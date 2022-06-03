Log in
Partial Sale and Subscription of Rights by Millicom Executive

06/03/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
Luxembourg, June 3, 2022 – On May 18, 2022, Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announced the terms of its rights offering, including a statement of support from management that all members of the executive team had indicated that they planned to exercise their rights in full, except for one executive who had indicated an intention to partially exercise his rights.

On June 1, 2022, the executive sold 11,000 rights and subscribed for 43,233 rights to acquire additional shares.

Details of the sale are disclosed on Millicom’s website.

For further information, please contact

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Sr. Manager Digital Media & Communications
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

 

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

Attachment


