Millicom International Cellular S A : ends share repurchase program

Millicom endsshare repurchase program

Luxembourg,December17, 2021 - Millicom has ended the share repurchase program that was announced on July 29, 2021 (the Repurchase Program), as it works towards a rights offering that is planned for Q1 2022, as announced on November 12, 2021.

Under the repurchase program, Millicom repurchased 1,369,284 shares, for a total amount of SEK 434,999,907.08 (approximately $50 million). Millicom currently holds 1,544,883 treasury shares. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 101,739,217.

