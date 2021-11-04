Notice to the Market - Mills announces approval by CADE

Notice to the Market

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S/A

Mills announces approval by CADE

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S.A. ("Company" or "Mills"),

registered as issuer of category "A" securities with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6.404/76 and CVM Instruction No. 44, of August 23, 2021, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Brazilian Antitrust Agency ("CADE")

approved with no restrictions, according to decision published on this date, that the Company has acquired 100% (one hundred percent) of the shares of the capital stock of SK Rental Locação de Equipamentos Ltda. ("SK Rental do Brasil") ("Transaction"), object of the Material Fact disclosed by the Company on April 09, 2021.

The Company also announces that the Transaction shall only be completed after the legal period of 15 (fifteen) days for intervention of any appeal or call-back by the CADE Court, and consequent final judgment of the decision, and provided that the other preceding conditions of the Transaction are met, which should occur in the next 30 days.

The acquisition of SK Rental do Brasil is in line with Mills strategic goals of improving its customers' experience, market consolidation, growth and market penetration.

We will keep shareholders and the market updated on the final judgement of CADE decision, as well as on the closing of the Transaction.

Rio de Janeiro, November 04, 2021.

James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro

CFO and IR Officer