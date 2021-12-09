Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mimecast Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIME   GB00BYT5JK65

MIMECAST LIMITED

(MIME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Episode 6, Season 2 of Phishy Business: Small Company, Big Cybersecurity Issues

12/09/2021 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Listen to the episode as we explore the need for SMBs to take cybersecurity seriously, some of the challenges these types of companies face such as skills shortages and bureaucracy, as well as the benefits of working for smaller companies.

In 'Small Company, Big Cybersecurity Issues' we discuss:

  • How SMBs can ensure they remain cyber secure
  • The challenges faced by smaller companies in terms of bureaucracy, skills gap, and tough competition
  • How German companies are still synonymous with excellence
  • Why SMBs are great places to work for
  • How feasible a hybrid work model is for SMBs

About Phishy Business

Fed up with the same old cybersecurity stories? Come with us on a journey that explores the lesser-known side. Whether it's social engineering, taking criminals to court or the journalists hunting down hackers - our new podcast series, Phishy Business, looks for new ways to think about cybersecurity. Mimecast's very own Brian Pinnock and Alice Jeffery are joined by guests from a range of unique security specialisms. Each episode explores tales of risk, reward and just a dash of ridiculousness to learn how we can all improve in the fight to stay safe. For more tales of risk, reward and ridiculousness, subscribe to Phishy Business on iTunes, Spotify, Anchor or wherever you get your podcasts.

Disclaimer

Mimecast Limited published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 16:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MIMECAST LIMITED
10:52aGOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY : Forces Align to Fix K-12 Schools' Cybersecurity Problem
PU
12/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Uncertain prospects for the year ahead
12/08Northland Cuts Mimecast to Market Perform From Outperform, Price Target to $80 From $85
MT
12/08ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alibaba, Broadcom, Costco, JD.com, Marriott...
12/08Inside
AQ
12/08Permira to take Mimecast private in £4.4bn deal
AQ
12/07SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Mimecast Limited
PR
12/07MIME MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale..
BU
12/07FBI : ‘Scampages' Raise Stakes for Email Security, Brand Protection
PU
12/07Baird Downgrades Mimecast to Neutral From Outperform, Adjusts PT to $80 From $85
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIMECAST LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 593 M - -
Net income 2022 50,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 109x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 273 M 5 273 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,29x
EV / Sales 2023 7,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 765
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart MIMECAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mimecast Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIMECAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 79,13 $
Average target price 82,64 $
Spread / Average Target 4,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Cyril Bauer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rafeal Edgar Brown Chief Financial Officer
Nathaniel Borenstein Chief Scientist
John J. Walsh Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Operations
Shahriar Rafimayeri Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIMECAST LIMITED39.22%5 273
VISA-4.45%440 666
MASTERCARD-4.09%336 369
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-15.73%231 872
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.49.31%52 355
AVAST PLC14.23%8 413