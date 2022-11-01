Millicom (Tigo) achieves Mansfield Certification Plus, continues commitment to diversity

Luxembourg, November 1, 2022 – Millicom (Tigo) announced today that its legal department has achieved the Mansfield Certification Plus for Mansfield Rule Legal Departments 2.0.

Mansfield Rule: Legal Department Edition is a rigorous, two-year certification program that aims to boost and sustain diversity in legal department leadership. To achieve the Mansfield 2.0 Certification, legal departments must consider at least 50% historically under-represented lawyers – women lawyers, underrepresented racial and/or ethnic lawyers, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and/or lawyers with disabilities – when appointing to leadership roles, providing discretionary high visibility opportunities, and engaging with outside counsel. Legal departments that not only consider, but also achieve diverse representation in key leadership positions during the Certification Period are awarded Certification Plus status.

This certification demonstrates that in the past year, Millicom's legal department took deliberate steps to expand the slate of diverse talent considered for leadership roles, thereby achieving more diversified representation in these positions.

“We are delighted to have achieved the Mansfield Certification Plus, a great acknowledgment of our deep commitment to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Salvador Escalon, Executive VP and Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Millicom. “Mansfield Rule has given our legal team an actionable and measurable means of promoting diversity in our profession and demonstrating to our external counsel the importance of this effort to our team and our company.”

To achieve the Mansfield 2.0 Certification Plus, Millicom’s legal department collaborated with Diversity Lab- an incubator for innovative ideas and solutions that boost diversity and inclusion in law.

"We are incredibly proud to have worked alongside these Mansfield 2.0 Certified Plus legal departments over the past two years. Not only did they commit to create a more diverse and equitable workplace, but we witnessed firsthand the concrete steps they took to implement organizational changes that will positively impact their departments for years to come," said Valerie Portillo, Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule Legal Department Director. "Attaining certification is hard work, and we're thrilled to shine a spotlight on this community of legal departments and dedicated in-house leaders as an example of what collective action can achieve."



