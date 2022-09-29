Advanced search
    TIGO   LU0038705702

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

(TIGO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:24 2022-09-29 pm EDT
11.50 USD   -3.97%
Millicom (Tigo) notice of third quarter 2022 results and video conference

09/29/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Millicom (Tigo) notice of third quarter 2022 results and video conference

Luxembourg, September 29, 2022Millicom expects to announce its third quarter 2022 results on October 27, 2022 at approximately 12:00 (Stockholm) / 11:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.

Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on October 27, 2022 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.com after the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 879 9645 2403:

US: +1 929 205 6099                                        Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830                                    Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Sr. Manager Digital Media & Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on TwitterInstagramFacebook, and LinkedIn

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
