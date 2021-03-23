Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mimecast Limited    MIME   GB00BYT5JK65

MIMECAST LIMITED

(MIME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Remote Workers in the Crosshairs: Mimecast Publishes New Report Detailing Threat Actor Attacks During “The Year of Social Distancing”

03/23/2021 | 12:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced the publication of its new “The Year of Social Distancing” global report. Drawing on data from the Mimecast threat intelligence team, the report details how threat actors targeted remote workers during the first year of the pandemic, March 2020 – February 2021. The report describes how attack volume surged by 48% during the first year of the pandemic, with sudden increases in volume corresponding to spikes in COVID-19 infection rates in April and October 2020.

“Threat actors took advantage of the pandemic to launch a torrent of COVID-19-themed social engineering attacks, understanding that people were under stress working in the home environment, and thus more likely to be deceived and make mistakes,” said Josh Douglas, vice president, product management at Mimecast. “The second part of that strategy was to ‘flood the zone’ in security operations centers. They knew analysts would also be stressed and stretched thin, so overwhelming them with a high volume of threats would increase the likelihood of their attacks slipping through defenses.”

The report also examines the cyber habits of at-home workers, which revealed some alarming facts, including:

  • A 3x rise in unsafe clicks in March 2020, right when the work-from-home trend began.
  • U.S. workers were nearly twice as likely to open suspicious emails as were workers in the U.K. and Germany.
  • A 60% increase in the use of company-issued computers for personal business.

Even though vaccine rollouts have begun and organizations may soon start making plans for people to return to offices in the months ahead, the Mimecast threat intelligence team has assessed the likelihood of threat actors continuing to exploit the unsettled work situation as very likely (95%). These exploitation efforts will likely focus both on remote workers and those returning to the office – which creates the possibility of a new “unsettled” situation that opens the door for the possibility of new waves social engineering campaigns.

“We’re now seeing sophisticated digital-deception campaigns where threat actors combine COVID-19-related social engineering with multi-channel campaigns – including email, social media and even phone – to gain credibility with their targets so they can then be tricked into giving away valuable information or credentials,” said Douglas. “We expect this challenging threat environment to continue for the foreseeable future as employees transition to the new normal which in many cases will be a hybrid in-office/at-home work mix. It has never been more important for enterprises to take steps to counter these digital-deception campaigns by hardening employees as targets through ongoing cybersecurity training programs, and to secure the infrastructure of the new ‘virtual workplace’ particularly email and collaboration tools.”

Download the full global report here - “The Year of Social Distancing.”

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

Mimecast social media resources:

LinkedIn: Mimecast

Facebook: Mimecast

Twitter: @Mimecast

Blog: Cyber Resilience Insights

Press Contact

Tim Hamilton

Press@Mimecast.com

617 393 7122

Investor Contact

Robert Sanders

Investors@Mimecast.com

617-393-7074


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about MIMECAST LIMITED
03/23REMOTE WORKERS IN THE CROSSHAIRS : Mimecast Publishes New Report Detailing Threa..
GL
03/22INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Mimecast
MT
03/22MIMECAST  : 4 Different Types of AI — and How They Fit Into Your Cybersecu..
PU
03/19TAHAWULTECH.COM : Mimecast partner awards honour channel excellence
PU
03/18MIMECAST  : Report on Our Security Incident Investigation
PU
03/18EPISODE #2 OF PHISHY BUSINESS : POPIA, GDPR and Other Tasty Acronyms
PU
03/17BEYOND PATCHING : Five Ways to Help Mitigate the Risk of Hafnium or Other Micros..
PU
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Mimecast
MT
03/15WEARETECHWOMEN : Forging a path of our own: Being a woman in cybersecurity
PU
03/14MIMECAST  : American Rescue Plan Helps K-12 Schools Defend Against Ransomware
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 499 M - -
Net income 2021 31,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 109x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 762 M 2 762 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
EV / Sales 2022 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart MIMECAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mimecast Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIMECAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 54,28 $
Last Close Price 42,90 $
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Cyril Bauer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rafeal Edgar Brown Chief Financial Officer
Nathaniel Borenstein Chief Scientist
John J. Walsh Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Operations
Shahriar Rafimayeri Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIMECAST LIMITED-24.53%2 856
VISA-5.41%477 190
MASTERCARD-0.12%379 226
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.3.02%292 771
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-10.84%33 480
NUVEI CORPORATION0.76%9 090
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ