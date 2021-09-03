Log in
    TIGO   LU0038705702

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

(TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular S A : Repurchase of shares in Millicom

09/03/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
Luxembourg, September3, 2021 - During the period August 26, 2021 - September 1, 2021, Millicom repurchased a total of 75,529 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), hereinafter referred to as shares within the framework of the repurchase program announced on July 29, 2021, details of which are shown in the table below.

Date Number of shares repurchased Weighted average repurchaseprice (SEK) excluding commissions Total daily transaction value (SEK), excluding commissions
26/08/2021 19,000 322.7568 6,132,379.20
27/08/2021 15,000 326.1571 4,892,356.50
30/08/2021 15,000 327.4612 4,911,918.00
31/08/2021 12,000 327.6224 3,931,468.80
01/09/2021 14,529 329.1637 4,782,419.40

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, as of September 1, 2021, Millicom holds 576,666 treasury shares. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 101,739,217.

  1. The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ('Safe Harbor Regulation').
  2. The maximum level of SDRs that may be repurchased will be the lower of SEK 870 million (approximately USD 100 million) in aggregate purchase price, or 5,000,000 SDRs.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm's website.

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com

Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com

Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.


Disclaimer

Millicom International Cellular SA published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 21:11:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
