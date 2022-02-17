Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mimecast Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIME   GB00BYT5JK65

MIMECAST LIMITED

(MIME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Episode 12, Season 2 of Phishy Business: Intent-based leadership tales

02/17/2022 | 11:18am EST
Listen to the episode to learn about Captain David Marquet's career and how it shaped his views on leadership. We discuss his philosophy of intent-based leadership, his commitment to give control to and treat his team as leaders. This led the submarine he was in charge of to be recognised as "worst to first," achieving the highest retention and operational standings in the navy.

In 'giving orders can get you in big trouble' we discuss:

  • How commanding a nuclear submarine in the US Navy taught our guest valuable lessons on leadership
  • Giving orders is not always the best way to run teams
  • Permission-based organisations are designed to prevent actions and bold ideas
  • Empowering teams to show what they intend to do creates innovation and better results
  • If you have to give orders, be clear about it
  • Leadership is a language, be mindful of how you use it
  • Tools, such as flashlights, can become a powerful metaphor for change

Disclaimer

Mimecast Limited published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 16:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MIMECAST LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 596 M - -
Net income 2022 54,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 372 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 104x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 338 M 5 338 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,34x
EV / Sales 2023 7,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 765
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart MIMECAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mimecast Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIMECAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 79,74 $
Average target price 80,91 $
Spread / Average Target 1,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Cyril Bauer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rafeal Edgar Brown Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Nathaniel Borenstein Chief Scientist
John J. Walsh Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Operations
Shahriar Rafimayeri Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIMECAST LIMITED0.21%5 338
VISA, INC.5.59%480 058
MASTERCARD, INC.6.57%374 305
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-41.38%128 780
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-5.45%51 939
NUVEI CORPORATION-3.15%8 944