Milton : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B J O'Dea

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED ABN 18 000 041 421

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director B.J. O'DEA Date of last notice 10 March 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct & indirect Nature of indirect interest INCORPORATED NOMINEES PTY LTD (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the AZABU INVESTMENTS (AUST) PTY LTD relevant interest. Beneficial owner Date of change 20 August 2020 No. of securities held prior to change INCORPORATED NOMINEES PTY LTD 300,000 Azabu Investments (Aust) Pty Ltd 88,392 Total 388,392 Class Ordinary Number acquired 65,049 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $270,523 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation