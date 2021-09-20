Log in
    MILS3   BRMILSACNOR2

MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVIÇOS DE ENGENHARIA S.A.

(MILS3)
Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S A : Material Fact - Mills announces termination of its of American Depositary Receipts Program

09/20/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
Material Fact

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S/A

CNPJ/MF: 27.093.558/0001-15

NIRE: 33.3.00289.74-7

Publicly-held Company

Mills announces termination of its of American

Depositary Receipts Program

Mills Estrutura e Serviços de Engenharia S.A. ("Company" or "Mills"), a corporation registered as issuer of category "A" securities with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law No. 6.404/76 and CVM Resolution No. 44/21, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general:

In a meeting held today, the Company's Board of Directors resolved and approved the termination of the Company's Level 1 American Depositary Receipts ("ADR's") Program ("ADR's Program") with the "Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC", through its depositary bank JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("JPMorgan").

The Program's termination is justified by the low trading volumes of ADRs in the U.S. market, as informed to the Company by JPMorgan.

For additional information, please visit the website https://adr.com

The Company will keep the market and its shareholders informed of any relevant updates regarding this subject.

Rio de Janeiro, September 20th, 2021

James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro

Administrative, Financial and Investor

Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia SA published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 21:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
