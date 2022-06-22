Mills Music Trust : Quarterly Distribution Report No. 230 - Form 8-K

Quarterly Distribution Report No. 230

To the holders (the " Unit Holders") of Trust Certificates representing interests (the "Trust Units") in Mills Music Trust (the "Trust"):

Enclosed you will find a check representing your share of a distribution by the Trust to the Unit Holders of record at the close of business on June 20, 2022.

This Quarterly Distribution report relates to the payment received by the Trust from EMI Entertainment World Inc. (" EMI ") during the first quarter of 2022 (the " Q1 Distribution Period "), in respect of the contingent portion payment attributable to royalty income generated by the Trust's copyright catalogue in the Q1 Distribution Period (the " Contingent Portion Payment ").

The Trust received $207,916 ($.7487 per Trust Unit) for the Contingent Portion Payment attributable to the Q1 Distribution Period, as compared to $240,626 ($.8664 per Trust Unit) for the payment attributable to the first quarter of 2021.

After receiving the Contingent Portion Payment, the Trust paid $142,025 to third parties in connection with invoices rendered to the Trust, leaving a balance of $65,891 ($.2373 per Trust Unit). Such balance is being distributed to the Unit Holders of record as of the close of business on June 21, 2022.

During the twelve month period ended June 30, 2022, the Trust's aggregate distributions will amount to $664,046 ($2.3911 per Trust Unit), as compared to $803,692 ($2.8940 per Trust Unit) during the twelve month period ended June 30, 2021.

Additional computation details are set forth in the attached report.

The information contained in this Quarterly Distribution Report will be disclosed on a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "). The Trust's SEC filings are available to the public over the internet on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

Very truly yours,

MILLS MUSIC TRUST

The following is a computation of amounts available for distribution and/or the payment of administrative expenses of the Trust during the three months and twelve months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 out of payments made to the Trust in connection with a deferred contingent purchase price obligation under the asset purchase agreement, dated December 5, 1964:

Three Months

Ended

June 30,

2022 Per

Unit* Gross royalty income collected by EMI for the period $ 944,075 Less: Related royalty expense 428,466 Amount deducted by EMI 306,406 Adjustment for copyright renewals, etc. 1,287 Foreign Tax Credits Received - 736,159 Balance as reported by EMI $ 207,916 Payments received by Trust $ 207,916 $ .7487 Less: Fees and expenses to Registrar-Transfer Agent and other administrative expenses 142,025 .5114 Balance available for distribution $ 65,891 $ .2373 Distribution per Unit* $ .2373

* Based on the 277,712 Trust Units outstanding.