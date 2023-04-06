Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Millicom International Cellular S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIGO   LU0038705702

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

(TIGO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:53 2023-04-06 pm EDT
18.39 USD   +0.22%
04:16pMillicom announces change of date of Annual General Meeting
GL
04:15pMillicom announces change of date of Annual General Meeting
AQ
03/28Xavier Niel Engages in Discussions with Millicom International Cellular
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Millicom announces change of date of Annual General Meeting

04/06/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Millicom announces change of date of Annual General Meeting

Luxembourg, April 6, 2023 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) announces that its Annual General Meeting (AGM), initially scheduled to be held on May 4, 2023, will be postponed to a date no later than June 30, 2023. The exact date and location will be announced by way of press release in the convening notice that will be published at least 30 days prior to the meeting, in compliance with applicable Luxembourg Law.

The AGM postponement is to provide the Nomination Committee with additional time to finalize their proposals to the AGM. As announced on March 23, 2023, the composition of the Nomination Committee was amended to include Mr. Nicolas Jaeger, a representative of Atlas Luxco S.àr.l.

For more information, please contact:     

AGM/EGM Inquiries:
Patrick Gill, Company Secretary

Maria Florencia Maiori, Senior Legal Counsel

information@millicom.com


Press:
Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com 

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 19,200 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachment


All news about MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
04:16pMillicom announces change of date of Annual General Meeting
GL
04:15pMillicom announces change of date of Annual General Meeting
AQ
03/28Xavier Niel Engages in Discussions with Millicom International Cellular
CI
03/23Millicom (Tigo) announces a change in the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2023 Annual..
GL
03/23Millicom (Tigo) announces a change in the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2023 Annual..
AQ
03/23Millicom International Cellular S.A. Announces Change in Nomination Committee Ahead of ..
CI
03/17Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
GL
03/13UBS Downgrades Millicom International Cellular to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Targe..
MT
03/01Millicom (Tigo)'s 2022 Annual Report showcases a solid year and strong foundation for c..
GL
02/28Millicom (Tigo)'s 2022 Annual Report showcases a solid year and strong foundation for c..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 698 M - -
Net income 2023 178 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 0,39%
Capitalization 3 136 M 3 136 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Millicom International Cellular S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,35 $
Average target price 22,82 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Ramos President, CEO & Executive Director
Sheldon Bruha Chief Financial Officer
José Antonio Ríos Garcia Chairman
Xavier Charles Rocoplan EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Salvador Escalon Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.45.76%3 136
T-MOBILE US4.51%179 690
AT&T INC.7.98%141 742
KDDI CORPORATION1.78%66 773
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.65%66 176
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-7.64%58 244
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer