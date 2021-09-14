Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S A : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Statutory Director

Press Release

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S/A

CNPJ/MF: 27.093.558/0001-15

NIRE: 33.3.00289.74-7

Public Held Company

RESIGNATION OF STATUTORY DIRECTOR

Mills Estrutura e Serviços de Engenharia S.A. ("Company" or "Mills"), a joint stock company registered with the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") as an "A" class security issuer, in compliance with the provisions in article 157, paragraph 4, of Law n. 6,404/76 and in CVM Resolution 44, of August 23, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that Ms. Adriana Bianca has submitted her letter of resignation as Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer, effective September 15, 2021, to take on a new professional challenge.

The Company informs that it remains focused on its digital transformation journey.

Rio de Janeiro, September 14, 2021.

James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro

CFO and IR Officer