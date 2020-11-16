Millicom International Cellular S A : to present at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Millicom to present at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Luxembourg, November 16, 2020 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. ('Millicom ') announces that Millicom's Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ramos, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, on Wednesday, November 18 at approximately 6:20 pm (Stockholm) / 5:20 pm (London) / 12:20 pm (Miami).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at the following link .

