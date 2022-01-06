Log in
    MIME   GB00BYT5JK65

MIMECAST LIMITED

(MIME)
Episode 9, Season 2 of Phishy Business: Chasing cybercriminals across borders – the world of digital forensics

01/06/2022 | 11:08am EST
Danny Myburgh, a digital forensics expert and the managing Director of Cyanre - The Digital Forensic Lab, was responsible for establishing the National Computer Crime Investigation Unit for the South African Police Service and was trained by the FBI and the French Police. In this episode, we chat about the current state of the threat landscape and the vital role that digital forensics plays in the fight against cybercrime.

In this episode we discuss:

  • How the world of cybercrime has evolved since he first got into cybersecurity in the early aughts
  • How he conducts his investigations
  • The challenges of dealing with crimes and criminals across borders
  • What more needs to be done in terms of law enforcement and tracking down cybercriminals
  • Some of the hairier situations he's been in during his investigations
  • What organisations should be doing to prepare for attacks and limit impact

Mimecast Limited published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 593 M - -
Net income 2022 50,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 109x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 274 M 5 274 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,30x
EV / Sales 2023 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 765
Free-Float 93,5%
Managers and Directors
Peter Cyril Bauer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rafeal Edgar Brown Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Nathaniel Borenstein Chief Scientist
John J. Walsh Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Operations
Shahriar Rafimayeri Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIMECAST LIMITED-0.53%5 274
VISA, INC.1.52%463 881
MASTERCARD, INC.4.06%367 378
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-0.75%219 900
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-9.32%49 813
NUVEI CORPORATION-3.10%8 942