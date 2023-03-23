Advanced search
Millicom (Tigo) announces a change in the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2023 Annual General Meeting

03/23/2023
Millicom (Tigo) announces a change in the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Luxembourg, March 23, 2023 – The Nomination Committee of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) announces that Mr. Nicolas Jaeger appointed by Atlas Luxco S.àr.l., has joined the Nomination Committee of Millicom.
On March 17, 2023, Atlas Luxco S.àr.l. reported that it holds a 20% shareholding in Millicom. On March 23, 2023 Mr. Nicolas Jaeger joined the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee comprises Jan Dworsky, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds; Viktor Kockberg, appointed by Nordea Investment Funds; Staley Cates, appointed by Southeastern Asset Management, Gerardo Zamorano appointed by Brandes Investment Partners, and Nicolas Jaeger appointed by Atlas Luxco S.àr.l., as well as the Chairman of Millicom’s Board of Directors, José Antonio Ríos García.

Information about the work of the Nomination Committee can be found on Millicom’s website. Shareholders wishing to propose candidates for election to the Board of Directors of Millicom should submit their proposal in writing to the Company Secretary, Millicom International Cellular S.A., 2 rue du Fort Bourbon, L-1249 Luxembourg.

For further information, please contact

Press:

Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com		Investors:

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 698 M - -
Net income 2023 178 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 0,39%
Capitalization 3 131 M 3 131 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 57,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 18,32 $
Average target price 23,33 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Ramos President, CEO & Executive Director
Sheldon Bruha Chief Financial Officer
José Antonio Ríos Garcia Chairman
Xavier Charles Rocoplan EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Salvador Escalon Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.45.05%3 131
T-MOBILE US2.47%174 933
AT&T INC.-0.11%131 118
KDDI CORPORATION3.19%66 866
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-11.64%54 977
VODAFONE GROUP PLC8.48%30 175
