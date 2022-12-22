Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Mills Music Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMTRS   US6011581088

MILLS MUSIC TRUST

(MMTRS)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30 2022-12-14 am EST
39.04 USD   -7.05%
12:56pMills Music Trust : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/14MILLS MUSIC TRUST MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/14Mills Music Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mills Music Trust : Quarterly Distribution Report No. 232 - Form 8-K

12/22/2022 | 01:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Distribution Report No. 232

To the holders (the "Unit Holders") of Trust Certificates representing interests (the "Trust Units") in Mills Music Trust (the "Trust"):

Enclosed you will find a check representing your share of a distribution by the Trust to the Unit Holders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2022.

This Quarterly Distribution report relates to the payment received by the Trust from EMI Entertainment World Inc. ("EMI") during the third quarter of 2022 (the "Q3 Distribution Period"), in respect of the contingent portion payment attributable to royalty income generated by the Trust's copyright catalogue in the Q3 Distribution Period (the "Contingent Portion Payment").

The Trust received $247,720 ($.8920 per Trust Unit) for the Contingent Portion Payment attributable to the Q3 Distribution Period, as compared to $284,082 ($1.0229 per Trust Unit) for the payment attributable to the third quarter of 2021.

After receiving the Contingent Portion Payment, the Trust paid $65,863 to third parties in connection with invoices rendered to the Trust, leaving a balance of $181,857 ($.6548 per Trust Unit). Such balance is being distributed to the Unit Holders of record as of the close of business on December 22, 2022.

During the twelve month period ended December 31, 2022, the Trust's aggregate distributions will amount to $800,903 ($2.8840 per Trust Unit), as compared to $830,151 ($2.9893 per Trust Unit) during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2021.

Additional computation details are set forth in the attached report.

The information contained in this Quarterly Distribution Report will be disclosed on a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Trust's SEC filings are available to the public over the internet on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

Very truly yours,

MILLS MUSIC TRUST

The following is a computation of amounts available for distribution and/or the payment of administrative expenses of the Trust during the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 out of payments made to the Trust in connection with a deferred contingent purchase price obligation under the asset purchase agreement, dated December 5, 1964:

Three

Months
Ended
December 31,
2022

Per
Unit*

Gross royalty income collected by EMI for the period

$ 656,886

Less: Related royalty expense

244,488

Amount deducted by EMI

164,069

Adjustment for copyright renewals, etc.

609

Foreign Tax Credits Received

-
409,166

Balance as reported by EMI

$ 247,720

Payments received by Trust

$ 247,720 $ .8920

Less: Fees and expenses to Registrar-Transfer Agent and other

administrative expenses

65,863 .2372

Balance available for distribution

$ 181,857 $ .6548

Distribution per Unit*

$ .6548
*

Based on the 277,712 Trust Units outstanding.

Three

Months

Ended

December 31,
2021

Per
Unit*

Twelve

Months

Ended

December 31,
2022

Per

Unit

Twelve

Months

Ended

December 31,
2021

Per

Unit

$ 762,814 $ 3,281,780 $ 3,264,722
277,666 1,175,659 1,243,604
228,671 973,285 977,345
578 5,223 6,238
- - (23,984 )
506,915 2,154,167 2,203,203
$ 255,899 $ 1,127,613 $ 1,061,519
$ 255,899 $ .9215 $ 1,127,613 $ 4.0604 $ 1,061,519 $ 3.8224

28,977

.1043 326,710 1.1764 231,368 .8331
$ 226,922 $ .8172 $ 800.903 $ 2.8840 $ 830,151 $ 2.9893
$ .8172 $ 2.8840 $ 2.9893

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mills Music Trust published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 18:04:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MILLS MUSIC TRUST
12:56pMills Music Trust : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/14MILLS MUSIC TRUST MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
11/14Mills Music Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
09/21Mills Music Trust : Quarterly Distribution Report No. 231 - Form 8-K
PU
09/21Mills Music Trust : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15MILLS MUSIC TRUST MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/15Mills Music Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
06/22Mills Music Trust : Quarterly Distribution Report No. 230 - Form 8-K
PU
06/22Mills Music Trust : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/16MILLS MUSIC TRUST MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,06 M - -
Net income 2019 1,81 M - -
Net Debt 2019 - - -
P/E ratio 2019 4,98x
Yield 2019 20,1%
Capitalization 10,8 M 10,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2018 9,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart MILLS MUSIC TRUST
Duration : Period :
Mills Music Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILLS MUSIC TRUST0.00%11
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-12.53%11 319
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.11.60%6 903
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.45.57%5 402
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED14.91%4 381
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-14.31%3 283