Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mimecast Limited    MIME   GB00BYT5JK65

MIMECAST LIMITED

(MIME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/05 02:44:21 pm
40.725 USD   -0.31%
02:30pMIMECAST  : Why Your Organization Should Have an Email Security Policy
PU
04/01MIMECAST  : How to Manage Microsoft 365 Email Retention Policies
PU
03/30AI IN CYBERSECURITY : 6 Use Cases
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mimecast : Why Your Organization Should Have an Email Security Policy

04/05/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Email security policies help protect against your company's biggest vulnerability to cyberattacks. Here's what goes into a good policy.

Key Points:

  • Email is the No. 1 cybersecurity threat vector.
  • Organizations should have an email security policy to protect against data loss, downtime, regulatory fines and reputational damage.
  • Your email security policy should not exist in a vacuum; it should feed into a holistic cybersecurity strategy.

More and more businesspeople are using messaging platforms such as Slack, Google Workspace and Microsoft Teams, but email is not going anywhere - not by a long shot. About 306.4 billion emails were sent and received each day in 2020, and that figure is expected to increase to over 376.4 billion daily mails by 2025.[i]

All those emails combined represent one very big target for attackers, which is why organizations must have an email security policy in place. Another reason email is such a significant threat vector: people. While there are many technology solutions available for combating email threats, it takes only one employee to respond to one carefully crafted phishing email to wreak financial, reputational and regulatory havoc.

In 2020, email continued to be the most popular attack vector identified in Mimecast's annual State of Email Security report.[ii]It's used to infect organizations in three critical zones: at the perimeter of your network (where malware, viruses and impersonation need to be blocked), inside the perimeter (where these can spread if not blocked) and beyond the perimeter (where your brands and domains can be spoofed to defraud customers and partners).

What's more, 'cyber threat actors and threat groups are continuously researching and testing out new tactics, techniques and procedures,' the report said. All of which has led 60% of IT decision-makers surveyed for the report to believe that it's inevitable or likely that they will suffer from an email-borne attack in the coming year.

Those attacks will come at great cost. The FBI has declared business email compromise to be 'one of the most financially damaging online crimes. … It exploits the fact that so many of us rely on email to conduct business - both personal and professional.'[iii]

Reasons Your Company Needs an Email Security Policy

An email security policy is an official document that describes how the corporate email system should and should not be used. Email security policies are important for encouraging positive and productive communications, while also protecting the company from liability, data loss, downtime, reputational and brand damage, and more.

What Is Included in an Email Security Policy?

The exact wording and content of an email security policy will depend on a variety of factors, including company size, industry and the type of data the company stores (for example, health-related information, personally identifiable information and credit card information). However, there are some general guidelines for what should be included in email security policies.

  • A statement that the company owns any communications within the corporate email system
  • Explanation of what employees are responsible for, including lessons learned during security awareness training (such as looking out for emails that may be phishing schemes)
  • How - and to whom - to report suspicious and/or offensive email communications
  • How employees can and cannot use company email - for example, an email security policy forbidding employees from using business email for personal use
  • Specific content that will never be tolerated in business email communications, such as offensive language, racist comments, cyberbullying, disclosure of confidential information, or passwords and other credentials
  • Specific types/sizes of content that are and are not acceptable (such as ZIP files or very large attachments)
  • Information on how and how often email security policies will be updated
  • Information on how and how long emails will be retained
  • Specific consequences for not adhering to the guidelines provided in the email security policy

How to Create an Effective Email Security Policy

There are two different mindsets when creating an email security policy, said Joshua Douglas, vice president of threat intelligence at Mimecast. Some organizations develop a policy based on the technology and processes a company has. However, the more effective approach is to develop a policy based on the protections the company needs. 'You should be taking account of how the security of the company is going to be established and what is needed to make that happen,' said Douglas.

Then, organizations must begin what can be the daunting task of developing the email security policy. Fortunately, they do not have to start completely from scratch. Companies can use one of many available templates.

The SANS Institute, for example, publishes templates for email policy and email retention policy,[iv]as do others.[v]Industry associations also provide sector-specific templates. Organizations can build on these templates to write their own policy based on their own requirements, including regulatory compliance.

It's important to ensure that all stakeholders are represented in the development of an email security policy. 'You need several people at the table,' said Mimecast's Douglas, including business managers and the human resources and legal departments. 'If your company is more mature, and has a CIO or a CISO, they will absolutely be the ones running point on all this.'

Douglas noted that one department is often forgotten during the process of developing email security polity: marketing. Bringing in this group is important because marketing professionals can address the requirements, issues and concerns around email communications used for customer engagement and marketing campaigns that leverage newsletters and other email.

Finally, an email security policy should feed into a holistic security strategy. 'When you think about email security, you should really extend it out past email,' said Douglas. 'Email is the No. 1 attack vector, but you should think about the core things that you want to protect from an overall collaboration standpoint,' he said, which brings Slack, Microsoft Teams and other platforms back into the picture. 'Companies must consider how they will actually map and marry those things together.'

The Bottom Line

Email is cyber criminals' method of choice for entering business networks and stealing from them. Email is also most organizations' primary means of communications. This yin and yang of email makes it imperative for organizations to maintain

[i]'Number of Emails per Day Worldwide 2017-2025,' Statista

[ii]'State of Email Security 2020,' Mimecast

[iii]'Business Email Compromise,' FBI

[iv]'Security Policy Templates,' SANS

[v]'Email Security Policy,' Crowley

Want more great articles like this?Subscribe to our blog.

Get all the latest news, tips and articles delivered right to your inbox

Thanks forSubscribing

You will receive an email shortly

Take me back to the article please

Disclaimer

Mimecast Limited published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 18:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MIMECAST LIMITED
02:30pMIMECAST  : Why Your Organization Should Have an Email Security Policy
PU
04/01MIMECAST  : How to Manage Microsoft 365 Email Retention Policies
PU
03/30AI IN CYBERSECURITY : 6 Use Cases
PU
03/29EPISODE #3 OF PHISHY BUSINESS : Delving into the Murky World of Cybercrime
PU
03/28SC MEDIA : Finalists - Best Regulatory Compliance Solution
PU
03/26DATA BACKUP VS. ARCHIVE : What's the Difference?
PU
03/25HELP NET SECURITY : Attack volume surged by 48% during the first year of the pan..
PU
03/25FBI : Cybercrime Nearly Doubles in 2020, Costing a Record $4.2 Billion
PU
03/24ROI ANALYSIS : Retiring On-Premises Email Archives
PU
03/24MIMECAST  : Stopping Email Spy Trackers Can Break The Cyberattack Kill Chain
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 499 M - -
Net income 2021 31,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 104x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 630 M 2 630 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,91x
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart MIMECAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mimecast Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIMECAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 54,28 $
Last Close Price 40,85 $
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Cyril Bauer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rafeal Edgar Brown Chief Financial Officer
Nathaniel Borenstein Chief Scientist
John J. Walsh Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Operations
Shahriar Rafimayeri Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIMECAST LIMITED-28.13%2 630
VISA-0.85%463 490
MASTERCARD1.78%360 889
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.5.70%289 913
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-7.69%31 900
NUVEI CORPORATION0.39%8 603
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ