    TIGO   LU0038705702

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

(TIGO)
  Report
Millicom International Cellular S A : Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom shares (Form 6-K)

06/07/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom shares

Luxembourg, June 7, 2021 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. ('Millicom') announces that, in accordance with the resolution of its shareholders at the annual general meeting held on May 4, 2021, it has distributed a total of 24,737 shares to members of its Board of Directors as part of the non-executive director remuneration for the period from the date of the 2021 AGM to the 2022 AGM, to be held in May 2022.

In accordance with the resolution the number of shares has been calculated based on the remuneration approved by the AGM and with reference to the average closing share price of Millicom on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the US for the three-month period ended April 30, 2021 ($38.41).

Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom's website.

-END-

For further information, please contact:

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786 628 5300
press@millicom.com

Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media

& Communications

+1-305-929-5417

press@millicom.com

Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786 628 5270

investors@millicom.com

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Senior Manager
+1-786 628 5303

investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Disclaimer

Millicom International Cellular SA published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 21:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
