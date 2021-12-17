Log in
    TIGO   LU0038705702

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

(TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular S A : ends share repurchase program

12/17/2021 | 04:40pm EST
Millicom endsshare repurchase program

Luxembourg,December17, 2021 - Millicom has ended the share repurchase program that was announced on July 29, 2021 (the Repurchase Program), as it works towards a rights offering that is planned for Q1 2022, as announced on November 12, 2021.

Under the repurchase program, Millicom repurchased 1,369,284 shares, for a total amount of SEK 434,999,907.08 (approximately $50 million). Millicom currently holds 1,544,883 treasury shares. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 101,739,217.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com

Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com

Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high- speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Millicom International Cellular SA published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 21:39:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
