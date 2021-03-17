Millicom International Cellular S A : Shareholder Proxy form 2021 - Nasdaq US

VOTE BY INTERNET - www.proxyvote.com

The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR the following proposals:

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

1. To elect the Chair of the AGM and to empower the Chair to appoint the other members of the bureau of the meeting.

2. To receive the management reports of the Board and the reports of the external auditor on the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020.

3. To approve the annual accounts and the consolidated

accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020.

4. To allocate the results of the year ended December 31, 2020 to unappropriated net profits to be carried forward.

5. To discharge all the Directors of Millicom for the performance of their mandates during the year ended December 31, 2020.

6. To set the number of Directors at nine (9).

7. To re-elect Mr. José Antonio Ríos García as a Director for a term ending at the annual general meeting to be held in 2022 (the "2022 AGM").

8. To re-elect Ms. Pernille Erenbjerg as a Director for a term ending at the 2022 AGM.

9. To re-elect Mr. Odilon Almeida as a Director for a term ending at the 2022 AGM.

10. To re-elect Mr. Mauricio Ramos as a Director for a term ending at the 2022 AGM.

11. To re-elect Mr. James Thompson as a Director for a term ending at the 2022 AGM.

12. To re-elect Ms. Mercedes Johnson as a Director for a term ending at the 2022 AGM.

13. To elect Ms. Sonia Dulá as a Director for a term ending at the 2022 AGM.

14. To elect Mr. Lars-Johan Jarnheimer as a Director for a term ending at the 2022 AGM. ! ! !

15. To elect Mr. Bruce Churchill as a Director for a term ending at the 2022 AGM.

16. To re-elect Mr. José Antonio Ríos García as Chairman of the Board for a term ending at the 2022 AGM. ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !

17. To approve the Directors' remuneration for the period from the AGM to the 2022 AGM.

18. To re-elect Ernst & Young S.A., Luxembourg as the external auditor for a term ending on the date of 2022 AGM and to approve the external auditor remuneration to be paid against approved account.

19. To approve an instruction to the Nomination Committee.

20. To approve the Share Repurchase Plan.

21. To vote on the 2020 Remuneration Report. ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !

22. To approve the Senior Management Remuneration Policy.

23. To approve the share-based incentive plans for Millicom employees.

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders May 4, 2021 2:00 p.m. CET

POWER OF ATTORNEY - Shareholders

I/WE, the undersigned, being an authorized person(s) with full capacity to represent and submit this Shareholder Proxy Form on behalf of the Shareholder with the name and address indicated at the front of this document, and holding the amount, stated in this document, of common shares in Millicom International Cellular S.A., a Luxembourg public limited liability company (société anonyme) with registered office at 2, rue du Fort Bourbon L-1249 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under the company number B 40.630 ("Millicom" or the "Company"), hereby gives special power of attorney, with full power of substitution, to the Chairman of the AGM (the "Attorney") in order for the Attorney to individually represent the undersigned at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the shareholders of Millicom, to be held on May 4, 2021 starting from 2:00 p.m. (CET), or on any other date or at any other time or location should the AGM be reconvened with the agenda on the reverse side of this document, and to vote as indicated on the reverse side of this document. I/WE authorize the Attorney, for and on behalf of the shareholder, to sign all deeds and documents or do all acts necessary or useful in respect of the performance of this power of attorney even though not especially indicated, promising to ratify such acts and signatures if need be under this power of attorney, which shall be irrevocable for a period ending on December 31, 2021. This power of attorney is governed by, and shall be construed in accordance with Luxembourg law. The courts of the district of Luxembourg City shall have exclusive jurisdiction to hear any dispute or controversy arising out of or in connection with this power of attorney.

