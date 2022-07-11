Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:13 2022-07-11 pm EDT
13.72 USD   -4.66%
Millicom (Tigo) notice of second quarter 2022 results and video conference
GL
07/05Exercise of Rights and oversubscription by Millicom (Tigo) Directors and Executives
GL
07/05Exercise of Rights and oversubscription by Millicom (Tigo) Directors and Executives
AQ
Millicom (Tigo) notice of second quarter 2022 results and video conference

07/11/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
Millicom (Tigo) notice of second quarter 2022 results and video conference

Luxembourg, July 11, 2022Millicom expects to announce its second quarter 2022 results on July 28, 2022 at approximately 12:00 (Stockholm) / 11:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.

Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on July 28, 2022 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.com after the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 884 4788 3862:

US: +1 929 205 6099                                            Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830                                        Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Sr. Manager Digital Media & Communications
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment


