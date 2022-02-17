Episode 12, Season 2 of Phishy Business: Intent-based leadership tales

Listen to the episode to learn about Captain David Marquet's career and how it shaped his views on leadership. We discuss his philosophy of intent-based leadership, his commitment to give control to and treat his team as leaders. This led the submarine he was in charge of to be recognised as "worst to first," achieving the highest retention and operational standings in the navy.
In 'giving orders can get you in big trouble' we discuss:
How commanding a nuclear submarine in the US Navy taught our guest valuable lessons on leadership
Giving orders is not always the best way to run teams
Permission-based organisations are designed to prevent actions and bold ideas
Empowering teams to show what they intend to do creates innovation and better results
If you have to give orders, be clear about it
Leadership is a language, be mindful of how you use it
Tools, such as flashlights, can become a powerful metaphor for change
