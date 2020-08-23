Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Milton Corporation Limited    MLT   AU000000MLT5

MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED

(MLT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/21
4.17 AUD   0.00%
08/23MILTON : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B J O'Dea
PU
08/23MILTON : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MLT
PU
08/23MILTON : Dividend Reinvestment Plan Price
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Milton : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B J O'Dea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 10:59pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN

18 000 041 421

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

B.J. O'DEA

Date of last notice

10 March 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & indirect

Nature of indirect interest

INCORPORATED NOMINEES PTY LTD

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

AZABU INVESTMENTS (AUST) PTY LTD

relevant interest.

Beneficial owner

Date of change

20 August 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

INCORPORATED NOMINEES PTY LTD

300,000

Azabu Investments (Aust) Pty Ltd

88,392

Total

388,392

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

65,049

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$270,523

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

INCORPORATED NOMINEES PTY LTD

365,049

Azabu Investments (Aust) Pty Ltd

88,392

Total

453,441

Nature of change

On market purchase of shares under the Senior

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

Staff Share Plan

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation

in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Milton Corporation Limited published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 02:58:39 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED
08/23MILTON : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B J O'Dea
PU
08/23MILTON : Update - Dividend/Distribution - MLT
PU
08/23MILTON : Dividend Reinvestment Plan Price
PU
08/18MILTON : Addendum to 2020 Notice of AGM
PU
08/13MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/10MILTON : Key Dates
PU
08/06MILTON : Notice of AGM and Sample Proxy Form 2020
PU
08/06MILTON : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
08/06MILTON : Annual Report 2020
PU
08/04MILTON : NTA and Portfolio Report as at 31 July 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 127 M 90,9 M 90,9 M
Net income 2020 117 M 83,8 M 83,8 M
Net cash 2020 114 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Yield 2020 4,28%
Capitalization 2 799 M 2 005 M 2 007 M
EV / Sales 2019 19,4x
EV / Sales 2020 20,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Milton Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan O'Dea Managing Director & Director
Robert Dobson Millner Independent Non-Executive Chairman
D. Nishantha Seneviratne Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian Alfred Pollard Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin John Eley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED-15.59%2 005
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group