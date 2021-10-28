Log in
    MIME   GB00BYT5JK65

MIMECAST LIMITED

(MIME)
Episode #4, Season 2 of Phishy Business: Cybersecurity and Crisps

10/28/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
This week we speak to Ciaran Martin, the former founding CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and current Professor of Practice in the Management of Public Organisations at the University of Oxford.

We discuss how the NCSC got started, how they communicate cyber threats to the general public without infantilising them, the need for sectorial cyber security legislation and how the culture of silence around ransomware could be doing more harm than good. And last but certainly not least, Ciaran's surprising snack choice.

In 'Cybersecurity and crisps' we discuss :

  • How to balance top secret threat intelligence with communications about cyber security to the general public
  • The need for legislation in cyber security and how it should be tailored to each business sector
  • How deglamourizing and talking about cyberattacks and ransomware might help organisations better deal with those threats
  • The borderless nature of cybercrime and how difficult it is for governments to catch cybercriminals
  • How universities are unique organisations to protect against cyber crimes
  • Why working for MI6 is nothing like the James Bond films

About Phishy Business

Fed up with the same old cybersecurity stories? Come with us on a journey that explores the lesser-known side. Whether it's social engineering, taking criminals to court or the journalists hunting down hackers - our new podcast series, Phishy Business, looks for new ways to think about cybersecurity. Mimecast's very own Brian Pinnock and Alice Jeffery are joined by guests from a range of unique security specialisms. Each episode explores tales of risk, reward and just a dash of ridiculousness to learn how we can all improve in the fight to stay safe. For more tales of risk, reward and ridiculousness, subscribe to Phishy Business on iTunes, Spotify, Anchor or wherever you get your podcasts.

Disclaimer

Mimecast Limited published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 17:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 582 M - -
Net income 2022 36,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 132x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 574 M 4 574 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,29x
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 765
Free-Float 93,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 68,94 $
Average target price 72,20 $
Spread / Average Target 4,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Cyril Bauer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rafeal Edgar Brown Chief Financial Officer
Nathaniel Borenstein Chief Scientist
John J. Walsh Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Operations
Shahriar Rafimayeri Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIMECAST LIMITED21.29%4 574
VISA-1.35%456 628
MASTERCARD0.11%331 280
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.32%276 062
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.38.68%48 008
NUVEI CORPORATION100.30%18 036