01:31pMillicom (Tigo) notice of fourth quarter and annual 2022 results and video conference
GL
01:30pMillicom (Tigo) notice of fourth quarter and annual 2022 results and video conference
AQ
02/02Millicom (Tigo) reveals new fiber network at Bioceanic Corridor that connects the Pacific with the Atlantic Ocean 
GL
Millicom (Tigo) notice of fourth quarter and annual 2022 results and video conference

02/03/2023 | 01:31pm EST
Millicom (Tigo) notice of fourth quarter and annual 2022 results and video conference

Luxembourg, February 3, 2023Millicom expects to announce its fourth quarter and annual 2022 results on February 10, 2023 via a press release.

Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on February 10, 2023 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.com after the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 869 5270 7171:

US: +1 929 205 6099                                        Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830                                      Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Communications Director
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

 

Attachment


