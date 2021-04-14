Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Millicom International Cellular S.A.    TIGO   LU0038705702

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

(TIGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice of first quarter 2021 results and video conference

04/14/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice of first quarter 2021 results and video conference

Luxembourg, April 14, 2021Millicom will announce its first quarter 2021 results on April 29, 2021 at approximately 12:00 (Stockholm) / 11:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.

Millicom will host a video conference for the global financial community on April 29, 2021 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the live event is required and is already available at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. If you would like to ask a question during the video conference, please notify the Investor Relations team by sending an email to investors@millicom.com after the start of the event.

To listen to the conference via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 829 3020 3271. Please dial a number based on your location:

US: +1 929 205 6099                                                     Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830                                                 Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link.

Replay information:

A replay of the event will be available on the Millicom website.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com

 

 

  		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com




Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1 786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
05:15pNotice of first quarter 2021 results and video conference
GL
04:23aNORDIC ENTERTAINMENT  : Shareholders Near Vote for Proposed New Chairman
MT
04/08Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings
GL
04/07MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S A  : Remuneration of Executives by distributio..
AQ
04/07Remuneration of Executives by distribution of Millicom shares
GL
04/07Tigo Business teams up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer cloud services..
GL
03/31Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom's virtua..
GL
03/22Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos joins Broadband Commission for Sustainable Develo..
GL
03/17MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S A  : Shareholder Proxy form 2021 - Nasdaq US
PU
03/15The Millicom Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 553 M - -
Net income 2021 57,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,8x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 4 010 M 4 010 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Millicom International Cellular S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 50,33 $
Last Close Price 39,60 $
Spread / Highest target 61,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mauricio Ramos President, CEO & Executive Director
Timothy Lincoln Pennington Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
José Antonio Ríos Garcia Chairman
Xavier Charles Rocoplan EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Salvador Escalon Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.2.11%4 010
AT&T INC.3.03%211 513
T-MOBILE US, INC.-3.01%162 546
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.23.60%160 670
KDDI CORPORATION11.77%72 095
VODAFONE GROUP PLC10.86%51 877