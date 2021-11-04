Log in
    MILS3   BRMILSACNOR2

MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVIÇOS DE ENGENHARIA S.A.

(MILS3)
Notice to the Market - Mills announces approval by CADE

11/04/2021 | 06:22pm EDT
Notice to the Market

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S/A

CNPJ/MF: 27.093.558/0001-15

NIRE: 33.3.00289.74-7

Public Held Company

Mills announces approval by CADE

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S.A. ("Company" or "Mills"), a corporation,

B3:MILS3

registered as issuer of category "A" securities with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6.404/76 and CVM Instruction No. 44, of August 23, 2021, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Brazilian Antitrust Agency ("CADE")

approved with no restrictions, according to decision published on this date, that the Company has acquired 100% (one hundred percent) of the shares of the capital stock of SK Rental Locação de Equipamentos Ltda. ("SK Rental do Brasil") ("Transaction"), object of the Material Fact disclosed by the Company on April 09, 2021.

The Company also announces that the Transaction shall only be completed after the legal period of 15 (fifteen) days for intervention of any appeal or call-back by the CADE Court, and consequent final judgment of the decision, and provided that the other preceding conditions of the Transaction are met, which should occur in the next 30 days.

The acquisition of SK Rental do Brasil is in line with Mills strategic goals of improving its customers' experience, market consolidation, growth and market penetration.

We will keep shareholders and the market updated on the final judgement of CADE decision, as well as on the closing of the Transaction.

Rio de Janeiro, November 04, 2021.

James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro

CFO and IR Officer

Disclaimer

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia SA published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 22:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 506 M 90,1 M 90,1 M
Net income 2020 -4,75 M -0,84 M -0,84 M
Net cash 2020 115 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -269x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 315 M 235 M 234 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,99x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 45,1%
