    TIGO   LU0038705702

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

(TIGO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 03:45:13 pm EDT
22.88 USD   +2.65%
Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

05/13/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

Luxembourg, May 13, 2022Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, in accordance with the resolution of its shareholders at the annual general meeting held on May 4, 2022, it has distributed a total of 40,017 shares to members of its Board of Directors as part of the non-executive director remuneration for the period from the date of the 2022 AGM to the 2023 AGM, to be held in May 2023.

Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom’s website.

For further information, please contact

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
press@millicom.com		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

 

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment


