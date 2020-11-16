Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Millicom International Cellular S.A.    TIGO   LU0038705702

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

(TIGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Millicom International Cellular S A : to present at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 11:05am EST

Millicom to present at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Luxembourg, November 16, 2020 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. ('Millicom ') announces that Millicom's Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ramos, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, on Wednesday, November 18 at approximately 6:20 pm (Stockholm) / 5:20 pm (London) / 12:20 pm (Miami).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at the following link.

-END-

For further information, please contact

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Disclaimer

Millicom International Cellular SA published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 16:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
11:05aMILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S A : to present at Morgan Stanley European Tech..
PU
11:02aMillicom to present at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Co..
GL
10/29MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S A : (TIGO) first to introduce Amazon Prime Vid..
PU
03/13MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S A : SEC Filing (20-F/A) - Annual Report by For..
PU
2019Millicom Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
2019Millicom announces its inaugural Sustainability Bond Framework and contemplat..
GL
2019A Strong Start to 2019
GL
2019Millicom's subsidiary Telefónica Celular del Paraguay S.A. announces the issu..
GL
2019Millicom announces successful completion of consent solicitation for its $500..
GL
2019Millicom to sell its Chad business to Maroc Telecom
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 200 M - -
Net income 2020 -317 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -35,5x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 3 693 M 3 693 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Millicom International Cellular S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 52,00 $
Last Close Price 36,49 $
Spread / Highest target 75,4%
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mauricio Ramos President, CEO & Executive Director
José Antonio Ríos Garcia Chairman
Esteban Cristian Iriarte Chief Operating Officer-Latin America & EVP
Timothy Lincoln Pennington Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Xavier Charles Rocoplan Chief Technology & Information Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.-24.34%3 693
AT&T INC.-26.02%205 985
T-MOBILE US63.52%159 157
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-26.49%132 040
NTT DOCOMO, INC.28.18%119 613
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.42.75%118 457
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group