MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S.A.

MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVIÇOS DE ENGENHARIA S.A.

(MILS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S A : announces closure of debenture offering

12/14/2020 | 05:30pm EST
Press Release

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S/A

CNPJ/ME: 27.093.558/0001-15

NIRE: 33.3.00289.74-7

Publicly-Held Company

Mills announces closure of debenture offering

MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVIÇOS DE ENGENHARIA S.A. ("Company"), a publicly-held company, registered as an "A" securities issuer with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, paragraph 4 of Law

6.404, of December 15, 1976, as in force, as well as CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, as B3:MILS3in force, communicates to its shareholders and the market in general that, according to the release of the closure submitted to CVM by the intermediary institution

leader offer, pursuant to CVM Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as in force, that closed, in this date, the issuance of the 5th (fifth) issue of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, of the type with real guarantee, in a single series ("Issue" and "Debentures", respectively), approved on September 15th, 2020, by the Company's Board of Directors and re-ratified on December 4th.

This Press Release is for information purposes only, under the terms of the regulations in force, and should not be interpreted and / or considered, for all legal purposes, as material for the sale and/or disclosure of the Debentures or the Restricted Offer.

Rio de Janeiro, December 14th, 2020.

James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro

CFO and IR Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia SA published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:28:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 439 M 85,8 M 85,8 M
Net income 2019 -45,0 M -8,78 M -8,78 M
Net Debt 2019 25,3 M 4,94 M 4,94 M
P/E ratio 2019 -46,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 744 M 341 M 340 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,83x
EV / Sales 2019 5,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 205
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVIÇOS DE ENGENHARIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVIÇOS DE ENGENHARIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sérgio Kariya Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Elio Demier Vice Chairman
Francisca Kjellerup Nacht Independent Director
Aymar de Almeida Independent Director
Roberto Pedote Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVIÇOS DE ENGENHARIA S.A.-34.83%346
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC36.70%19 457
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-31.30%5 388
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.19.63%5 045
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-10.44%4 842
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED20.97%3 336
