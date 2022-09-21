Mills Music Trust : Quarterly Distribution Report No. 231 - Form 8-K

Quarterly Distribution Report No. 231

To the holders (the " Unit Holders ") of Trust Certificates representing interests (the " Trust Units ") in Mills Music Trust (the " Trust "):

Enclosed you will find a check representing your share of a distribution by the Trust to the Unit Holders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022.

This Quarterly Distribution report relates to the payment received by the Trust from EMI Entertainment World Inc. (" EMI ") during the second quarter of 2022 (the " Q2 Distribution Period "), in respect of the contingent portion payment attributable to royalty income generated by the Trust's copyright catalogue in the Q2 Distribution Period (the " Contingent Portion Payment ").

The Trust received $451,247 ($1.6249 per Trust Unit) for the Contingent Portion Payment attributable to the Q2 Distribution Period, as compared to $284,082 ($1.0229 per Trust Unit) for the payment attributable to the first quarter of 2021.

After receiving the Contingent Portion Payment, the Trust paid $53,393 to third parties in connection with invoices rendered to the Trust, leaving a balance of $397,854 ($1.4326 per Trust Unit). Such balance is being distributed to the Unit Holders of record as of the close of business on September 20, 2022.

During the twelve month period ended September 30, 2022, the Trust's aggregate distributions will amount to $845,968 (3.0462 per Trust Unit), as compared to $805,150 ($2.8992 per Trust Unit) during the twelve month period ended September 30, 2021.

Additional computation details are set forth in the attached report.

The information contained in this Quarterly Distribution Report will be disclosed on a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "). The Trust's SEC filings are available to the public over the internet on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

Very truly yours,

MILLS MUSIC TRUST

The following is a computation of amounts available for distribution and/or the payment of administrative expenses of the Trust during the three months and twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 out of payments made to the Trust in connection with a deferred contingent purchase price obligation under the asset purchase agreement, dated December 5, 1964:

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2022 Per

Unit* Gross royalty income collected by EMI for the period $ 1,113,654 Less: Related royalty expense 299,690 Amount deducted by EMI 361,563 Adjustment for copyright renewals, etc. 1,154 Foreign Tax Credits Received - 662,407 Balance as reported by EMI $ 451,247 Payments received by Trust $ 451,247 $ 1.6249 Less: Fees and expenses to Registrar-Transfer Agent and other administrative expenses 53,393 .1923 Balance available for distribution $ 397,854 $ 1.4326 Distribution per Unit* $ 1.4326

* Based on the 277,712 Trust Units outstanding.