Stocks in the Nordic region rose Friday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.2%.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, rising 5.3%, and SSAB AB Series A increased 5.3%. SSAB AB Series B rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares gaining 4.9%.

Bavarian Nordic A/S posted the largest decline, dropping 7.8%, followed by Olgeroin Egill Skallagrimsson hf. shares, which fell 4.8%. Shares of Fortum Oyj dropped 4.6%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index declined 0.1%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.3%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index increased 0.5%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI rose 0.5%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 0.8%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.2% from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.2%, while gold futures were up 0.1%. Bitcoin slipped 0.9% to $60,802.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.1% to 100.49.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the U.S. dollar was down 0.1%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.1%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.3%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was up 0.1%, the euro was up 0.1%, and the Norwegian krone was flat.

