Remuneration of Director by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

09/23/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Remuneration of Director by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

Luxembourg, September 23, 2022Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, in accordance with the resolution of its shareholders at the annual general meeting held on May 4, 2022, it has distributed a total of 1,150 shares to one of the members of its Board of Directors as part of their non-executive director remuneration for the period from the date of the 2022 AGM to the 2023 AGM, to be held in May 2023.

Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom’s website.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Sr. Manager Digital Media & Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

 

Attachment


