Millicom International Cellular S A : Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom shares (Form 6-K)

Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom shares

Luxembourg, June 7, 2021 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. ('Millicom') announces that, in accordance with the resolution of its shareholders at the annual general meeting held on May 4, 2021, it has distributed a total of 24,737 shares to members of its Board of Directors as part of the non-executive director remuneration for the period from the date of the 2021 AGM to the 2022 AGM, to be held in May 2022.

In accordance with the resolution the number of shares has been calculated based on the remuneration approved by the AGM and with reference to the average closing share price of Millicom on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the US for the three-month period ended April 30, 2021 ($38.41).

Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom's website.

