The Millicom Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors

03/15/2021 | 06:13pm EDT
The Millicom Nomination Committee’s proposal for Board of Directors

Luxembourg, March 15, 2021 – In advance of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”), to be held on May 4, 2021, Millicom’s Nomination Committee proposes the election of Bruce Churchill, Sonia Dulá and Lars-Johan Jarnheimer as new Non-Executive Directors of the Board, the re-election of José Antonio Rios García as Chairman of the Board, and the re-election of José Antonio Rios García, Odilon Almeida, Pernille Erenbjerg, Mercedes Johnson, and James Thompson as Non-Executive Directors of the Board, and the re-election of Mauricio Ramos, as an Executive Director of the Board. Tomas Eliasson and Lars-Åke Norling have decided not to seek re-election.
Bruce Churchill will bring over 30-years of operational and strategy experience in the media industry, the latter part of which was gained from senior management roles in Latin America.

Sonia Dulá will bring a wealth of experience from the investment banking, technology and media industries, and her deep Latin America expertise will be particularly valuable to Millicom’s Board.

Lars-Johan Jarnheimer will bring a track record of successfully developing and delivering strategies for promoting and selling products and services to consumers in highly competitive environments of complex and highly regulated businesses, including in the telecommunications and media industries.

John Hernander, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, commented: “The Nomination Committee is pleased to propose the election of Bruce Churchill, Sonia Dulá and Lars-Johan Jarnheimer as new Board Directors. The addition of Bruce, Sonia and Lars-Johan will strengthen Millicom’s strategic and operational oversight in the telecommunications, cable and media industries, as well as its operational experience in Latin America, as Millicom’s continues to focus on opportunities in Latin America in its growth journey.”

José Antonio Rios García, Chairman of the Board, added: “On behalf of the Board, the management team, and all shareholders, I would like to extend our gratitude to both Tomas Eliasson and Lars-Åke Norling for their significant contributions to the Board. Tomas Eliasson joined the Board in 2014 and served as Chairman of the Audit Committee during his tenure, overseeing the development of Millicom’s internal control environment and its US listing during this time.  Lars-Åke Norling joined the Board in 2018 and was an invaluable member of the Board as well as its Compensation Committee, and its Compliance and Business Conduct Committee.”
The Nomination Committee’s motivated statement and full proposals are available in the corporate governance section of the Millicom website and presented together with the convening notice to Millicom’s AGM, to be held on May 4, 2021.
The Nomination Committee ahead of the 2021 AGM comprised: John Hernander, appointed by Nordea Investment Funds; Jan Andersson, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds; Peter Guve, appointed by AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB; Staley Cates, appointed by Southeastern Asset Management, as well as the Chairman of Millicom’s Board of Directors, José Antonio Ríos García, appointed by the shareholders at the 2020 AGM.

-END-


Inquiries should be sent to investors@millicom.com.

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786 628 5300
press@millicom.com

 

 

  		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786 628 5270                                                                                                          investors@millicom.com

 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303                                                                                                 investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

© GlobeNewswire 2021
