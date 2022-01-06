Episode 9, Season 2 of Phishy Business: Chasing cybercriminals across borders – the world of digital forensics

Danny Myburgh, a digital forensics expert and the managing Director of Cyanre - The Digital Forensic Lab, was responsible for establishing the National Computer Crime Investigation Unit for the South African Police Service and was trained by the FBI and the French Police. In this episode, we chat about the current state of the threat landscape and the vital role that digital forensics plays in the fight against cybercrime.
In this episode we discuss:
-
How the world of cybercrime has evolved since he first got into cybersecurity in the early aughts
-
How he conducts his investigations
-
The challenges of dealing with crimes and criminals across borders
-
What more needs to be done in terms of law enforcement and tracking down cybercriminals
-
Some of the hairier situations he's been in during his investigations
-
What organisations should be doing to prepare for attacks and limit impact
