Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom shares

Luxembourg, March 8, 2021 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, in accordance with the vesting terms and conditions of its deferred share-based compensation plans, approved at Millicom’s 2018, 2019, and 2020 annual general meetings of shareholders, it has distributed treasury shares to eligible plan participants, including 42,833 shares to its executive management team.

Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom’s website .

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

