Quarterly financial information - ITR and Report on the review of quarterly information

The financial and operational information contained in this press release, except as otherwise indicated, is in accordance with the accounting policies adopted in Brazil, which are in compliance with the

DocuSign Envelope ID: AB3F90C7-7914-4D6F-94A5-4F9466CFF766

1. Management Comments

Rio de Janeiro, May 8, 2024 - Mills Locação, Serviços e Logística S.A. (Mills) announces its results for the first quarter of 2024 (1Q24).

We started 2024 with a motivated team, focused on meeting our customers' needs and expanding our business. On a year-on-year comparison, we recorded growth in net rental revenue in all business units, reaching a total net revenue of R$ 353.2 million in the quarter.

Reflecting our purpose of transforming and leading the equipment and machinery rental market in Brazil and being ever closer to our customers, we are moving forward with our expansion plan in Light Rental and opened 4 branches, and we expect to open new Heavy Rental operating centers this year.

We have a unique capillarity which, through our 60 units located in different Brazilian regions and customers in various segments of the economy, makes us resilient to face any market fluctuations.

The results for the first quarter reflect the typical seasonality of the period in equipment rental. We renewed and closed important contracts and have a solid business perspective in the Heavy Rental unit. In Formwork and Shoring we maintain a contracted backlog greater than that recorded in the same period of the previous year, boosting the annual growth in this unit's results in 2024.

Our business units operate in a complementary manner to the Company's performance and contribute to improving results. In both Rental and Formwork and Shoring, we have cross-sell opportunities and a broad customer base to also increase our market share.

We have already secured most of the investment planned for 2024, with staggered deliveries during the year and competitive prices. In the quarter, we made total investments of R$ 188.3 million, reaffirming our commitment to provide the best solutions and equipment, quality service, reliability and safety.

We believe that the key to our success lies in the relentless pursuit of putting the customer at the core, focusing on the development of our employees, engagement and capital allocation discipline.

As a result of our growth path, we generated an adjusted operating cash flow of R$ 219.8 million in the quarter and Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 170.1 million, with 48% margin. We remain attentive to the cash return produced by our operations, monitoring the yield curve, inflation and other economic indicators that are crucial to sustaining margins and guiding our financial decisions.

When it comes to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, we intensified initiatives to address global challenges and guide our business practices so that we can continue to grow sustainably. Winning the "Best Rental Company of the Year" award at the IAPA Awards 2024 (International Awards for Powered Access), as well as our presence as a finalist also in the "Equity, diversity and inclusion" category, reflects our commitment to the Sustainability Journey. Our participation in the event highlighted our social initiatives and our commitment to mitigating climate change, demonstrating our ability to generate shared value and drive positive transformations.

We are aware of the macroeconomic challenges, but confident in the Company's ability to operate in any scenario. Mills remains focused on what matters: sustainable business growth, seeking to be the largest rental partner for our customers.

Have a good reading!

Sergio Kariya

Mills CEO