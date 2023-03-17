Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Millicom International Cellular S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIGO   LU0038705702

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

(TIGO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-17 pm EDT
18.18 USD   +4.84%
04:35pMillicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
GL
03/13UBS Downgrades Millicom International Cellular to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $20 From $17
MT
03/01Millicom (Tigo)'s 2022 Annual Report showcases a solid year and strong foundation for continued growth
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

03/17/2023 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Luxembourg, March 17, 2023 –Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:

  • Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment)

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com		Investors:
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

 

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Attachments


All news about MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
04:35pMillicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
GL
03/13UBS Downgrades Millicom International Cellular to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Targe..
MT
03/01Millicom (Tigo)'s 2022 Annual Report showcases a solid year and strong foundation for c..
GL
02/28Millicom (Tigo)'s 2022 Annual Report showcases a solid year and strong foundation for c..
AQ
02/15Atlas Investissement Grows Millicom International Cellular Stake to 20%
MT
02/14Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
GL
02/14French tycoon Niel hikes stake in Millicom to 19.6%
RE
02/14Atlas Luxco S.à r.l. acquired additional 12.6% stak..
CI
02/13Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
GL
02/10Millicom International Cellular S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 698 M - -
Net income 2023 178 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 0,41%
Capitalization 2 963 M 2 963 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Millicom International Cellular S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,34 $
Average target price 23,33 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Ramos President, CEO & Executive Director
Sheldon Bruha Chief Financial Officer
José Antonio Ríos Garcia Chairman
Xavier Charles Rocoplan EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Salvador Escalon Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.37.29%2 963
T-MOBILE US1.08%172 555
AT&T INC.-0.11%131 118
KDDI CORPORATION1.51%65 569
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-13.24%53 815
VODAFONE GROUP PLC10.01%30 305