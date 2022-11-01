Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Millicom International Cellular S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIGO   LU0038705702

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

(TIGO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:10 2022-11-01 am EDT
11.20 USD   +2.14%
11:01aMillicom (Tigo) achieves Mansfield Certification Plus, continues commitment to diversity
GL
11:00aMillicom (Tigo) achieves Mansfield Certification Plus, continues commitment to diversity
AQ
10/31Millicom (Tigo) announces the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2023 Annual General Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Millicom (Tigo) achieves Mansfield Certification Plus, continues commitment to diversity

11/01/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Millicom (Tigo) achieves Mansfield Certification Plus, continues commitment to diversity

Luxembourg, November 1, 2022 – Millicom (Tigo) announced today that its legal department has achieved the Mansfield Certification Plus for Mansfield Rule Legal Departments 2.0.

Mansfield Rule: Legal Department Edition is a rigorous, two-year certification program that aims to boost and sustain diversity in legal department leadership. To achieve the Mansfield 2.0 Certification, legal departments must consider at least 50% historically under-represented lawyers – women lawyers, underrepresented racial and/or ethnic lawyers, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and/or lawyers with disabilities – when appointing to leadership roles, providing discretionary high visibility opportunities, and engaging with outside counsel. Legal departments that not only consider, but also achieve diverse representation in key leadership positions during the Certification Period are awarded Certification Plus status.

This certification demonstrates that in the past year, Millicom's legal department took deliberate steps to expand the slate of diverse talent considered for leadership roles, thereby achieving more diversified representation in these positions.

“We are delighted to have achieved the Mansfield Certification Plus, a great acknowledgment of our deep commitment to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Salvador Escalon, Executive VP and Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Millicom. “Mansfield Rule has given our legal team an actionable and measurable means of promoting diversity in our profession and demonstrating to our external counsel the importance of this effort to our team and our company.”

To achieve the Mansfield 2.0 Certification Plus, Millicom’s legal department collaborated with Diversity Lab- an incubator for innovative ideas and solutions that boost diversity and inclusion in law.

"We are incredibly proud to have worked alongside these Mansfield 2.0 Certified Plus legal departments over the past two years. Not only did they commit to create a more diverse and equitable workplace, but we witnessed firsthand the concrete steps they took to implement organizational changes that will positively impact their departments for years to come," said Valerie Portillo, Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule Legal Department Director. "Attaining certification is hard work, and we're thrilled to shine a spotlight on this community of legal departments and dedicated in-house leaders as an example of what collective action can achieve." 
  

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

 

Attachments


All news about MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
11:01aMillicom (Tigo) achieves Mansfield Certification Plus, continues commitment to diversit..
GL
11:00aMillicom (Tigo) achieves Mansfield Certification Plus, continues commitment to diversit..
AQ
10/31Millicom (Tigo) announces the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2023 Annual General Mee..
GL
10/31Millicom (Tigo) announces the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2023 Annual General Mee..
AQ
10/27Transcript : Millicom International Cellular S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct..
CI
10/27Millicom (Tigo) Third Quarter Results – Staying the Course
GL
10/27Millicom (Tigo) Third Quarter Results – Staying the Course
AQ
10/27Millicom International Cellular S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
10/20Great Place to Work® Names Millicom One of the Fortune World's Best Workplaces™ i..
GL
10/20Great Place to Work® Names Millicom One of the Fortune World's Best Workplaces™ i..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 657 M - -
Net income 2022 170 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 905 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 873 M 1 873 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Millicom International Cellular S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 10,96 $
Average target price 20,29 $
Spread / Average Target 85,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Ramos President, CEO & Executive Director
Sheldon Bruha Chief Financial Officer
José Antonio Ríos Garcia Chairman
Xavier Charles Rocoplan EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Salvador Escalon Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.-50.93%1 873
T-MOBILE US30.68%188 564
AT&T INC.-0.52%129 905
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.17.78%65 676
KDDI CORPORATION30.73%64 774
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-13.55%60 047