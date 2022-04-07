Episode 3, Season 3 of Phishy Business: Hacked, and hacked again

Imagine being the CEO of tech company. Now imagine your company gets hacked, not once, but twice. This is what happened to our guest, Scott Schober, a CEO, best-selling author of the book Hacked Again, and cybersecurity educator. We discuss how his company got breached, his mission to educate other business leaders on good cyber hygiene, and - crucially - how to get them to act.
In 'Hacked, and hacked again', we cover:
How Scott's company got hacked
What it is like being both a cybersecurity expert and a victim of cybercrime
How his experience spurred him on to educate other business leaders
How his speaking out about being attacked made him a personal target for cybercriminals
His tips of on how business leaders can stay safe
Why losing $65,000 to hackers is a drop in the cybercrime ocean
Disclaimer
