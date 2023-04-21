Millicom International Cellular S A : Special report reauthorized capital

We ask the EGM to renew and increase the authorized capital to maintain the ratio between authorized and issued share capital within the market practice, following the additional shares issued in the context of the rights offerings on 17 and 28 June 2022.

In the future, we may also have to use the authorized capital for various purposes, notably, without limitation, to finance the Company, to offer the possibility to third parties to subscribe for shares in the Company in the context of specific transactions entered into by the Company and/or its direct or indirect subsidiaries, as well as to afford employee incentives in the form of participation in the equity of the Company through the issuance of new shares.

Depending on the context and the purpose of any share issuance, the shares may be offered at a subscription price that may vary from the nominal value of the shares or the then market price of the outstanding shares, and shares may be issued with or without a premium.

The powers of the Board to realize any increase of the issued capital and to remove or limit the preferential subscription right of the shareholders when issuing new shares under the authorized capital (i.e., capped to a maximum of new shares representing 10% of the then outstanding shares) is extended until May 31, 2028, in order to give us the greatest possible flexibility when considering an increase of capital and an issue of new shares.

We further underline, that the power that we shall receive from the shareholders to create the authorized capital with the authorization to remove or limit the preferential subscription right of the shareholders when issuing new shares, may result in a change (dilution) of the shareholding participations and of the voting rights of the shareholders, as the case may be.

With this being said, article 5 of the articles of association of the Company shall read as follows:

The Company has an authorized capital of three hundred and seventy five million United States Dollars (USD 375,000,000) divided into two hundred and fifty million (250,000,000) shares with a par value of one dollar fifty cents (USD 1.50). The Company has an issued capital of two hundred fifty-eight million one hundred forty-four thousand four hundred fifty-seven United States dollars and fifty cents (USD 258,144,457.50) represented by one hundred seventy-two million ninety-six thousand three hundred and five (172,096,305) shares with a par value of one dollar and fifty cents (USD 1.50) each, fully paid-in.

The authorized capital of the Company may be increased or reduced by a resolution of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholder(s)") adopted in the manner required by the Law for amendment of these Articles.