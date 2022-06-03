Partial Sale and Subscription of Rights by Millicom Executive

Luxembourg, June 3, 2022 – On May 18, 2022, Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announced the terms of its rights offering, including a statement of support from management that all members of the executive team had indicated that they planned to exercise their rights in full, except for one executive who had indicated an intention to partially exercise his rights.

On June 1, 2022, the executive sold 11,000 rights and subscribed for 43,233 rights to acquire additional shares.

Details of the sale are disclosed on Millicom’s website.

