Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S A : announces change of independent auditor

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S/A
CNPJ/ME: 27.093.558/0001-15
NIRE: 33.3.00289.74-7
Publicly-Held Company
Mills announces change of Independent auditor
Rio de Janeiro, December 17, 2020 - Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S.A. (Mills) informs that it was approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today the hiring of
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes, CNPJ No. 49.928.567/0002-00, to provide independentB3:MILS3audit services of the Company from the first quarter of 2021 in replacement of KPMG Auditores Independentes, whose services will end with the audit of
the Company's Financial Statements for the fiscal year 2020. The change of independent auditors meets the mandatory rotation established by CVM Instruction 308/99, which determines the rotation of auditors independent every five years.
The Company also announces that it obtained the necessary approval from KPMG Auditores Independentes, regarding the change mentioned above.
Rio de Janeiro, December 17, 2020.
James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro
CFO and IR Officer
