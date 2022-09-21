Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Mills Music Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMTRS   US6011581088

MILLS MUSIC TRUST

(MMTRS)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30 2022-09-21 am EDT
40.00 USD   +21.21%
12:50pMILLS MUSIC TRUST : Quarterly Distribution Report No. 231 - Form 8-K
PU
12:44pMILLS MUSIC TRUST : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15MILLS MUSIC TRUST MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mills Music Trust : Quarterly Distribution Report No. 231 - Form 8-K

09/21/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
Quarterly Distribution Report No. 231

To the holders (the "Unit Holders") of Trust Certificates representing interests (the "Trust Units") in Mills Music Trust (the "Trust"):

Enclosed you will find a check representing your share of a distribution by the Trust to the Unit Holders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022.

This Quarterly Distribution report relates to the payment received by the Trust from EMI Entertainment World Inc. ("EMI") during the second quarter of 2022 (the "Q2 Distribution Period"), in respect of the contingent portion payment attributable to royalty income generated by the Trust's copyright catalogue in the Q2 Distribution Period (the "Contingent Portion Payment").

The Trust received $451,247 ($1.6249 per Trust Unit) for the Contingent Portion Payment attributable to the Q2 Distribution Period, as compared to $284,082 ($1.0229 per Trust Unit) for the payment attributable to the first quarter of 2021.

After receiving the Contingent Portion Payment, the Trust paid $53,393 to third parties in connection with invoices rendered to the Trust, leaving a balance of $397,854 ($1.4326 per Trust Unit). Such balance is being distributed to the Unit Holders of record as of the close of business on September 20, 2022.

During the twelve month period ended September 30, 2022, the Trust's aggregate distributions will amount to $845,968 (3.0462 per Trust Unit), as compared to $805,150 ($2.8992 per Trust Unit) during the twelve month period ended September 30, 2021.

Additional computation details are set forth in the attached report.

The information contained in this Quarterly Distribution Report will be disclosed on a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Trust's SEC filings are available to the public over the internet on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

Very truly yours,

MILLS MUSIC TRUST

The following is a computation of amounts available for distribution and/or the payment of administrative expenses of the Trust during the three months and twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 out of payments made to the Trust in connection with a deferred contingent purchase price obligation under the asset purchase agreement, dated December 5, 1964:

Three

Months
Ended
September 30,
2022

Per
Unit*

Gross royalty income collected by EMI for the period

$ 1,113,654

Less: Related royalty expense

299,690

Amount deducted by EMI

361,563

Adjustment for copyright renewals, etc.

1,154

Foreign Tax Credits Received

-
662,407

Balance as reported by EMI

$ 451,247

Payments received by Trust

$ 451,247 $ 1.6249

Less: Fees and expenses to Registrar-Transfer Agent and other

administrative expenses

53,393 .1923

Balance available for distribution

$ 397,854 $ 1.4326

Distribution per Unit*

$ 1.4326
*

Based on the 277,712 Trust Units outstanding.

Three

Months

Ended

September 30,
2021

Per
Unit*

Twelve

Months

Ended

September 30,
2022

Per

Unit

Twelve

Months

Ended

September 30,
2021

Per

Unit

$ 779,137 $ 3,387,708 $ 3,337,914
260,817 1,208,837 1,256,325
233,528 1,037,887 989,178
710 5,192 38,985
- - (23,984 )
495,055 2,251,916 2,260,504
$ 284,082 $ 1,135,792 $ 1,076,410
$ 284,082 $ 1.0229 $ 1,135,792 $ 4.0898 $ 1,076,410 $ 3.8760

68,149

.2454 289,824 1.0436 271,260 .9768
$ 215,933 $ .7775 $ 845,968 $ 3.0462 $ 805,150 $ 2.8992
$ .7775 $ 3.0462 $ 2.8992

Disclaimer

Mills Music Trust published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 16:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,06 M - -
Net income 2019 1,81 M - -
Net Debt 2019 - - -
P/E ratio 2019 4,98x
Yield 2019 20,1%
Capitalization 9,16 M 9,16 M -
Capi. / Sales 2018 9,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart MILLS MUSIC TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mills Music Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
