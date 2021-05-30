Log in
Millicom to sell remaining stake in Helios Towers

05/30/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
Millicom to sell remaining stake in Helios Towers

Luxembourg, May 30, 2021 Millicom announces today that its fully owned subsidiary, Millicom Holding B.V., has signed binding agreements with two institutional investors to sell its entire stake (76,451,874 ordinary shares) in Helios Towers plc (equivalent to approximately 7.65% of Helios Towers’ issued share capital). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and expected to close on June 2, 2021. With this transaction, Millicom will complete the divestment of its shares in Helios Towers plc.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com

 

Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270                                                                                                           investors@millicom.com

 

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303                                                                                                  investors@millicom.com

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
