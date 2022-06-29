Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Millicom International Cellular S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIGO   LU0038705702

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

(TIGO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
14.61 USD   -3.69%
05:37pMillicom increases Tigo Panama ownership to 100%
GL
06/23Millicom (Tigo) to launch new digital “Maestr@s Conectad@s” platform for the digital skilling of teachers in Latin America
GL
06/23Millicom (Tigo) to launch new digital “Maestr@s Conectad@s” platform for the digital skilling of teachers in Latin America
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Millicom increases Tigo Panama ownership to 100%

06/29/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Millicom increases Tigo Panama ownership to 100%

Luxembourg, June 29, 2022Millicom closed today the previously-announced transaction to acquire the remaining 20% interest in Telecomunicaciones Digitales, S.A. (formerly known as Cable Onda S.A. or “Tigo Panama”) reflecting an exercise of the founders’ liquidity option as provided for in the Shareholders’ Agreement, which was entered into in 2018. As a result, Millicom now owns 100% of Tigo Panama, the leader in Panama’s telecommunications market.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Sr. Manager Digital Media & Communications
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

Attachment


All news about MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
05:37pMillicom increases Tigo Panama ownership to 100%
GL
06/23Millicom (Tigo) to launch new digital “Maestr@s Conectad@s” platform for th..
GL
06/23Millicom (Tigo) to launch new digital “Maestr@s Conectad@s” platform for th..
AQ
06/23Millicom International Cellular S.A. to Launch New Digital Maestr@s Conectad@s Platform..
CI
06/17MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
06/17Millicom (TIGO)'s rights offering fully subscribed
GL
06/03Partial Sale and Subscription of Rights by Millicom Executive
GL
06/03Partial Sale and Subscription of Rights by Millicom Executive
GL
05/20Top Premarket Decliners
MT
05/20MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A. : RIGHTS ISSUE: 7 new shares @ 106 SEK for 10 existin..
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 790 M - -
Net income 2022 142 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 486 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 1 524 M 1 524 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Millicom International Cellular S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,61 $
Average target price 30,03 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Ramos President, CEO & Executive Director
Sheldon Bruha Chief Financial Officer
José Antonio Ríos Garcia Chairman
Xavier Charles Rocoplan EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Salvador Escalon Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.-31.23%1 524
T-MOBILE US14.70%166 764
AT&T INC.10.94%147 544
KDDI CORPORATION30.93%71 172
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.26%65 670
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.37%63 851