of strategic direction and operation of telco assets, leading and overseeing digital