    MILS3   BRMILSACNOR2

MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVIÇOS DE ENGENHARIA S.A.

(MILS3)
  Report
NewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S A : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Statutory Director

09/14/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Press Release

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S/A

CNPJ/MF: 27.093.558/0001-15

NIRE: 33.3.00289.74-7

Public Held Company

RESIGNATION OF STATUTORY DIRECTOR

Mills Estrutura e Serviços de Engenharia S.A. ("Company" or "Mills"), a joint stock company registered with the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") as an "A" class security issuer, in compliance with the provisions in article 157, paragraph 4, of Law n. 6,404/76 and in CVM Resolution 44, of August 23, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that Ms. Adriana Bianca has submitted her letter of resignation as Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer, effective September 15, 2021, to take on a new professional challenge.

The Company informs that it remains focused on its digital transformation journey.

Rio de Janeiro, September 14, 2021.

James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro

CFO and IR Officer

Disclaimer

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia SA published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 506 M 96,3 M 96,3 M
Net income 2020 -4,75 M -0,90 M -0,90 M
Net cash 2020 115 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -269x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 706 M 327 M 324 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,99x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVIÇOS DE ENGENHARIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVIÇOS DE ENGENHARIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sérgio Kariya Chief Executive Officer
James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Francisca Kjellerup Nacht Co-Chairman
Roberto Pedote Co-Chairman
Eduardo Luiz Wurzmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVIÇOS DE ENGENHARIA S.A.10.73%331
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC69.69%36 013
UNITED RENTALS, INC.47.16%24 864
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.15.80%6 979
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.23.91%6 498
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-11.77%4 473