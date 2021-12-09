Episode 6, Season 2 of Phishy Business: Small Company, Big Cybersecurity Issues

Listen to the episode as we explore the need for SMBs to take cybersecurity seriously, some of the challenges these types of companies face such as skills shortages and bureaucracy, as well as the benefits of working for smaller companies.

In 'Small Company, Big Cybersecurity Issues' we discuss:

How SMBs can ensure they remain cyber secure

The challenges faced by smaller companies in terms of bureaucracy, skills gap, and tough competition

How German companies are still synonymous with excellence

Why SMBs are great places to work for

How feasible a hybrid work model is for SMBs

About Phishy Business

Fed up with the same old cybersecurity stories? Come with us on a journey that explores the lesser-known side. Whether it's social engineering, taking criminals to court or the journalists hunting down hackers - our new podcast series, Phishy Business, looks for new ways to think about cybersecurity. Mimecast's very own Brian Pinnock and Alice Jeffery are joined by guests from a range of unique security specialisms. Each episode explores tales of risk, reward and just a dash of ridiculousness to learn how we can all improve in the fight to stay safe. For more tales of risk, reward and ridiculousness, subscribe to Phishy Business on iTunes, Spotify, Anchor or wherever you get your podcasts.