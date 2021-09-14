Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S A : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Statutory Director

Press Release
Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S/A
CNPJ/MF: 27.093.558/0001-15
NIRE: 33.3.00289.74-7
Public Held Company
RESIGNATION OF STATUTORY DIRECTOR
Mills Estrutura e Serviços de Engenharia S.A. ("Company" or "Mills"), a joint stock company registered with the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") as an "A" class security issuer, in compliance with the provisions in article 157, paragraph 4, of Law n. 6,404/76 and in CVM Resolution 44, of August 23, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that Ms. Adriana Bianca has submitted her letter of resignation as Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer, effective September 15, 2021, to take on a new professional challenge.
The Company informs that it remains focused on its digital transformation journey.
Rio de Janeiro, September 14, 2021.
James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro
CFO and IR Officer
Disclaimer
Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia SA published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 21:41:06 UTC.