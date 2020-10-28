Log in
Mimecast Joins the CrowdStrike Elevate Partner Program to Better Protect Customers from Advanced Cyberattacks

10/28/2020 | 05:31am EDT

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced it has joined the CrowdStrike Elevate Partner Program, an elite cybersecurity ecosystem delivering solutions and expertise to stop breaches. Organizations need an integrated threat intelligence strategy that enables the collection of data at the point of attack. Through Mimecast partnering with CrowdStrike, customers can better defend against threats at the perimeter, inside an organization and beyond, improving an organization's overall security posture.

The CrowdStrike Falcon platform offers cloud-based architecture that is highly scalable in nature and secures all devices and workloads in real-time across an organization. The Falcon platform’s artificial intelligence (AI) engine collects and monitors threat data from more than 4 trillion events weekly. This data is used to mitigate risk for clients, providing protection against today’s cyber threats by supporting large-scale data models that can recognize and prevent attempted intrusions. Complementary to Mimecast’s defense approach, this integration expands community immunity exponentially helping to quickly identify and resolve incidents.

Through this partnership, customers’ endpoints are enriched by email and web data along with indicators of compromise. The sharing of newly discovered threats and growing threat activity will improve customers’ overall cyber resilience postures by helping avoid downtime and costly breaches.

“As we think about how threats have evolved, a layered approach to email and web security is key to keeping an organization protected from threats it can and can’t see,” said Peter Bauer, chief executive officer of Mimecast. “Organizations need deep email threat intelligence that is integrated into their endpoint to make their systems work better together so the identification, prevention and response to threats are connected, orchestrated and automated. CrowdStrike was a perfect addition to our ecosystem of partners as the combination of endpoint, email and web security will offer Mimecast and CrowdStrike joint customers actionable threat intelligence to build a stronger cyber resilience posture.”

“Today’s complex threat environment includes rising eCrime activity that utilizes a multitude of tactics, such as targeting organizations through email phishing attacks for monetary gain. As such, multilayered risk mitigation strategies are necessary to secure employees from the endpoint to the email and web,” said Matthew Polly, vice president of worldwide alliances, channel and business development at CrowdStrike. “Partnering with Mimecast will offer joint customers strong security and insights into the threats they face from advanced cybercriminals in order to better secure their critical data, ultimately protecting day-to-day business operations.”

The partnership will also include robust reporting and measurement capabilities to help CISOs be fully aware of their cybersecurity ecosystem and learn from breaches that were prevented.

For those interested in learning more about the benefits of this integration, please contact: alliancepartner@mimecast.com

Mimecast has an industry leading cyber resilience ecosystem and API development platform designed to benefit joint customers. For a full list of partners, and for more information on the program click here: https://www.mimecast.com/tech-connect/tech-partners/

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

