Episode #4, Season 2 of Phishy Business: Cybersecurity and Crisps

We discuss how the NCSC got started, how they communicate cyber threats to the general public without infantilising them, the need for sectorial cyber security legislation and how the culture of silence around ransomware could be doing more harm than good. And last but certainly not least, Ciaran's surprising snack choice.

In 'Cybersecurity and crisps' we discuss :

How to balance top secret threat intelligence with communications about cyber security to the general public

The need for legislation in cyber security and how it should be tailored to each business sector

How deglamourizing and talking about cyberattacks and ransomware might help organisations better deal with those threats

The borderless nature of cybercrime and how difficult it is for governments to catch cybercriminals

How universities are unique organisations to protect against cyber crimes

Why working for MI6 is nothing like the James Bond films

About Phishy Business

Fed up with the same old cybersecurity stories? Come with us on a journey that explores the lesser-known side. Whether it's social engineering, taking criminals to court or the journalists hunting down hackers - our new podcast series, Phishy Business, looks for new ways to think about cybersecurity. Mimecast's very own Brian Pinnock and Alice Jeffery are joined by guests from a range of unique security specialisms. Each episode explores tales of risk, reward and just a dash of ridiculousness to learn how we can all improve in the fight to stay safe. For more tales of risk, reward and ridiculousness, subscribe to Phishy Business on iTunes, Spotify, Anchor or wherever you get your podcasts.

