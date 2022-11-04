Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Millicom International Cellular S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIGO   LU0038705702

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

(TIGO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
11.80 USD   +3.69%
05:40pMillicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
GL
11/03Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
GL
11/03Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

11/04/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg, November 4, 2022Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

  • Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment)

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

 

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

 

Attachments


All news about MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
05:40pMillicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
GL
11/03Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
GL
11/03Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
GL
11/01Millicom (Tigo) achieves Mansfield Certification Plus, continues commitment to diversit..
GL
11/01Millicom (Tigo) achieves Mansfield Certification Plus, continues commitment to diversit..
AQ
10/31Millicom (Tigo) announces the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2023 Annual General Mee..
GL
10/31Millicom (Tigo) announces the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2023 Annual General Mee..
AQ
10/27Transcript : Millicom International Cellular S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct..
CI
10/27Millicom (Tigo) Third Quarter Results – Staying the Course
GL
10/27Millicom (Tigo) Third Quarter Results – Staying the Course
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 657 M - -
Net income 2022 170 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 905 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 016 M 2 016 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Millicom International Cellular S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,80 $
Average target price 19,71 $
Spread / Average Target 67,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Ramos President, CEO & Executive Director
Sheldon Bruha Chief Financial Officer
José Antonio Ríos Garcia Chairman
Xavier Charles Rocoplan EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Salvador Escalon Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.-58.52%1 944
T-MOBILE US27.75%184 346
AT&T INC.-2.19%129 478
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.23.39%68 957
KDDI CORPORATION31.92%65 507
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.36%61 354