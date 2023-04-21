Millicom International Cellular S A : SDR Holder proxy form and Notification Form 2023

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. (Tigo) c/c Euroclear Euroclear Sweden AB Box 191 SE-101 23 Stockholm, Sweden +468-401 43 11 between 9-16 CET PIN CODE: https://anmalan.vpc.se/Millicom/frmEntre.aspx Holders of Millicom SDRs listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Dear SDR holder, The annual general meeting (AGM) and extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom" or the "Company") will be held on May 31, 2023 at 4.00 pm Central European Time (CET), pursuant to the convening notice available at: https://www.millicom.com/investors/agm-egm-notices/In order to vote, please follow the instructions below1: Millicom SDR Holders eligible to participate and vote Participation and voting at the AGM and/or the EGM is reserved to Millicom SDR Holders duly registered with Euroclear Sweden as of May 17, 2023 at 24.00 CET (the "Voting Record Date") and who comply with these procedures. Re-registration. In order to exercise their rights at the AGM/EGM, Millicom SDR Holders whose SDRs are registered in the name of a broker or nominee must temporarily re-register the SDRs in their own name in the records maintained by Euroclear Sweden. Millicom SDR Holders wishing to re-register must inform their broker/nominee well in advance of the Voting Record Date so that they appear on the records maintained by Euroclear Sweden at 24.00 CET on the Voting Record Date. Note that the re-registration process can take 10 business days or more, and Millicom SDR Holders who have not re-registered will not be eligible to participate and vote at the AGM/EGM. We strongly recommend commencing the re-registrationprocess as soon as possible. Ways to participate and deadline By proxy: registered Millicom SDR Holders may submit the power of attorney form ("Millicom SDR Holder Proxy Form") containing their voting instructions, such that it is received no later than on May 25, 2023. In person: the registered Millicom SDR Holder may submit the SDR Holder notification of attendance form to attend the AGM and the EGM in person (the "Millicom SDR Holder Notification Form"), such that it is received no later than on May 17, 2023 Channels to submit the Millicom SDR Holder Proxy Form and the Millicom SDR Holder Notification Form Online : Votes can be cast online at https://anmalan.vpc.se/Millicom/frmEntre.aspx pin code provided in this letter or, alternatively, Swedish individuals may use their Swedish BankID for voting online at https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy (instead of the pin-code).

If you are a Millicom SDR Holder eligible to vote at the AGM/EGM but have not received the pin code, please contact Euroclear Sweden at: millicom@euroclear.com or by phone: +468-401-43-11 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. CET. By post : The Millicom SDR Holder Proxy Form and Millicom SDR Holder Notification Form can be submitted by post. The original completed, dated and signed forms shall be mailed to the address provided in the form. Millicom SDR Holders that choose to send the forms by post should also send a scanned copy to: millicom@euroclear.com By e-mail (only for the Millicom SDR Holder Notification Form): Download the Millicom SDR Holder Notification Form from

the Millicom Website: https://www.millicom.com/our-company/governance/shareholder-meetings/ . Complete, date and sign

the form using an electronic signature, and then send the signed form to: millicom@euroclear.com Millicom SDR Holder Proxy Forms, Millicom SDR Holder Notification Form and all supporting documents can be downloaded from Millicom's website: https://www.millicom.com/our-company/governance/shareholder-meetings/ Evidence of authority (for Millicom SDR Holder Notification Form only) In case the Millicom SDR Holder is a legal entity, the Millicom SDR Holder Notification Form must be signed by a duly authorized person and legally sufficient evidence of the signatory's power of representation must be provided. The attendee will also need to bring an original identification document (such as a passport). Millicom values the engagement and participation of shareholders in the upcoming AGM/EGM. The results and resolutions adopted by the AGM/EGM will be announced in a press release after the meeting. Yours sincerely, Millicom 1 Personal data of SDR holders and shareholders collected from the SDR/share register, notification of attendance to the AGM/EGM as well as information regarding representatives and advisors will be used for registration, drawing up of voting list for the AGM/EGM and, where applicable, minutes from the AGM/EGM. The personal data will be processed in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council).

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. (Tigo) c/c Euroclear Euroclear Sweden AB Box 191 SE-101 23 Stockholm, Sweden +468-401 43 11 between 9-16 CET PINKOD: https://anmalan.vpc.se/Millicom/frmEntre.aspx Innehavare av Svenska depåbevis i Millicom noterade på Nasdaq Stockholm ("SDB") Bästa SDB innehavare, Årsstämman (AGM) och en extra bolagsstämma (EGM) för Millicom Cellular S.A. ("Millicom" eller "Bolaget") kommer att hållas den 31 maj 2023 kl. 16.00 centraleuropeisk tid (CET), i enlighet med den kallelse som finns tillgänglig på Millicoms hemsida: https://www.millicom.com/investors/agm-egm-notices/.För att rösta, vänligen följ instruktionerna nedan2: Röstberättigade SDB innehavare Rätt att rösta och delta på AGM och/eller EGM är förbehållen sådana SDB innehavare i Millicom som är registrerade hos Euroclear Sweden AB per den 17 maj 2023 kl. 24.00 CET ("Avstämningsdagen") och följer dessa instruktioner. Omregistrering. Innehavare av förvaltarregistrerade SDB måste, för att få utöva sina rättigheter på AGM/EGM, tillfälligt omregistrera sina SDB i eget namn i registret hos Euroclear Sweden AB. SDB innehavare som önskar omregistrera sina depåbevis måste informera förvaltaren i god tid innan Avstämningsdagen så att depåbevisen registreras i eget namn i registret hos Euroclear Sweden AB senast kl. 24.00 CET på Avstämningsdagen. Vänligen notera att omregistreringsprocessen kan ta upp till 10 arbetsdagar och innehavare av förvaltarregistrerade SDB som inte har blivit omregistrerade kommer inte att vara röstberättigade på AGM/EGM. Vi rekommenderar således starkt att påbörja omregistreringsprocessen så snart som möjligt. Sätt att delta och deadline Genom ombud: den registrerade SDB innehavaren ska skicka in fullmaktsformuläret ("SDB-fullmakten" /"Millicom SDR Holder Proxy Form")innehållande dess röstinstruktioner, så att den inkommit senast den 25 maj 2023. Personligen: Den registrerade SDB innehavaren ska skicka in anmälningssedeln (Millicom SDR Holder Notification Form) för personligt deltagande på AGM och EGM så att den inkommit senast den 17 maj 2023 Sätt att skicka in SDB-fullmakten och anmälningssedeln 1. Online: Röster kan avläggas online på https://anmalan.vpc.se/Millicom/frmEntre.aspxgenom att använda den pinkod som framgår ovan i detta brev. Alternativt, om du har ett svenskt Bank ID (endast tillgängligt för svenska individer) kan du rösta online på https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxygenom att använda ditt Bank ID (istället för pinkoden). Om du är en röstberättigad SDB innehavare som inte fått din pinkod, men skulle vilja lämna din röst online, vänligen kontakta Euroclear: millicom@euroclear.comeller på telefon: +46 (0) 8-401 43 11 mellan kl. 9.00 och 16.00 CET. 2. Genom post: SDB-fullmakten och anmälningssedeln kan skickas in med post. SDB-fullmakten eller anmälningssedeln ska vara i original, fullständigt ifylld, daterad och undertecknad, och skickas med post till den adress som framgår av blanketten. SDB innehavare som väljer att skicka SDB-fullmakten eller anmälningssedeln med post bör också skicka en skannad kopia till: millicom@euroclear.com 3. E-mail (endast anmälningssedel): Ladda ner anmälningssedeln på Millicoms webbplats https://www.millicom.com/our- company/governance/shareholder-meetings/.En komplett, daterad och, genom elektronisk signatur, undertecknad anmälningssedel ska skickas till millicom@euroclear.eu. SDB innehavare kan ladda ner SDB-fullmakten, anmälningssedeln och tillhörande dokument från Millicoms hemsida: https://www.millicom.com/our-company/governance/shareholder-meetings/. Behörighetshandlingar (endast för anmälningssedeln) Notera också att behörighetshandlingar avseende firmateckningsrätt ska bifogas anmälningssedeln i det fall aktieägaren är en juridisk person samt att stämmodeltagaren ska ta med giltig identitetshandling till stämman (såsom pass). Millicom värdesätter engagemanget och deltagandet hos sina aktieägare vid den kommande AGM/EGM. Resultaten och fattade beslut från AGM/EGM kommer att meddelas i ett pressmeddelande efter stämmorna. Vänliga hälsningar, Millicom 2 Personuppgifter för SDB innehavare och aktieägare och som hämtats från register för depåbevis/aktiebok, anmälan om deltagande till AGM/EGM såväl som information om ombud och rådgivare kommer att användas för registrering vid AGM/EGM, för att upprätta röstlängd till AGM/EGM, och om tillämpligt, för att upprätta stämmoprotokoll. Personuppgifter kommer att behandlas i enlighet med Dataskyddsförordningen (Europaparlamentets och Rådets förordning (EU) 2016/679).

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. (Tigo) c/c Euroclear Euroclear Sweden AB Box 191 SE-101 23 Stockholm, Sweden +468-401 43 11 between 9-16 CET Millicom SDR Holder Proxy Form I/WE, the undersigned, with professional address at _________________________________________________________ (address), acting on behalf of ___________________________________________________________ (SDR holder's full company name, if applicable, otherwise leave blank), with full capacity to represent the SDR Holder(s) at the AGM/EGM, holder of _________________________ (number) SDRs issued by SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (publ.) ("SEB") representing the same number of shares in Millicom International Cellular S.A., a Luxembourg public limited liability company (société anonyme) with registered office at 2, rue du Fort Bourbon L-1249 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies' Register under the company number B 40.630 ("Millicom" or the "Company"), having been granted a power of attorney by SEB with full power of substitution, hereby exercises the said power of substitution and gives special power of attorney, also with full power of substitution, to the Chair of the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") and/or the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of the shareholders of Millicom (the "Attorney") in order for the Attorney to individually represent the undersigned at the AGM and/or the EGM of the shareholders of Millicom, to be held on May 31, 2023 starting from 4.00 pm CET, or on any other date should the AGM and/or the EGM be reconvened with the same agenda, and to vote as indicated in the table below. The undersigned authorizes the Attorney to individually sign all deeds and documents or do all acts necessary or useful in respect of the performance of this power of attorney even though not especially indicated, promising to ratify such acts and signatures if need be under this power of attorney, which shall be irrevocable for a period ending on December 31, 2023. This power of attorney is governed by Luxembourg law. The courts of the district of Luxembourg City shall have exclusive jurisdiction to hear any dispute or controversy arising out of or in connection with this power of attorney. a. Tick this box to authorize the Attorney to vote on all items of the AGM agenda as he considers appropriate, or □ b. Tick the boxes below to instruct the Attorney as you consider appropriate: Agenda items of the AGM [refer to the Convening Notice to find more detailed information] In favor Against Abstain 1. To elect the chair of the AGM and to empower the chair of the AGM to appoint the other members of the bureau of □ □ □ the meeting. [Note] 2. To receive the management reports of the board of directors (the "Board") and the reports of the external auditor on □ □ □ the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022. 3. To approve the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022. □ □ □ 4. To allocate 5% of the results of the year ended December 31, 2022 to the legal reserves and the remaining balance □ □ □ to the unappropriated net profits to be carried forward. [Note] 5. To discharge all the Directors of Millicom for the performance of their mandates during the year ended December □ □ □ 31, 2022. 6. To set the number of Directors at 10. [Note] □ □ □ 7. To re-elect José Antonio Ríos García as a Director for a term ending at the annual general meeting to be held in □ □ □ 2024 (the "2024 AGM"). [Note] 8. To re-elect Bruce Churchill as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM. [Note] □ □ □ 9. To re-elect Tomas Eliasson as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM. [Note] □ □ □ 10. To re-elect Pernille Erenbjerg as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM. [Note] □ □ □ 11. To re-elect Mauricio Ramos as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM. [Note] □ □ □ 12. To elect María Teresa Arnal as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM. [Note] □ □ □ 13. To elect Blanca Treviño de Vega as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM. [Note] □ □ □ 14. To elect Thomas Reynaud as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM. [Note] □ □ □ 15. To elect Nicolas Jaeger as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM. [Note] □ □ □ 16. To elect Michael Golan as a Director for a term ending at the 2024 AGM. [Note] □ □ □ 17. To re-elect José Antonio Ríos García as Chair of the Board for a term ending at the 2024 AGM. [Note] □ □ □ 18. To approve the Directors' remuneration for the period from the AGM to the 2024 AGM. [Note] □ □ □ 19. To re-elect Ernst & Young S.A., Luxembourg as the external auditor for a term ending on the date of the 2024 AGM □ □ □ and to approve the external auditor remuneration to be paid against an approved account. [Note] 20. To approve an instruction to the Nomination Committee. [Note] □ □ □

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. (Tigo) c/c Euroclear Euroclear Sweden AB Box 191 SE-101 23 Stockholm, Sweden +468-401 43 11 between 9-16 CET a. Tick this box to authorize the Attorney to vote on all items of the AGM agenda as he considers appropriate, or □ b. Tick the boxes below to instruct the Attorney as you consider appropriate: Agenda items of the AGM [refer to the Convening Notice to find more detailed information] In favor Against Abstain 21. To approve the Share Repurchase Plan. [Note] □ □ □ 22. To vote on the 2022 Remuneration Report. [Note] □ □ □ 23. To approve the Senior Management Remuneration Policy. [Note] □ □ □ 24. To approve the share-based incentive plans for Millicom employees. [Note] □ □ □ Note: refer to the convening notice for detailed information about these proposals: https://www.millicom.com/investors/agm-egm-notices/ a. Tick this box to authorize the Attorney to vote on all items of the EGM agenda as he considers appropriate, or □ b. Tick the boxes below to instruct the Attorney as you consider appropriate: Agenda items of the EGM [refer to the Convening Notice to find more detailed information] In favor Against Abstain 1. To elect the chair of the EGM and to empower the Chair of the EGM to appoint the other members of the bureau of □ □ □ the meeting. [Note] 2. To increase the authorized share capital of the Company from three hundred million United States Dollars (USD □ □ □ 300,000,000) divided into two hundred million (200,000,000) shares with a par value of one dollar fifty cents (USD 1.50) each, to three hundred and seventy five million United States Dollars (USD 375,000,000) divided into two hundred and fifty million (250,000,000) shares with a par value of one dollar fifty cents (USD 1.50) each, in accordance with Article 420-26 (5) of the law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended from time to time (the "1915 Law") and to amend article 5, paragraph 1 of Millicom's articles of association accordingly. [Note] 3. To renew the authorization granted to the Board of Directors in Article 5 of Millicom's articles of association to issue □ □ □ new shares up to a share capital of USD 375,000,000 divided into 250,000,000 shares with a par value of USD 1.50 per share, until 31 May 2028, and to amend article 5, paragraph 4 of the Company's articles of association accordingly. [Note] 4. In relation to the authorized share capital increase and the renewal of the authorization to increase the issued □ □ □ share capital: (i) to receive the special report of the Board of Directors of Millicom issued in accordance with Article 420- 26 (5) of the 1915 Law, inter alia; and (ii) to approve the granting to the Board of Directors of the power to remove or limit the preferential subscription right of the shareholders in case of issue of shares against payment in cash, to a maximum of new shares representing 10% of the then outstanding shares (including shares held in treasury by the Company itself. [Note] 5. To fully restate the Company's articles of association to incorporate the amendments to the Company's articles of □ □ □ association approved in the foregoing resolutions. [Note] Given in _____________________________ (place), on ________________2023 (date) Signature: Signature: Name: Name: Position: Position: Company name: Company name: